Macron Could Stop Yellow Vest Protests Early But Was Unprepared - French MP

"Now much less people participate [in the protests]. And we are sure that from the very beginning president Macron could stop all this. I think he just was not ready", Jacob said.
The end of yellow vest protests now depends on the response that Macron and the government will give, he noted.
READ MORE: Police Use Water Cannon Against Protesters During Yellow Vests Rally in Paris
"We advocate for the cessation of violence first and foremost. It is possible to talk about the legality or illegality of demonstrations, but the violence is always illegal", the politician said.
He noted that he did not believe in the yellow vests' success in the elections to the European Parliament in case of participation due to the lack of unity.
"They are very fragmented, they do not have a unity so I am not sure of their success", he said.
The views and opinions expressed by the politician do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)