Register
23:52 GMT +317 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    New Zealand Mosque Shooting

    New Zealand to Push for 'Dramatic Improvement in the Gun Laws' - Author

    © AP Photo / Mark Baker
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 04

    The main suspect in the mosque shootings that killed 50 people in New Zealand on Friday, 28-year-old Australian Brenton Tarrant, has appeared in court on a single murder charge. PM Jacinda Ardern said Tarrant had five guns and a firearms license, adding: "Our gun laws will change". Two other suspects are in custody.

    Sputnik discussed the issue of firearms in New Zealand with Rebecca Peters, former chair of the Australian National Coalition for Gun Control at the time of the Port Arthur massacre in 1996.

    READ MORE: Four Palestinians Killed, 6 Injured in New Zealand Mosque Shootings — Ministry

    Sputnik: Gun laws in New Zealand are known to be much looser than in Australia, do you think this was the reason why Brenton Tarrant chose the city of Christchurch for his attacks?

    Rebecca Peters: Yes, I think this is something that we can say with pretty much for sure. The guns laws in Australia used to be like the gun laws in New Zealand but they were tightened in 1996-1997 after the tragedy that occurred here. So New Zealand's guns laws are about 20 years behind Australia.

    Sputnik: In your view was the tragedy caused by easy access to guns or should we blame the spread of extremist ideology?

    Rebecca Peters: Obviously the motive was the spread of extremist ideology, but it's the availability of assault weapons, weapons that are designed to kill a lot of people on a battle field in a war; it's those weapons that allow so many people to be killed or injured in such a short period of time. I would say it's definitely the availability of the weapons that made it possible for the impact to be so horrific. Whereas, if this guy had had to use some other kind of weapon to attack people, he wouldn't have been able to do as much damage as he did.

    Sputnik: The country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that the attacker had five guns and a gun license, adding that the country's gun laws will change. Do you think there will be dramatic changes to New Zealand's guns laws?

    Rebecca Peters: Yes, definitely, because looking back 20 years ago, when Australia changed its gun laws, that was a moment when it was suggested that New Zealand should also change its laws so that we could have uniform laws across the region, but New Zealand said no, and they said they would have an inquiry, a review of their laws instead. They had a review and that review recommended much stronger laws, including a ban on these military weapons, including the registration of all guns. Basically the review recommended that the laws in New Zealand should be more like Australia's. Those recommendations were not implemented, but I'm pretty sure that now, given the size and just the horror of this event, that for the New Zealand government, it would be easy for them to say: "here are the recommendations, we already have them, a lot of thought went into these recommendations, the easiest thing would be to just apply those recommendations and that's going to mean a dramatic improvement in the gun laws there.

    READ MORE: New Zealand Shooter Planned to Continue Attack When Police Caught Him — PM

    Sputnik: What would you say to opponents of stricter gun laws who claim that people should have a right to defend themselves and these people will find ways to attack; I mean, they now use knives, they use trucks and cars.

    Rebecca Peters: The thing is: in New Zealand, as in Australia, it's never been acceptable to really have guns for self-defense. People have guns for sport, or for hunting, or to use on a farm, or maybe they have them for work if they work as a security guard or a police officer, but the idea, like the American idea, of having a gun because you think somebody might attack you, that actually was never really accepted in New Zealand. In New Zealand law, however, it wasn't very clear, so one of the changes that we expect to see is that it should be made very clear in the law that self-defense is not a legitimate purpose.

    That's why New Zealand, like Australia, has a very strong police force, it's why you depend on the institutions of the state to defend you rather than as one individual becoming a police officer. So the argument that you could kill someone with other weapons, it's true you can, but it's a lot more difficult. The research shows that… the chance of someone dying is about five times higher if you attack someone with a gun than with a knife, and the chance that you would able to damage a lot of people is much, much smaller with a knife then with a gun. Even if sometimes it's true there's a person with a truck or something, if you drove a truck towards a mosque you would not be able to kill as many people inside the mosque. A gun is just a product made specifically for killing people and that's why it needs to be very, very strictly regulated.

    Firearm
    CC0
    New Zealand PM Vows to Change Gun Legislation After Christchurch Mosque Massacre
    Sputnik: Can you tell us about the Port Arthur massacre and what was the impact of the tragedy on the country's laws?

    Rebecca Peters: So the Port Arthur massacre occurred in April 1996 and before it occurred, we used to have actually a mass shooting in Australia about every year, there would be six people, nine people, 12 people killed because our gun laws were not very strong. They were stronger than the American laws, but still they were not very strong and they were also different, each state had a different gun law, and although there had been recommendations to strengthen the gun laws and to make them uniform across the country, that never happened. The Port Arthur massacre was when a young man with semi-automatic rifles, similar, it appears, to the weapons this guy used in New Zealand, killed 35 people in one day. That just caused the whole country to say: "that's enough, we've lost too many people." And the prime minister, whose name was John Howard, had just been elected and he said; "I'm going to do something about this." So he called all the states together and said: "I know the gun laws are state laws but we have to make the gun laws stronger, otherwise I will push for one national law and I will make it much, much stronger than any of the states."

    The states agreed to major improvement in their gun laws and that they would be uniform across the country. So that meant a ban on semi- automatics, and there was a huge buyback, about 650,000 guns were brought back and destroyed, because the guns were now banned. It also became much more difficult to qualify to own a gun, we also have registration of all types of guns and also you have to provide a reason why you want to buy a gun. So if you say you want a gun to go hunting, they need to have a hunting license, you have to prove you have permission to hunt, you have to go through some effort rather than just saying anything at all and getting a gun license. The result of that has been a dramatic reduction in gun violence in Australia, and a dramatic reduction in the amount of work that police have to do chasing gun traffickers because by strengthening the law, we actually reduce the black market in guns as well.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Steam Removes Over 100 Accounts Praising New Zealand Mosque Shooter
    Four Palestinians Killed, 6 Injured in New Zealand Mosque Shootings - Ministry
    New Zealand PM Vows to Change Gun Legislation After Christchurch Mosque Massacre
    WATCH: Dozens of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem
    Tags:
    Mosque, gun law, shooting, weapons, Christchurch, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Not So Secret Anymore: Hidden Life of North Korean Populace Revealed
    Donny’s First Veto
    Donny’s First Veto
    Attack on Mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand
    Mass Shooting at Two Mosques in New Zealand: How It Happened
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse