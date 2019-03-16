German Lawmaker Calls for Lifting Crimea-Related Sanctions Against Russia

"The sanctions damage cooperation with Russia and put jobs in Germany at risk. AfD strongly opposes the sanctions against Russia and Crimea. These sanctions should be lifted as soon as possible", Lindemann argued.
The politician maintained that due to the western sanctions, various humanitarian exchange programs had been abandoned, adding that Crimean residents of German origin were unable to visit their relatives in Germany.
Lindemann also characterized Crimea as "an interesting region for western investment".
The United States, Canada and the European Union on Friday imposed new sanctions against Russian officials and entities over the situation in Ukraine, including over the Kerch Strait incident, in what Washington claims is Moscow's alleged "continued and ongoing" aggression in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin called the incident a provocation, noting that there were members of the Ukrainian security service, who were in charge of the operation, on board the Ukrainian vessels.
Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations and reacted with countermeasures against the Western nations that targeted it with sanctions.
