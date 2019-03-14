Register
03:45 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    File-In this Wednesday, May 21,2008 file photo, the company logo for The Boeing Co., is displayed in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. say it's cutting 1,100 jobs from its U.S. plants, most of them in Southern California, as it scales back production of its C-17 cargo planes.

    FAA ‘Very Deferential’ to Boeing Despite Recent Deadly Crashes

    © AP Photo/ Nick Ut
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Mary Schiavo, the former inspector general at the US Department of Transportation, an aviation attorney and an aviation professor, told Sputnik Wednesday that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is very “deferential” to US aircraft manufacturer Boeing, despite two crashes of the manufacturer's new jets in the past five months.

    "The Federal Aviation Administration defers to Boeing just as it does to other manufacturers and airlines for a lot of its consideration. It's very deferential, especially to Boeing. Boeing has tremendous capabilities, knowledge and insight. Over time, the FAA has relinquished more and more of its oversight to designated examiners, designated inspectors, etc., so the FAA defers to Boeing's opinion," Schiavo told Sputnik's Loud & Clear hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    ​"And that's the way it's been for years. I'm not suggesting there's any nefarious going on in this particular incident. This is how the FAA typically works. This, for them, is business as usual," Schiavo added. 

    Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    US House to Probe Boeing 737 Max Flight Certification Over Pilot Training Concerns

    On Sunday, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 plane operated by Ethiopian Airlines, bound for the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, crashed soon after taking off from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, at around 8:30 a.m., killing all 157 people on board. According to Ethiopian Airlines, contact with the plane was lost at 8:44 a.m., just a few minutes after it took off.

    The latest crash is the second one involving a Boeing 737 MAX 8, a new model of commercial passenger aircraft, in the last few months.

    In October 2018, a Lion Air plane crashed into the sea just minutes after taking off from the Indonesian capital of Jakarta. All 189 passengers onboard were killed. The black box retrieved after the crash revealed that the plane's sensors had been displaying incorrect speed and altitude readings.

    On Monday, the FAA issued a statement saying that the organization is "collecting data and keeping in contact with international civil aviation authorities as information becomes available."

    "The FAA will issue a Continued Airworthiness Notification to the International Community for Boeing 737 MAX operators," the statement read, also adding that Boeing would have to make changes to its 737 MAX 8 aircraft's flight correction system no later than April 2019.

    "[Following the Ethiopia airlines crash] the FAA quickly said, ‘Well, we didn't know what happened, so we're not going to say. Here's a new notification, the notification says that this is a notification of continued airworthiness. But, by the way, you [Boeing] have to make the following changes. We're [the FAA] getting tough, we're saying they [Boeing] have to have this done by April, and it includes changing the flight control systems of the plane, very clearly, including limiting the system that pushes the nose down against the demands of the pilot.' But then the FAA says, of course, ‘But by the way, the plane's still airworthy,'" Schiavo told Sputnik.

    "For that statement, they're using very clever wording. Two planes have fallen out of the sky, but until someone brings them [the FAA] evidence, they're going to maintain that it's [737 MAX 8] airworthy," Schiavo added. 

    "What they're [the FAA] doing is betting the lives of passengers that a third one [crash] won't happen. They've already admitted the plane has to be changed by April, but they're just saying we're betting another one isn't going to happen. They're betting with passengers' lives," Schiavo continued.

    Following the Ethiopian Airlines crash, EU states, including China, India, Egypt, Vietnam and many other countries around the world, prohibited the Boeing 737 MAX 8 from entering their airspace. On Wednesday morning, days after the crash and after many criticized the FAA for their initial refusal to ground the jets in question, US President Donald Trump also stated that he would ground the 737 planes until Boeing arrives at a solution to the safety issues.

    ​In addition, Trump criticized "modern planes" on Tuesday, claiming that "complexity creates danger" and that we "need computer scientists from MIT" rather than pilots.

    "There are two things glaringly mistaken about what our president said," Schiavo told Sputnik.

    "Statistically, every new model of plane, except this one [Boeing 737 MAX 8], has improved safety statistics over time. Modern advancements have done great things to safety statistics… they have actually saved thousands and thousands of lives." 

    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle
    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    ‘Very Upset with Boeing’: Lion Air Considers Cancelling Boeing Jet Orders Over Deadly Crash

    "And second of all, college physics reminds us of ‘once in motion, stay in motion.' The problem with this plane is that it puts the plane on a trajectory that cannot be overcome by human beings. The sheer force of the human body in the cockpit pulling on this aircraft cannot overcome a full, nose trimmed down stop. So, what we have to do is make the planes amenable to the pilots when something goes wrong. The pilots get blamed three-fourths of the time, but we have these systems now where the pilot can be overridden," Schiavo noted.

    Airline pilots on at least two US flights have said that engaging the autopilot on the Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes causes the aircraft's nose to tilt down steeply, according to multiple reports.

    After the Lion Air crash, the FAA informed airlines that incorrect inputs from the plane's anti-stall system's sensors could force the plane to adjust its nose downwards, even when autopilot is turned off. According to Indonesia's National Transportation Safety Committee, the anti-stall system was not properly detailed in Lion Air's flight manual.

    Related:

    FAA Finds Similarities in Ethiopia, Indonesia Boeing 737 MAX Crashes - Statement
    Ethiopian Airlines Urges Boeing to Ground All 737 Max 8 Until Ruled Safe to Fly
    Norwegian Air Shuttle to Demand Boeing Pay for Grounding of 737 Max Aircraft
    India Bans Entry, Transit of Boeing 737 Max 8 from Its Airspace
    FAA Holds Off on Grounding Boeing 737 Max Planes Citing 'No Systemic' Issues
    Tags:
    Boeing 737 Max 8, Boeing, safety, airplane, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse