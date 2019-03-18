Register
    Prime Minister's Deal is 'Brexit in Name Only' – Political commentator

    Opinion
    With the initially planned Brexit departure date slowly creeping closer, the UK looks utterly unprepared to leave the EU.

    With the DUP and her own Conservative MP’s still seemingly unwilling to back her deal; British Prime Minister Theresa May will be ramping up efforts to convince them otherwise, ahead of a potential third vote in the House of Commons. But does she have any realistic chance of finally getting her divorce bill approved? Sputnik spoke with Political commentator Bob Lister for more…

    Sputnik: Does May have any chance of getting this deal through parliament?

    Bob Lister: May's deal is not a Brexit deal, it really is not anything to do with Brexit and it's Brexit in name only.

    The default has to be leave without a deal trading on WTO rules that has to be the solution. We've got local elections here in May and one of my friends is canvasing for the Tory party and he's been so decimated by what people are saying to him on the doorsteps, that the Tories are dead.

    The Palace of Westminster
    UK Government May Be Barred From 3d Vote on Brexit Deal – House Speaker
    People will vote for anything else but the Tories, or won't bother to vote at all. I think there's going to be an influx in independent groups, local community groups putting groups forward, and I think that the Tories in the local elections are just going to be hammered.

    When it comes to the general elections of course; many will lose their seats, they may think that they are winning the battle at the moment, but they're going to lose the war in the long term because they'll lose their jobs.

    The politicians need to realise that they are working for the people, and they should respect the people's vote that they had in the referendum, and not impose their own agenda, which sometimes is misleading because some of the people that are putting their names forward receive money from the EU, indirectly from other sources and it's all terribly wrong.

    Sputnik: Would the UK be in this situation under different leadership?

    Bob Lister: For Theresa May to say that it's either her deal or we remain; that's a true remainer talking, she's not an unbiased PM, she should never have been put in that place.

    Former Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and current British Prime Minister Theresa May (R)
    She Bungled Brexit But is Theresa May Really Britain's Worst Prime Minister?
    Anybody with any integrity would have resigned six months or a year ago; because she's just been defeated every time, she's made the wrong decisions about having an election, the wrong time about having a vote, she's just misplaced, she's just delusional, I'm afraid to say.

    Two years ago we should have got our civil servants behind the preparation for a no deal. If we'd done that and been serious about it; the EU would have given us a better deal, and if they hadn't had given us a better deal then we'd have been in a better position to leave on a no deal now.

    I still think that we can leave without a deal because I believe we can trade for twelve months as we have been doing, even though we've got a no deal.

    When you consider that the EU sell us seventy nine billion pounds more goods than we sell to them; they need us more than we need them so why are they dictating terms to us?

    The views and opinions expressed in this articles are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Votre message a été envoyé!
