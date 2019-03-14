Register
16:07 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during her visit in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, Britain March 8, 2019.

    Britain Is Now in the Clutches of an Even Bigger Political Crisis - Professor

    © REUTERS / Christopher Furlong
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called Britain’s no-deal vote a “signal of treason” from Britain. He added that the House of Commons has shown that it does not want a no-deal. This comes as British Prime Minister Theresa May failed to get her EU withdrawal deal through Parliament for a second time.

    Following the vote, the prime minister told MPs that if her deal fails to get through Parliament there could be a delay in Brexit until 30 June. Sputnik discussed the prospects of Brexit with James Downes, a Professor in Comparative Politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

    Sputnik: UK lawmakers have rejected a no deal Brexit. What are the next steps for Britain?

    James Downes: Britain is now in the clutches of an even bigger political crisis. The next steps for Brexit are incredibly uncertain. There are two potential scenarios on the horizon. The first scenario involves an extension of Article 50. This would involve MPs deciding whether to delay Brexit until the 30th June 2019, in order to allow for the legislation to be passed through the UK House of Commons. However, this is all predicated on MPs backing Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal by the 20th March. Again, it is highly unlikely that MPs would currently accept the Prime Minister’s deal. This causes even more problems as the European Parliament elections will be held in May 2019.

    This may even involve Britain having to take part in the European Parliament elections as part of some compromise strategy with the European Union. However, such a move could further undermine political trust amongst voters in Britain, creating further divides between the political elites in Westminster and ordinary voters alongside empowering ‘hard’ Eurosceptic groups in the UK. It is also not even clear whether there would be support for such a move both politically and legally within the EU.

    The second scenario would now seem to point to the possibility of a second Referendum. The notion of holding a second Referendum back in 2018 would have seemed completely out of the question. However, we are not living in ordinary political times and a looming constitutional crisis is engulfing the British Government now. Holding a second Referendum may be the only way to clearly solve the current political impasse that Britain is at. Yet there are grave risks of holding a second Referendum, particularly in how this could further undermine political trust amongst Brexit voters and further increase polarisation in the United Kingdom. Parliament would also need to seize momentum from the government and table a vote for a second referendum to take place.

    READ MORE: Corbyn Calls on UK Lawmakers to Take Control of Brexit Chaos

    It is also important to underline how it would take considerable time to even set up a second Referendum and this is extremely difficult, logistically speaking. It is not even remotely clear whether there would be a simple Remain or Leave question, or whether different Brexit deal scenarios would be outlined to the British voters. The chances of a second Referendum though are likely higher than the possibility of another General Election. Holding another General Election is highly to lead to no party having a clear majority in Parliament and would likely exacerbate Brexit further and divisions within the United Kingdom. Having said that, the first Brexit vote also highlighted significant age divides, between younger and older voters. A second Referendum would also likely produce similar polarisation amongst different age cohorts and between the North and South of England in particular.

    Sputnik: Some reports have noted that the vote will clear the path for Parliament to request extra time for the withdrawal process. What consequences can this have on the already divided Conservative party?

    James Downes: This is likely to further divide the Conservative Parliamentary Party, both Remainers and Leavers alike. However, Brexit cuts across traditional political party lines and this would also further split the Labour Party. The only political parties that would come out of Brexit well are likely to be the Liberal Democrats and the Scottish Nationalist Party. The latter have even recently been speaking about tabling a motion for a second Independence Referendum, should Britain crash out of the EU.

    A carnival float depicts British Prime Minister Theresa May with a gun and the writing 'Brexit' on it prior to the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Martin Meissner
    UK PM Could Win Hard Brexiteer’s Support By Warning They Could ‘Lose Brexit’ – Prof
    There has been much talk about the damage caused by Brexit to the UK Conservative Party, but arguably more damage may be done to the UK Labour Party, with the party split significantly at the moment between the democratic socialist radical left leadership of Jeremy Corbyn and a large majority of the social democratic Labour Parliamentary Party which is pro-Remain (pro-EU) and deeply concerned about the prospects of leaving the EU. The mass membership (voter base) of the Labour party is also heavily split on this issue, particularly amongst the influential Momentum Movement.

    In short, Britain’s two traditional mainstream parties (Conservative & Labour) will take years to recover from the mess of Brexit. In turn, this opens up political space for other ‘minor’ parties in British politics such as the increasingly far right United Kingdom Independence Party and the newly formed Independent Group. Yet, paradoxically, the First-Past-The-Post (FPTP) electoral system that Britain uses for Westminster elections would still make it incredibly difficult for new ‘entrant’ or ‘minor’ parties to translate their vote shares into meaningful seats in the UK House of Commons. This would be the only real saving grace for Britain’s two historically dominant political parties.

    READ MORE: UK Parliament Rejects Brexit Delay, Any No-Deal Brexit in Series of Votes

    Sputnik: In your view, under what circumstances will the EU agree to extend the withdrawal process?

    James Downes: The European Union has by no means made any meaningful guarantees that they will agree to prolong or even extend the Article 50 process. The EU long expected the Brexit issue to have been settled months ago and has had enough of compromising. As outlined earlier in the interview, the EU would have wanted a decisive outcome on Brexit well in advance of the May 2019 European Parliament elections. Key leaders of EU member states such as Prime Minister Mark Rutte from the Netherlands and President Emmanuel Macron from France have voiced their scepticism about the EU further extending Article 50. Countries such as France have taken a particularly strong stance and highlighted how they are still working towards March 29th 2019 as the end point for Brexit.

    Toilet paper
    CC0
    Too Hard to Bear: Brits Stockpile on Toilet Paper, Painkillers Ahead of No-Deal Brexit
    However, whilst the EU 27-member states have remained remarkably unified thus far, there still remains the distinctive possibility that the UK could crash out of the EU on the 29th March with no agreement and thus trade on World Trade Organization terms. All it would require is one individual EU member state to refuse to any such re-negotiations for this to happen If such a crash out did occur. This would be catastrophic for both the UK and the EU. Political brinksmanship and compromises are needed over the next two decisive weeks from both sides alike.

    The EU is likely to only make concessions at the very last moment as it will be deeply worried about the possibility of Britain crashing out. The next two weeks will decide the future of British politics and at the same time the future direction of the EU project.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    UK Unilaterally Cancelling Brexit Would Be ‘Extreme Option’ – Professor
    UK Green Party Confident Parliament Will Vote for Extension of Brexit Deadline
    Corbyn Calls on UK Lawmakers to Take Control of Brexit Chaos
    UK Govt to Propose Brexit Delay Until 30 June if Deal With EU Approved
    Tags:
    Brexit, British Labour Party, British Conservative Party, European Union, Theresa May, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse