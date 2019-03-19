Register
04:04 GMT +319 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela

    ‘Economic War Against Us’: Venezuela Sanctions, Asset Seizures Cause of ‘Crisis’

    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (391)
    0 0 0

    As the US pushes forward with seizing the Venezuelan government’s overseas properties, Venezuelans struggle to cope with the effects of the US “economic war” in the country, a journalist and solidarity activist who just returned from the country told Sputnik Monday.

    On Monday, the US State Department "was pleased to support" the seizure by Venezuelan opposition forces of three buildings in the United States belonging to the Venezuelan government, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said. Self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaido's envoy to Washington, Carlos Vecchio, told Reuters the opposition had gained control of two buildings in Washington, DC, belonging to the Venezuelan Defense Ministry as well as a consular building in New York.

    An oil pumpjack painted with the colors of the Venezuelan flag is seen in Lagunillas, Venezuela January 29, 2019
    © REUTERS / Isaac Urrutia
    Venezuela Redirects Exports Above 1Mln Bpd From US to Asia - Saudi Minister

    Vecchio said they expected more such seizures "in the days to come."

    The move follows a statement by Guaido on Saturday claiming "we do have control over Citgo," the US subsidiary of Venezuela's state-owned oil company PDVSA, "and a license to continue the company's activities," Sputnik reported.

    In late January, the US moved to block $7 billion in revenue from returning to Venezuela. Last Thursday, the US Treasury extended Citgo's license for another 18 months, enabling it to collect money for Guaido's opposition movement, "while prohibiting any benefit from flowing back to the illegitimate Maduro regime," the Treasury said.

    Other assets owned by the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro have also been seized since January 23, when just three days after Maduro began the second term he was elected to, Guaido, with US backing, declared himself president instead. In early February, the Bank of England froze $1.56 billion in gold assets owned by Caracas following a request by Guaido for London not to permit their repatriation.

    Radio Sputnik's Loud and Clear spoke about the situation in Venezuela with Gloria La Riva, the director of the Cuba and Venezuela Solidarity Committee, who just returned from a month-long stay in the country.

    ​"They've already seized Citgo in the United States, and very likely gave instructions to England, its ally, to not release the gold that is the property of Venezuela… which they need immediately for liquidity. But, on March 1, Dulcy Rodriguez, the vice president, did announce that the Portuguese headquarters of PDVSA, the oil industry, has been moved to Moscow to protect it, and they are working much more closely together to find a way that Russia can invest more fully in the oil operation," La Riva said.

    A woman takes part in a rally in support of the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Carlos Herrera
    ‘Credibility of US Imperial Blackmail’ Hangs on Success of Venezuela Policy

    "I think the US media will continue to churn out lies, the most incredible accusations, in order to soften up and make it difficult for people to oppose US military actions and economic actions," she said. "The sanctions are what are causing the crisis in Venezuela. I mentioned ‘crisis' to somebody there, some of the women who were working in the food distribution. They said, ‘It's not an economic crisis, it's an economic war against us.' We need to make that clear. And the danger is there: the dangers of US war," which La Riva mentioned means both military intervention but also the rise of paramilitary proxies, such as the US has supported in many other Central and South American countries.

    However, despite these moves to strangle Venezuela's economy and to portray its society as chaotic and inadequately governed, La Riva, who spent most of her recent trip in the capital city of Caracas, said, "Venezuela looks very normal."

    "It's modern; there's many people in the street," she said. "Until the blackout, the transport was working, the metro was free, packed with people traveling to work and elsewhere. All the shops are open; the stores are full of food — every kind of store, the super modern markets down to the smaller neighborhood stores. Of course, there's the issue of prices, in the larger private stores, and we can talk about that, but food is readily available everywhere."

    Residents cross a street in the dark after a power outage in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, March 7, 2019. A power outage left much of Venezuela in the dark early Thursday evening in what appeared to be one of the largest blackouts yet in a country where power failures have become increasingly common. Crowds of commuters in capital city Caracas were walking home after metro service ground to a halt and traffic snarled as cars struggled to navigate intersections where stoplights were out.
    © AP Photo/ Eduardo Verdugo
    US Attack on Venezuelan Power Grid ‘First Act in the Next Play’ of Regime Change

    "I think the most interesting thing is, besides the national food distribution program to 6 million families, meaning about 24 million people in Venezuela" out of a total population of 31 million, "that there are many, many sellers of fruits and vegetables in the street, at affordable prices," La Riva told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    La Riva said she was due to fly out of Caracas the night the power went out for the first time, and the outage kept her there for another four days.

    "That first night, I was extremely worried. I said, ‘Are they going to try and kill President Maduro? Is there going to be troops on the ground? What's happening?'" The next morning, she found out it was sabotage, and said the power winked in and out for days, but despite the instability, hospitals had their own backup generators and were able to weather the storm.

    Self-proclaimed Venezuela's interim president Juan Guaido
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    US Envoy Admits Venezuela's Guaido 'Not in Power'

    However, while the official investigation continues into the cause and origin of the blackout, which shut down the Guri dam in Bolivar state, and along with it 73 percent of Venezuela's electrical output, the consensus seems to be it was some form of cyber attack.

    "It still has to be filtered out, but Venezuela says they will present this to the United Nations. I think it will take some time, " La Riva said.

    However, the power problems persist. Sunday night into Monday, another blackout struck parts of Caracas, the cause of which is as yet unknown, Sputnik reported.

    Following a transformer explosion in the hills outside Caracas Monday afternoon, a wildfire erupted on the hillside that further endangered other electrical cables, observers noted. However, the fire was mostly extinguished by nightfall.

    ​La Riva cautioned that the official story touted by Washington and the mainstream media about the outage might change, too. "There are already two disclosures after initial accusations, as you know: the New York Times showing that the accusation that Maduro ordered the burning of the humanitarian aid — so-called — trucks on the bridge on February 23, caused by the fascists who were lobbing Molotov cocktails."

    "But there's also the admission that the drone attack was an assassination attempt… on August 4 of last year. US officials said, ‘Oh, he's trying to just claim an assassination attempt so that he can get more support.' Well, in fact was. It was based, the planning, the setting up of the drone and the bombs in the drone, in Colombia," she said.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (391)

    Related:

    In Reality 'United States is Not Very Keen to Intervene' in Venezuela - Activist
    Massive Blackout Hits Venezuela's Caracas Again, Reason Behind Outage Unknown
    Venezuela Plans to Open PDVSA Office in Russia - Oil Minister
    WATCH Light Plane Crashing in Forests of Venezuela
    Tags:
    asset seizure, Loud and Clear, power outages, consulate, gold reserves, economic war, diplomats, assets, Citgo, PDVSA, Gloria La Riva, Washington, DC, Venezuela, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse