14:25 GMT +317 March 2019
    Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, carry a body retrieved from the rubble following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib, on February 27, 2017

    'White Helmets Give the West an Excuse to Bomb Assad' - Political Writer

    Opinion
    The Trump office intends to provide $5 million to the White Helmets and the UN investigating mechanism in Syria, State Department spokesperson Robert Palladino said on Thursday. The White Helmets claim to be a group of volunteer workers responsible for carrying out rescue operations in rebel-held parts of Syria.

    The Syrian government denies using chemical weapons in the conflict and has insisted that the White Helmets themselves carried out such 'false flag' attacks to justify foreign intervention. Russian officials concur, and the Foundation for the Study of Democracy, an NGO, has provided the UN with evidence that the White Helmets have been engaged in the forced removal of human organs as well as theft and corruption in Syria.

    Sputnik discussed what's next in Syria with Chris Kanthan, a San Francisco-based political analyst and author of the book "Deconstructing the Syrian War."

    Sputnik: At this stage of the Syrian conflict, which parts of the country are still controlled by the militants?

    Chris Kanthan: Basically it's all about the one last region still occupied by the Syrian rebels who are really al-Qaeda terrorists, the region is called Idlib. Assad, with help from Russia, is about to liberate Idlib and if he succeeds, it will be a big blow to the western government who have spent a lot of money and effort since 2011 on regime change in Syria.

    This photo provided by the Syrian Civil Defense White Helmets, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows members of the Syrian Civil Defense group helping a wounded man after airstrikes hit Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, Syria, Thursday, March. 1, 2018
    White Helmets Engaged in Looting, Human Organ Trafficking in Syria - Watchdog
    So where do the White Helmets fit in? They play a significant role in the propaganda campaign. The White Helmet's job is to constantly send out shocking photos and videos that will shape the public opinion around the world.

    Whenever Assad is about to take over a particular city or a region, the White Helmets stage false flag attacks, send out fake photos and videos and give the Western governments an excuse to bomb Assad.

    This is a very old trick, that the US has been using for more than a century. For example, in the late 19th century, the US wanted to get hold of Cuba which was under Spain rule at that time, so the US newspapers started publishing all kinds of sensational fake news that claimed Spain was brutally oppressing Cubans.

    READ MORE: Moscow Has Info About Nusra Terrorists Planning to Stage Chem Attacks in Syria

    One of the leading publishers in the US at the time was William Hearst, he once famously told his journalists: "you furnish the pictures and I will furnish the war." So that's exactly what's happening now, the West gives money to the White Helmets and says: "you furnish the videos, we will bomb Syria."

    Sputnik: Why do you think the United States and the United Kingdom continue to support the White Helmets despite the fact that the group's unlawful actions are no longer a secret to anybody?

    Chris Kanthan: Because they were the ones that are going to give the right reason or the excuse to bomb Syria, because if you don't have those sensational photos and videos of small children under the rubble, the US and the UK won't be able to pass the UN resolution or just go bomb.

    Sputnik: What should be done at the international level to make the White Helmets accountable for their actions, such as staging a chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma and involvement in human trafficking?

    Members of the Syrian Civil Defence, known as the White Helmets, take a selfie with their certificates after taking part in a training session in the rebel-held eastern Ghouta area, east of the capital Damascus, on November 22, 2016
    Jihadi Bride Out, White Helmets In
    Chris Kanthan: There is so much evidence and photos, and videos, and witnesses accounts of White Helmets using guns and other weapons, and even shooting people and denying people the right to go to the hospital.

    As you pointed out, the White Helmets are also very much involved in organized trafficking and so on. So the other countries, maybe Russia and whoever they can get hold of, they should join and they should collect all the evidence and they should present it to the UN.

    Sputnik: Friday marked the 8th anniversary of Syria's 'Day of rage', the wave of protests that grew into a nationwide military conflict. In your view, what awaits Syria now, politically and economically?

    White Helmets uniform found during the search of terrorists’ headquarters in Eastern Ghouta.
    Russia’s Envoy Accuses White Helmets of Plotting New False-Flag Chemical Attacks
    Chris Kanthan: I think that Assad has won and the war is going to come to an end, and Syria is going to rebuild itself. If you look at between 2000 and 2010 just before the fake proxy war started, Syria had a booming economy.

    Syria's economy actually tripled in those years and tourists were going to Syria, even the mainstream media like the New York Times said that Syria was one of the best places to visit for tourists. So I think that within one year, the war will be over and then maybe with some help from China, which is very good at infrastructure, Syria will be able to rebuild itself, and I think that within the next five years Syria will be back to normal.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

