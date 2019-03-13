Register
14:47 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Yuan banknotes and US dollars are seen on a table in Yichang, central China's Hubei province on August 14, 2015

    Dollar's End: Bright Future Awaits Yuan, But There's No Need to Hurry – Analyst

    © AFP 2018 / STR
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Ekaterina Blinova
    170

    Although the ultimate demise of the greenback is not yet around the corner, one shouldn't lull oneself into the belief that the current global financial architecture is permanent, independent political risk analyst Eric Kraus has told Sputnik, explaining what the yuan's globalisation requires in the first place.

    The yuan strengthened against the greenback on 12 March as the US and China are expected to finalise their trade agreement in the near future.

    According to Eric Kraus, an independent political risk analyst, a bright future awaits the yuan but there's no need to force events.

    "As the global economic preeminence of the US continues to slowly decline (it currently accounts for some 21 percent of global GDP) we can expect a continued gradual diversification of currencies, with the yuan acquiring an increasing role in those countries economically linked to China", Kraus told Sputnik.

    He foresees that "the provision of swaps lines (allowing third country banking systems to work in yuan), creation of a liquid market in offshore Chinese investment-grade debt securities (to allow holders to park their yuan reserves), and the further development of onshore Chinese futures markets pricing commodities in yuan will help to accelerate the natural process of hand-over".

    Nevertheless the analyst warned that "any shift in the global currency will be neither fast nor easy": "Anyone who asserts that this situation can change overnight by a simple act of will is delusional".

    'Globalisation of Yuan Would First of All Require Convertibility'

    "In the longer run, the establishment of a yuan-based financial system will be in the political interests of China, but this will become a priority only once the One Belt, One Road initiative has been largely implemented, the Chinese economy becomes less export-oriented and more dependent upon domestic consumption, and further economic integration between China and her periphery has been completed", Kraus opined.

    July 4, 2017. From right: Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with People's Republic of China President Xi Jinping in Moscow.
    © Sputnik / Michael Klimentyev
    Analyst on Why Russia-China 'Pole' Provides an 'Alternative to NATO'
    He drew attention to the fact that the People's Republic has already become the world's biggest economy in real terms, adding that "it will likely become the world's largest in nominal terms only in the middle of the next decade".

    "China thinks in centuries — and will not be hurried", the analyst underscored.

    He recalled that "China benefited greatly from a cheap-yuan policy during its period of phenomenal export-driven economic development". Between 1979 and 2010, China's average annual GDP growth amounted to 9.91 percent.

    "It sold high-quality manufactured goods in return for newly minted dollars which were initially invested in US treasury securities (so as to maintain a cheap yuan), and more recently, have been swapped for real assets in Africa, Asia and Europe and China runs down its US dollar reserves which no longer serve the purpose they once did", the analyst noted.

    According to Kraus, while China now benefits from "a very gradual internationalisation of the yuan", the Central Bank of China is "very wary of losing control over their currency which is allowed to fluctuate only within relatively narrow bands".

    The yuan is allowed to rise or fall only by 2 percent from its central parity rate each trading day in the country's spot foreign exchange market.

    "A truly globalisation of the yuan would first of all require convertibility", Kraus highlighted. "China will render the yuan freely convertible only when they consider it in their own interests to do so. While China is increasingly able to price its exports in yuan (providing a cost savings to already highly competitive Chinese corporates which are no longer required to hedge their dollar exposure) imports will continue to be priced in dollars for the foreseeable future".

    A man works on the trading floor at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the Lujiazui Financial district of Shanghai on September 22, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / JOHANNES EISELE
    A man works on the trading floor at the Shanghai Stock Exchange in the Lujiazui Financial district of Shanghai on September 22, 2015

    Perceived Volatility of Yuan Doesn't Correspond to Reality

    According to the political risk analyst, "even Russia, where there is every conceivable reason to replace dollar reserves with a mix of currencies and precious metals struggles to integrate the yuan".

    Chinese 100 yuan notes
    © AFP 2018 / FRED DUFOUR
    Yuan to Join Top 3 Global Currencies Club in 5-10 Years – CCTV Commentator
    He presumed that "Russian entities are afraid of the perceived volatility of the yuan". The analyst remarked that "in fact it is rather less volatile than, say, the GBP, but perception change slowly". In addition, there is no active yuan/rouble swaps market, rendering it difficult for Russian companies to borrow yuan", Kraus noted.

    "Countries will also usually wish to tailor their currency reserves to correspond to their terms of trade (i.e. in what currencies are their imports/exports denominated in) and given that global commodity prices are still overwhelmingly set in dollars, that means that the USD will account for a substantial part of reserves", he opined.

    In January 2019 the Central Bank of Russia reported that it had decreased its dollar holdings by $101 billion, moving the equivalent of $44 billion each into euros and the Chinese currency. According to Bloomberg, that put Moscow's yuan share "at about ten times the average for global central banks, with its total holdings of the currency accounting for about a quarter of world reserves in yuan".

    At the same time, Beijing and Moscow have yet to conclude a yuan-rouble settlement agreement amid the steady increase in bilateral trade. According to The Global Times, the postponed deal is by no means a setback: "The transformation of the current international economic order cannot accomplish in one simple move", the January report emphasised.

    'Empires Rise and Fall and Their Currencies With Them'

    "Anyone who imagines that the current global financial architecture is permanent — in the sense that the Alps are a permanent geographic feature is hopelessly ignorant of history. Empires rise and fall, and their currencies with them — largely as a function of their success at exerting economic dominance of their neighbours (political and military control tend to follow the money!)", Kraus pointed out.

    US Dollar
    CC0
    US Economy May Go Bust if Dollar Loses Its Reserve Currency Status – Ex-Reagan Adviser
    He elaborated that the "global hegemony of the dollar was the natural outcome of a post-war situation where the US alone accounted for nearly 50 percent of global GDP".

    "Initially, the dollar was linked to gold, but this was an obviously unsustainable situation given that that the explosive global economic growth in the post-war period far outstripped the increase in gold supply. To have maintained a true gold standard would have been extremely deflationary. Thus, the Bretton Woods dollar-centric financial system came into being and the US dollar became the global currency", he explained.

    The US reaped huge benefits from this status quo, according to Kraus: "It has been able to engage in almost unlimited borrowing in its own currency, setting global interest rates as it chooses, and to maintain a massive current account deficit without penalty", he said.

    The other side of the coin is that "this provided a temptation that even more mature countries would have struggled to resist" pushing Washington into "hugely irresponsible fiscal policy".

    Dollars
    CC0
    Finance Expert on Why Debt-Fuelled Time Bombs Won't Blow Up World in 2019-2020
    As a result Washington ended with "running up a national debt of some $22 trillion, currently increasing by almost one trillion per annum", the analyst underscored.

    "It has enjoyed a huge current account deficit, keeping the masses content with cheap industrial goods purchased from abroad with newly-printed dollars, at the cost of a hollowing out of its own industrial infrastructure", he said. "At the same time, given the limitations on its ability to use military force it has instead sought to weaponise the dollar, with a global web of sanctions against any country opposing American dominance".

    "Both of these are convenient short-term expedients, but bear the seeds of the ultimate demise of King Dollar", Kraus stressed.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker and the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    London Remains Major Chinese Yuan Clearing Hub, Trade Turnover Jumps 17% in 2018
    Postponed Yuan-Ruble Settlement Deal Isn't Setback - Scholar
    Russia Buys Yuan Reserves: Still Long Way to Go on Ditching Dollar - Pundits
    De-dollarization: Scholars on Why Russia Bought Quarter of World Yuan Reserves
    Russia Holds Quarter of International Yuan Reserves Amid US Sanctions Spree
    Tags:
    swap, dollar, yuan, One Belt, One Road, Russian Central Bank, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, China, United States, Russia, Asia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse