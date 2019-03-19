Register
15:42 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton (L) and Republican nominee Donald Trump arrive on stage during the second presidential debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri on October 9, 2016

    Bipartisan Battle: Top 5 Bombs Dropped Ahead of Mueller Report Release

    © AFP 2018 / JIM BOURG / POOL
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    0 30

    While Donald Trump's antagonists pin their hope on Special Counsel Mueller's report to deal a political blow to the US president, a series of bombshell exposures have been released over the last week casting a shadow on the Mueller probe and raising further suspicions about the alleged "collusion" to unseat Trump.

    As the end of Special Counsel Mueller's investigation into the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" nears, new disclosures involving Democratic policy makers, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the Department of Justice (DoJ) are continuing to surface.

    Mueller's 'Pit Bull' Weissmann in a Heap of Trouble

    On 14 March, it was reported that Andrew Weissmann, one of the prominent members of Mueller's "squad" was stepping down, which is seen by the US media as a clear sign that the special counsel has all but wrapped up his probe.

    However, it appears that Republican lawmakers are unwilling to "let him go". On 1 March, Reps. Mark Meadows, R-NC, and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio wrote a letter to Attorney General William Barr urging him to look into Weissmann's "imparity and independence" as a senior member of the special counsel's team.

    Former FBI Director Robert Mueller (File)
    © AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
    Intelligence Community Veterans Blast Mueller's 'Forensic-Free Findings'
    According to ex-Associate Deputy Attorney General Bruce Ohr's testimony, before the Mueller probe was launched in May 2017 Weissmann and his counterpart Zainab Ahmad had been informed that the much-discussed dodgy "Trump dossier" compiled by former MI6 agent Christopher Steel was "biased" and not properly vetted.

    Meanwhile, on 5 March, US lawyer Margot Cleveland announced that at a request, made on her behalf, a federal district court judge in Texas unsealed records of a case headed by Andrew Weissmann that exposes the latter's "intimidation" practice towards witnesses.

    "Now, President Trump has his first real attorney general who likely would not allow Weissmann's abuses, and thanks to the good work of two lawyers — Margot Cleveland and "Techno_Fog" — a Houston court has finally unsealed old evidence proving Weissmann's egregious threats against witnesses. The disclosure this week of Bruce Ohr's testimony also implicates Weissmann in a world of problems", former Federal Prosecutor Sidney Powell wrote on 15 March for The Daily Caller.

    'Spygate': John McCain's Aide Disseminated Steele's Anti-Trump Dossier

    On the same day Weissmann was reported to step down, a court deposition transcript of David Kramer, a former State Department official and close associate of late Arizona Senator John McCain, was unsealed disclosing that Kramer had provided a copy of Steele's dodgy dossier to at least a dozen MSM reporters and a number of US government officials.

    Previously, McCain insisted that he passed the collection of Steele's unclassified memos to nobody but then FBI chief James Comey. Kramer was deposed in December 2017 as part of a libel case against BuzzFeed for publishing the dossier. 

    ​"Sir Andrew Wood, a former British diplomat, first briefed Kramer and McCain in November 2016 on the dossier, authored by Steele. Kramer flew to London on 29 November 2016 to meet with Steele. The next day, in the US, he obtained a copy of the dossier from Simpson. On 9 December 2016, McCain briefed then-FBI Director James Comey on the salacious report", The Daily Caller elaborated on 14 March.

    According to Kramer, Steele and Fusion GPS founder Glenn Simpson sought to pass the dossier to the FBI through him and McCain.

    The Washington Post revealed on 24 October 2017 that the Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) had helped fund Fusion GPS research about Trump's alleged ties with Russia. Fusion GPS was paid $1.8 million through law firm Perkins Coie which represented both the Hillary Clinton campaign and the DNC. For its part, Fusion GPS hired former MI6 agent Steele and his firm Orbis Business Intelligence to do the job.

    Dodgy Dossier: Ex-MI6 Agent Steele Relied on Unverified 'Random' Op-ed

    However, the facts unearthed last week cast doubts on Steele's "professionalism". On 14 March a federal court unsealed 43 pages of a July 2018 deposition that the former British spook had given as part of the defamation lawsuit against BuzzFeed.

    The former MI6 agent confessed that while compiling his much-discussed dossier he relied upon a "random" article posted to CNN's old iReports website designed for "citizen journalism" among other sources.

    As Fox New emphasised, the CNN iReport disclaimer had said: "The stories submitted by users are not edited, fact-checked or screened before they post".

    "Do you understand that CNN iReports are or were nothing more than any random individuals' assertions on the Internet?" the former British spook was asked.

    "No, I obviously presume that if it is on a CNN site that it may has [sic] some kind of CNN status", Steele answered. "Albeit that it may be an independent person posting on the site".

    Clinton Emailgate: Ex-FBI Attorney Lisa Page's Explosive Testimony Made Public

    On 13 March, the House Judiciary Committee Republicans made public 205 pages of ex-FBI attorney Lisa Page's closed-door testimony.  

    Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, listens as she testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015, before the House Select Committee on Benghazi
    © AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
    Benghazi: Scandal 'Far Bigger Than Watergate' Still Haunts Clinton – Analyst
    Among other issues, the interview revealed that although the FBI mulled over charging ex-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton with "gross negligence" under 18 U.S. Code § 793 for using her unsecured private servers for government business and mailing classified information, the Obama administration somehow pushed the agency not to stick to this description.

    "When you say advice you got from the Department, you're making it sound like it was the Department that told you: ‘You're not going to charge gross negligence because we're the prosecutors and we're telling you we're not going to'", Republican Texas Rep. John Ratcliffe asked Page.

    "That's correct", Page responded.

    "Testimony provided to Congress from former FBI lawyer Lisa Page reveals contradictions as to when she learned about former British spy Christopher Steele's anti-Trump dossier, sheds light on the 'insurance policy' and exposes the Obama Justice Department's decision not to charge Hillary Clinton with allegedly violating the Espionage Act", American investigative journalist Sara Carter summed up on 13 March, commenting on the issue.

    Ex-FBI Special Agent Strzok on DOJ-Clinton 'Collusion' to Shield the Clinton Foundation

    On 15 March, a newly released transcript of former FBI special agent Peter Strzok's interview delivered during his closed-door appearance before the House Judiciary Committee on 27 June 2018 revealed that due to a "negotiated consent" between the DoJ and Hillary Clinton legal team the FBI had been prohibited from getting access to the Clinton Foundation-related emails during the Clinton email probe in 2016.

    Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump (not pictured) speaks during their presidential town hall debate at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri, U.S., October 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Jim Bourg
    FISA Scandal: Wall Street Analyst on 'Clinton Machine' and 'Omnipotent' FBI
    According to Strzok, the Foundation-related emails were "on one of the servers, if not the others".

    "Were you given access to [the Clinton charity] emails as part of the investigation?" Judiciary Committee General Counsel Zachary Somers asked.

    "We were not. We did not have access. My recollection is that the access to those emails was based on consent that was negotiated between the Department of Justice attorneys and counsel for Clinton", Strzok responded.

    As Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel, who has conducted a private investigation into the Clinton Foundation for over three years, pointed out, the charity had repeatedly been the subject of FBI inquiries into the alleged fraud and pay-to-play schemes but somehow used to get away with it.

    "From the Inspector General (Justice Department) report of June 2018, we know 'the FBI opened Clinton Foundation investigations' in January 2016", the Wall Street analyst told Sputnik on 17 December 2018.

    It raises serious questions as to why the bureau was prevented from looking into the charity's email exchange amid the Clinton Foundation investigation being under way.

    Ex-FBI agent Strzok was fired from the bureau after a prolonged inquiry into anti-Trump messages he exchanged with former FBI attorney Lisa Page, his alleged mistress.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Play Along With the Game': Trump Backs Call to Make Mueller Report Public
    Mueller Asks to Delay Gates' Sentence as He's Cooperating in Russia Probe
    Intelligence Community Veterans Blast Mueller's 'Forensic-Free Findings'
    Top Prosecutor to Leave Mueller Team After Clue Russia Probe May End - Reports
    US House Passes Bill to Make Report on Mueller's Probe Public
    Tags:
    emailgate, investigation, Trump dossier, dodgy dossier, 2016 US Presidential election, US Department of Justice, DNC, The Clinton Foundation, Perkins Coie, Fusion GPS, MI6, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Glenn Simpson, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, John McCain, Christopher Steele, Robert Mueller, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse