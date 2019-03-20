Register
04:10 GMT +320 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish man looks at an elections billboards of the Blue and White party leaders, from left to right, Moshe Yaalon, Benny Gantz, Yair Lapid and Gabi Ashkenazi, alongside a panel on the right showing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flanked by extreme right politicians, from the left, Itamar Ben Gvir, Bezalel Smotrich and Michael Ben Ari in Bnei Brak, Israel, Saturday, March 16, 2019. Hebrew reads on the left billboard The nation of Israel lives and on the right billboard Kahana Lives in a reference to a banned ultranationalist party in the 1994.

    ‘Quite Shocking’: Israeli Official’s ‘Fascism’ Perfume Ad Fits ‘Mood in Israel’

    © AP Photo/ Oded Balilty
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    Israel’s Justice Minister recently appeared in an ad spraying herself with “fascism” perfume and saying “it’s the scent of democracy.” Her party has defended the ad as satirical mockery of leftist criticism, but an Israeli activist told Sputnik the minister’s far-right politics speak for themselves.

    In the 44-second-long video posted on Israeli Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked's Twitter page Monday, Shaked is seen striking sultry poses as a voice-over of her lists in Hebrew the names of different policies she supports, such as "separation of powers," Sputnik reported. At the end of the video, she picks up a bottle of perfume labeled "fascism," sprays herself with it, and says to the camera: "I dunno. For me, it's the scent of democracy."

    ​However, as criticism mounted of the ad, some of Shaked's defenders rush to explain that the ad isn't supposed to be pro-fascist, but rather a mockery of leftist criticism of Shaked's policies.

    Soldats israéliens
    CC BY 2.0 / Israel Defense Forces / Brother's Keeper Operation in Judea & Samaria
    Israel’s New Right Party Vows to Defeat Hamas, Untie IDF Hands – Report

    Miko Peled, author of "The General's Son: The Journey of an Israeli in Palestine" and "Injustice: The Story of the Holy Land Foundation Five," told Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear Tuesday that the ad would provoke "the same reaction as people here [in the US] have to Donald Trump: the people who love him, love him, so they like everything he does, and the people that realize he's a nut are appalled, and I think this is going to have the same effect."

    ​Peled recalled another ad he'd seen in which "one of these right-wing lunatics" is seen riding a horse "like a scene from some medieval movie" and killing Knesset member Ahmad Tibi, who represents the Arab Movement for Change (Ta'al) party.

    A campaign ad showing Israeli MK Oren Hazan as Tico from the 1996 Spaghetti Western film The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly, shooting Arab Israeli MK Jamal Zahalka, portrayed as the one-armed bounty hunter
    © Facebook video screenshot
    ‘A Call for Murder’: Israeli MK Sued Over Ad Showing Him Shoot Arab Lawmaker (VIDEO)

    Sputnik reported Tuesday on another ad in which another far-right politician, MK Oren Hazan, founder of the Likud splinter party Tzomet, portrays himself as "Tuco" from the 1966 Spaghetti Western film "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," in the iconic scene where Tuco shoots a one-armed assassin and admonishes him: "When you have to shoot, shoot. Don't talk!" The assassin is portrayed as Jamal Zahalka, an Arab Israeli MK from the Balad party. Zahalka has issued a formal complaint and sought to have the video removed from Facebook for inciting violence.

    "The mood in Israel," Peled said, is that "whoever reaches the farthest-most right in the political spectrum is going to win. That's what this is about, and they have these people who have the political IQ of ants, I think; it's really quite shocking."

    Show co-host John Kiriakou recalled the number of political splinters to the right as well as alliances with far-right parties in recent months in Israel. Hazan's Tzomet, a party he formed when it became apparent that his "bad boy" antics in parliament, as Haaretz once called them, had gotten him placed at the very bottom of Likud's candidates list, is just one example. Another is MK Naftali Bennett, who left Habayit Hayehudi, or the "Jewish Home Party," which he headed at the time, in December to found his new party, called "New Right."

    A female protester hurls a stone while others burn tires near the fence of the Gaza Strip border with Israel, during a protest east of Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Violence erupted at the Gaza border Friday after the territory's militant Islamic Hamas rulers and Israel appeared to be honoring a cease-fire that ended two days of intense violence amid efforts by neighboring Egypt to negotiate between the two sides
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    ‘They Cannot Count on Quiescence Forever’: UN Report Slams Israel for War Crimes in Gaza

    Jewish Home has been described as "Israel's KKK," Haaretz reported, and was also Shaked's party before she followed Bennett to New Right.

    Sputnik reported earlier this month on an alliance penned between Likud, which is headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Jewish Home, as well as the other far-right parties Tkuma (Resurrection) and Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power). The latter is a group that takes after a racist, anti-Arab rabbi named Meir Kahane who founded a fascist gang called the Jewish Defense League and was banned from Knesset elections in 1988 for his racist rhetoric and support for anti-Arab terrorism.

    A Jewish Power candidate, Ben Ari, was barred on Sunday from participation in the upcoming Knesset elections for similar reasons to Kahane's prohibition, Haaretz reported.

    "Netanyahu won the race when he aligned himself with these former Kahane people," Peled told Kiriakou and co-host Brian Becker. "His alliance was a smart move, even though some of the people he's aligned with have been disqualified from running… I think in this chaos, in this atmosphere, he absolutely is the most sensible, most statesmanlike of all of them, and the most experienced. I think this is, in the end, absolutely going to help him, and all of these guys are going to be asking him for a job after the elections."

    An Israeli border police officer watches as Israelis wave national flags inside the Old City's Damascus Gate in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Jewish Home MK Tells Palestinian Colleagues ‘Israel is Not Your Country’

    "I think there's so many ultra-right-wing, neo-Nazi-type of parties running right now, and the differences between them are marginal. The differences between them are the people," Peled said. "Ideologically, they're all the same."

    Peled said Shaked's restraining of the judiciary, about which she boasts in the ad, was indeed a far-right move, because in Israel, the judiciary, "just like here in America, has the reputation of being ‘too liberal,' too far left." He also said Shaked had championed and ensured the passage of racist laws targeting Palestinians that "strengthened the legal aspect of right-wing politics in Israel," something he noted was "very popular."

    "I don't know that she offers… any more than any of these other right-wing crazies, except that in her case, this political party with her and Bennett, they are not coming across as a religious party; they're coming across as a union between religious and secular. So the secular fascists can vote for them as well, and they don't have to vote for Netanyahu."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a cabinet meeting
    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen
    ‘Hold the Champagne’: Netanyahu ‘Knows How to Manipulate’ Israeli Politics to Escape Charges

    However, Peled cautioned that Shaked's political destiny following the elections lay in the "horse trading" between parties according to how many votes their list received. In Israel, voters select between parties or party blocs, and the parties then award Knesset seats based on how many votes they get and according to lists of politicians previously agreed upon.

    Peled said he thought Netanyahu would easily weather the gathering storm of Blue and White, a political bloc formed by Benny Gantz, a former Israel Defense Force chief of staff. Netanyahu "has gravitas, he's a shrewd politicians, and he's got a very impressive list of accomplishments that no Israeli prime minister, certainly no Israeli politician today, can compete with."

    Compared to him, Peled said "all the other [politicians] are just a bunch of children running around."

    Related:

    Israel Attacked About 100 Targets in Gaza Strip After Tel Aviv’s Shelling – Army
    Israel No Longer Occupies Golan Heights, US State Department Indicates
    Hezbollah Operative Detained in Iraq Forms Syrian Cell to Attack Israel – Report
    Tags:
    list, political horse-trading, perfume, fascism, splinter group, far-right, campaign ads, Loud and Clear, Likud Party, The Jewish Home party, New Right (Israel), Knesset, Benjamin Netanyahu, Miko Peled, Ayelet Shaked, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse