Register
22:25 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Opposition protesters in Venezuela shut down highways, bridges and other infrastructure as pressure mounts on President Nicolas Maduro to resign in favor of new elections

    'The US is Very Isolated in Its Approach to Venezuela' - Campaigner

    © AP Photo / Fernando Llano
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday that all the American diplomats have left Venezuela, adding that they will continue managing the flow of "US aid" into the country. Sputnik spoke to Francisco Dominguez from the Venezuela Solidarity Campaign and asked him how he thought we could see the Venezuelan crisis develop.

    Sputnik: How do you think we could see the Venezuelan crisis develop?

    Francisco Dominguez: You know I think the US has been defeated so many times. They went to the Organisation of American States to try to get Juan Guaido recognised. They went to the UNSC twice and on both occasions were defeated. They were even abandoned by the EU who made it clear through Mogherini who said they absolutely categorically reject any use of force against Venezuela. So in that sense the US are very isolated. Desperately Mr Pompeo went to the Lima group and asked them to endorse military action; so the only country which has been ambiguously in favour of military action in the whole world, has been the US, and possibly Colombia.  

    READ MORE: All US Diplomats Left Venezuela After Ultimatum From Caracas — Pompeo

    Sputnik: So how do you see the US proceeding in its plan for regime change?

    Francisco Dominguez: I think the US has two options, possibly 3. One is going for full war, directly by the US against Venezuela and I think it’s possible that this might happen. But they have tremendous doubts about the levels of resistance they are likely to meet there. They know Venezuela is well-armed, well-equipped, well-prepared and is capable of defending itself. Number two, following Elliot Abrams’ strategy, they might go for something like a contra-war like they did in the 1980s in Nicaragua by army and paramilitaries and try to create a context for a civil war in Venezuela itself but I think Venezuela is much better prepared for that than Nicaragua was in the 1980s. Again, there are doubts about this because any such attempt would most likely take place in Colombian territory.

    Venezuelan opposition leader and self-proclaimed acting president Juan Guaido (C) arrives at the Venezuelan National Assembly in Caracas on March 11, 2019.
    © AFP 2018/ Ronaldo Schemidt
    Russian Pranksters REVEAL Details of Phone Call With Venezuela's Self-Proclaimed 'President'
    And I think the Colombians are very doubtful about it because particularly they have a tremendous amount of opposition inside Colombia. Already the left, led by somebody called Gustavo Pedro, who led the left in the last elections and got 43 percent of the vote, who are bitterly campaigning every day, senators are giving press conferences saying they are opposed to the war; it seems to me that it is a difficult option but that’s a possibility. The third one is that the US finally gives up and actually mends fences with Venezuela and looks for a different option which is respectful to the national sovereignty of the country. I think most likely, given that they have appointed Mr Abrams they will go for the second option, which is extremely problematic for them. 

    Sputnik: Mike Pompeo told a Texas radio station it is time to return Venezuela's oil to the Venezuelan people and he said "Time is drawing short’. I asked Francisco if he believed that concern for the Venezuelan people was indeed driving US policy?

    Francisco Dominguez: Why is it the business of the US what Venezuela does with its oil? Why is it a matter for the US regarding what is going on inside Venezuela? Why is it the business of the US what is going on inside any country? It’s complete rhetoric, it’s empty rhetoric and I think what is going on is that they are trying to pretend themselves – Mr Bolton, Elliot Abrams, Mr Pompeo, Marco Rubio and a few others – they are still saying they are going to go against Venezuela because they don’t want to look ridiculously defeated. And they are trying to maintain a semblance that this is going on.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.  

    Tags:
    crisis, Juan Guaido, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse