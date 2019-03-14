Register
20:51 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The United States Army test launches the first Pershing II battlefield support missile

    INF-Banned Missiles: US Stirs Up Tensions to Push Russia, China to Wall – Lawyer

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    213

    The Pentagon has made it clear that the development and production of INF-banned cruise missiles is underway in the US. Speaking to Sputnik, former CIA officer Philip Giraldi and international criminal lawyer Christopher C. Black explained what signal the Trump administration is sending to Moscow and Beijing.

    The US is planning to test ground-launched cruise missiles (GLCM) previously banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty in August and November 2019, a Pentagon official told Reuters on 13 March.

    Two days earlier the US Department of Defence (DoD) officially confirmed that it was taking steps to develop new land-based missiles following the suspension of the treaty by the Trump administration from 2 February to 2 August 2019.

    The White House threatens to ultimately rip the deal up unless Russia "returns" to compliance with the treaty that bans cruise missiles with a range between 500 (310 miles) and 5,500 kilometres (3,240 miles).

    Pentagon spokesperson Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza specified that the DoD started "research and development of conventional, ground-launched missile concepts in late 2017".

    US New Land-Based Cruise Missiles to be Deployed in E Europe, Asia

    Speaking to Sputnik, Philip Giraldi, a former counter-terrorism specialist and military intelligence officer at the CIA, opined that "the White House is not interested in any arms agreement prior to elections in 2020".

    Pershing II missiles
    CC0
    Ex-Reagan Adm. Official Rubbishes US Claims of Russian INF Violations, Outlines 3 Reasons Why Trump Tore Up Treaty
    "It has taken a hardline position because it believes that its supporters among the public demand and expect toughness from Donald Trump," the CIA veteran said.

    Commenting on the DoD's announcement, Startfor, sometimes referred to as the "shadow CIA", stressed that that the new intermediate and short-range ground-launched systems are "really only useful when deployed outside the US" and presumed that "both Eastern Europe (where the United States is balancing security capabilities with Russia) and East Asia (where the United States faces China) are prime candidates for places where Washington would want to build up such a capability".  

    The former CIA official agreed with the assumption: "If the new short and medium range missiles are ever actually developed and deployed they will almost certainly wind up in Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia to 'deter' Russia and China".

    "It is a very dangerous game as everyone involved will then feel the need to escalate their own arsenals", Giraldi warned. "It is also as stupid move as it does not actually respond to any genuine threats coming from either Beijing or Moscow. Many in Washington believe that the process is being largely driven by National Security Advisor John Bolton, who does not believe in treaties or in seeking solutions to resolve problems with foreign nations that do not involve the use of force".

    US Wants Complete Freedom of Action, Not Interested in Negotiations

    For his part, Christopher Black, a Toronto-based international criminal lawyer with 20 years of experience in war crimes and international relations, presumed that Trump administration and Pentagon activities surrounding the INF deal "appear to be designed to keep the Russian government off balance while they go ahead with design and production of these new weapons and decide where to locate them".

    "They made some suggestion that China should be brought into the Treaty for them to consider staying in but I do not think we can take that seriously since China has stated firmly it will never enter into that Treaty. The signal is clear I suggest that the US wants complete freedom of action and is not interested at all in negotiating", the lawyer stressed.

    Missiles, SS-23 Destroyed. The 957th and last of the Soviet Union's SS-23 shorter range missiles
    © AP Photo /
    US Plan to Test INF-Banned Missiles is 'Logical Continuation' of Exit - Kremlin
    According to Black, the Trump administration's recent manoeuvres fall into the same pattern as Washington's earlier promise "not to advance its forced into former Soviet —East European areas which it has broken every year since it was made", the abandonment of the Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty in 2002 and the ongoing games with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), while Pyongyang "is willing to make concessions no other nuclear power would ever make".

    "The signal to Moscow is 'we are arming ourselves to overwhelm your defences and destroy you so you better do what we say or else. Of course that or else means the destruction of all of us, but the US leadership does not appear to be rational", the international criminal lawyer underscored.

    Whichever US Party Wins 2020 Military Strategy Will be the Same

    Black believes that Washington's assertive strategy towards Moscow and Beijing has nothing to do with the upcoming 2020 presidential elections in the US: "Whichever party wins the same strategy will be followed", he foresees.

    "They are escalating tensions in order to push Russia and China to the wall. They want them to succumb to their hegemony one way or another, by threats if they can do it, by violence of that does not work. Again, they are insane, really, because of where that will lead", the lawyer said, stressing the US is pushing Moscow and Beijing towards an all-out arms race.

    A Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) is launched from the U.S. Navy littoral combat ship USS Coronado (File)
    CC0
    US General Sheds Light on Plans to Deploy Cruise Missiles in Europe Amid INF Exit
    According to him, the race has actually started from 2002, when then US President George W. Bush unilaterally tore apart the ABM deal: "Both Russia and China are responding to the increasing threat from the US", Black said. "They have no real choice".

    "I mean one can dream that together President Putin and Xi announce at a press conference that they are willing to eliminate all their nuclear weapons to see what the US reaction would be. It would be very dramatic. But they know the answer. The Americans would reject the idea out of hand because they want to dominate the word and the cannot do it with conventional forces", Black emphasised.

    On 1 February 2019 Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the US would "suspend its obligations under the INF Treaty effective 2 February" claiming that Moscow jeopardised the US security interests.

    A bundle of three Soviet RSD-10 missiles prepared for demolition at the Kapustin Yar launch site. The missiles were destroyed in accordance with the INF Treaty.
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Rodionov
    Russia, US Could Maintain Legal INF Status Even After Treaty Ends - Scholar
    The bone of contention is Russia's 9M729 (NATO codename: SSC-8) missile system. To dispel Washington and NATO's suspicions the Russian Ministry of Defence held a presentation of the missile on 23 January 2019. However, NATO, US and EU representatives snubbed the event.

    In response to Washington's move Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow also suspended its obligations under the agreement.

    "The United States, not Russia, violated the INF" Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on the Pentagon's plans to test the INF-banned missiles. "It was the United States that included missile research and development on its draft budget. Therefore, it is only natural that the research will be followed by tests. These tests would be a logical continuation of the situation".

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Gen. Sheds Light on Plans to Deploy Cruise Missiles in Europe Amid INF Exit
    US Plan to Test INF-Banned Missiles is 'Logical Continuation' of Exit - Kremlin
    US Plans to Test Missiles Banned by INF Treaty in 2019 - Report
    Russia, US Could Maintain Legal INF Status Even After Treaty Ends - Scholar
    US to Test Ground-Launched Cruise Missile Systems Once Banned by INF Treaty
    Tags:
    missiles, INF Treaty, Anti-Ballistic Missile (ABM) Treaty, NATO, Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), US Department of Defense (DoD), Pentagon, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump, George W. Bush, China, United States, Russia, Eastern Europe, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse