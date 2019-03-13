Register
16:59 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    European union

    France Has Perception of Shifting of Geopolitical Centre Towards East – Scholar

    CC BY 2.0 / Valeria Fernández Astaburuaga / European union
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel has upheld the German ruling party chief's proposals that diverge from the French president’s vision of Europe’s future.

    Her comments come in response to an op-ed piece by the leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer published on Sunday.

    Radio Sputnik has discussed this with Dr Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, a geopolitical expert and director of the Eurocontinent Centre for Geopolitical Studies.

    Sputnik: Why would you say Germany's vision for Europe might not be in harmony with France's view on the future of the continent or in any case with Macron's view?

    French President Emmanuel Macron (L) welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel as she arrives for a working meeting at the Elysee Palace on febuary 27, 2019, in Paris
    Ludovic Marin
    17 EU Member States Team Up Against Franco-German Initiative - Reports
    Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann: Well, France and Germany since the introduction of the European project have never been on the same line exactly on the European finality. And so this is the same today. Because first of all, France and Germany [being] at different geographical positions, although they are neighbours, France always will stay between the Atlantic and Mediterranean when Germany is more close to Eastern Europe. So, they have a different perception of security and also a different interpretation of history.

    And today this is the same and also because the geopolitical constellation has changed since the introduction of the European project. When the European project was created, France and Germany had two common goals: to balance towards the USSR, which was the enemy at that time but at the same time, for France, it was the objective to balance Germany.

    READ MORE: EU Lawmaker Suggests Macron Trying to Play 'Hard Man' With UK's Stalling Brexit

    And Germany was to gain recognition from western powers after the Second World War. And now the situation has changed because the USSR, a common enemy, doesn't exist anymore and Germany reunified after the end of the Cold War. So now there is an imbalance between France and Germany and the European Union is more centred on Germany because Germany is the central power of the European Union after the EU enlargement to the east. So France has a perception of shifting of the geopolitical centre of gravity to the east.

    HMS Duncan
    © Photo : Naval Forces of Ukraine press center
    UK Sends Warship to Mediterranean to Defend French Aircraft Carrier - Reports
    And today France tries to balance Germany with different initiatives like pushing the EU more in terms of defence because France has a political advantage in this domain and also deepening Eurozone integration in order to balance more Germany with Southern European countries because of the Eurozone: Poland is not in Eurozone, Sweden is not in Eurozone, Germany is not in this constellation the centre of the European project. And France is more the centre within the Eurozone from a geographical approach.

    But of course, Germany doesn't want to accept the French proposition, they consider them us utopist while Germany obtained everything after the end of the Cold War from the European project.

    READ MORE: Russia May Deploy Missiles With Range Across Europe if US Puts Such Arms in Area

    They obtained German unification and enlargement to the east; it means Germany is secure with allies all around its borders at the centre of the European Union. And now it doesn't need more, it doesn't want more actual Federal Europe because the Germans don't want to finance the rule of the European Union because it is not a nation, which is logical. And so they would like the EU to stay as it is now.

    But France would like to make the European Union more powerful in terms of defence but they would like to intervene more in the Mediterranean zone, Africa, where the Germans are less interested in this priority because they look more to the east. And they don't want to, though the French also would like as I have said an economic government in the Eurozone to have more financing from Germany.

    Soldiers of a Eurocorps detachment carry the European Union flag to mark the inaugural European Parliament session on June 30, 2014, in front of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2018 / PATRICK HERTZOG
    EU Needs Army Not to Be ‘Ball’ Played Between China, US, Russia - CDU Chair
    And this, of course, is not the same vision as the Germans, who don't want as they call it a "transfer union" — it means German taxpayers pay for the rest of the European Union.

    So, this proposition from Macron and the new German who is in charge of CDU don't match. And after the relaunch of the European project, Mr Macron tried to make propositions to give a renaissance of the European project but Germany doesn't share the same finality and now we can see it openly. Although, of course, what we call in France the Franco-German cooperation is a representation of unity between France and Germany and this is why they signed a new treaty.

    READ MORE: France Should Take Independent Stance From NATO, Ex-Presidential Candidate Says

    But it is, especially for communication and political proposes, to appear united but also a strategy of power as France and Germany would like to lead the European project. But of course, behind we can see now openly, explicitly that they have different objectives behind.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Dr Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Threatens Germany With Halt to Intel Sharing Over Huawei Tech Use – Report
    German Gov't Cuts GDP Growth Forecast Again Amid Rising Fears of Recession
    Time to Pay: Scholars on Why France, EU Went After Google, Facebook, Amazon
    France Should Take Independent Stance From NATO, Ex-Presidential Candidate Says
    Tags:
    integration, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Angela Merkel, Emmanuel Macron, European Union, France, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse