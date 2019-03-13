Register
07:45 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Rome

    Prof: China Investors Welcomed as Long as They Don’t Run Counter to Italian Govt

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The fact that China is investing in Italy, buying entire companies and that Italy is increasingly open to cooperation with the Asian giant, primarily on the Belt and Road Initiative, is worrying the United States, which isn’t hesitating to put pressure on Rome.

    Italian-Chinese economic relations are continuing to develop. In recent days, Costa Venezia, which is the first Italian ship created specifically for the Chinese market, has been launched.

    Italy is ready to sign a memorandum to join the Silk Road and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s next visit to the country, scheduled for late March, could mark a turning point in relations between the two countries. However, the United States isn’t happy about this; they consider the Belt and Road Initiative to be a threat to American world hegemony.

    In this Thursday, June 28, 2018, file photo senior melt operator Randy Feltmeyer watches a giant ladle as it backs away after pouring its contents of red-hot iron into a vessel in the basic oxygen furnace as part of the process of producing steel at the U.S. Steel Granite City Works facility in Granite City, Ill.
    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson, File
    Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy - US Trade Commission
    Sputnik spoke with Renzo Cavalieri, a professor of Chinese law at the Ca’ Foscari University of Venice, to find out what Italy can gain from joining such a grand project.

    Sputnik: How can Italy benefit from its economic cooperation with China?

    Renzo Cavalieri: Economic relations mean many things: first of all, in the strict sense, economic relations mean to sell and buy. For Italy, China is a major trading partner and an outlet market for a whole series of products, not just those related to fashion and design, but also those in the fields of engineering and technology. China is also an important market where many Italian companies can purchase goods.

    Then there’re some other economic relations between the two countries, such as reciprocal investments. Italian companies investing in China have an interest in participating in the economic growth of the Asian country. For Chinese companies, our country is a strategic outlet that has access to some other European markets. 

    Sputnik: We know that the Chinese invest a lot in Italy, but there are risks and dangers to it. What do you think about this?

    Renzo Cavalieri: The positive aspect of Chinese investments in Italy is that they are long-term investments; that is, a Chinese investor is not trying to acquire new technologies to be able to take home, but is investing in Italy for a long-term presence in Europe.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Italy Seeks Joining China's Belt and Road Initiative as US Warns of 'Harm to Rome's Reputation' – Report
    The main problem of Chinese investments is integration after the acquisition: China is a very different country from Italy, and Chinese managers are very different; and moreover, some of them know little about Italian the language and culture. But if you call China’s “purchase” of companies a risk, I don’t see any risk there.

    Sputnik: Why?

    Renzo Cavalieri: Italy is an open country with an open market, and this is its advantage. So investors, as long as they respect the rules and don’t run counter to the interests of the Italian government, don’t pose any risk to the country’s economy.

    But it’s a different story when we speak of very specific industries. Let’s say the country’s strategic interests, which can be military, energy, communications and so on: in this case, I believe it is not necessary to ban the investment, but there should be some minimal level that cannot be exceeded. This concerns not only Chinese investments, but any other investment as well.

    Sputnik: Is there any risk that by buying Italian companies and signing important contracts with Italy, China can appropriate Italian know-how?

    Renzo Cavalieri: It’s not a risk, it’s a certainty! Once China buys an Italian company that has certain technologies, these technologies are acquired by the Chinese. It’s necessary to understand that such a development is not absolutely negative; maybe this way some Italian entrepreneur will be able to collect money and develop new technology.

    Journalist take pictures outside the venue of a summit at the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, Monday, May 15, 2017
    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’
    The problem is that, from a technological perspective, China is now a technologically competitive country for Italy. Of course, we should manage the economy in general. In my opinion, the issue of China obtaining a particular Italian technology or certain know-how is not really a problem.

    Sputnik: Why, in your opinion, is the United States against Italy’s participation in the Belt and Road project?

    Renzo Cavalieri: There is undoubtedly a competition between the United States and China with regard to zones of influence. The United States is afraid that Italy is the weakest link in the European system and in particular the G7. The Americans are concerned that Italy could become a Chinese Trojan horse allowing them to enter the system.

    I believe that Italy could benefit from that. Italy is already part of the Belt and Road Initiative, for example the Silk Road Fund, which is set up specifically for investments along the New Silk Road, is already investing in Italy. It’s also true that the stronger the ties with China are, then the stronger is the need for China to follow global rules.

    Chinese companies, banks, and the government all operate in a unitary way; while in Italy there is separation of powers where some very small companies often have no contact with the government. This is what could be dangerous for Italy, because we are talking here about a very large and unified system against a small and divided one. So, obviously, there are risks here.

    Sputnik: What role could Italy play in the Belt and Road Project?

    Visitors walk past the stand of Huawei during PT/EXPO COMM CHINA 2014 in Beijing, China, 27 September 2014
    © East News / Imaginechina
    Analyst on Huawei Case: US Seems to Realize that China is Getting Ahead of Game
    Renzo Cavalieri: Italy can now play a dual role. On the one hand, it can appear as a founding country of the European Union with certain traditions and values; but on the other hand, it can show that it is open to a new world that is more multipolar, and where China plays a fundamental role.

    The danger is that Europe doesn’t have a unified attitude on these issues. Having joined in this project, Italy would be able to move in the right direction — but on its own, that is, without its allies, namely France and Germany, which aren’t ready for such steps. But the fact that Italy is open for cooperation with such countries, like China, is, certainly, a positive thing.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Renzo Cavalieri and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US National Security Official Urges Italy Not to Support China’s ‘Belt and Road’
    Italy Mulls China's Belt & Road Project Amid US Reputation Loss Warning - Report
    Steel Imports From China, Italy Hurt US Economy - US Trade Commission
    Italy Hopes to Participate in China's Silk Road Project
    Italy, China Reach Deal on Cruise Ship Construction
    Tags:
    contradictions, strategic interests, investments, risks, economy, security, Renzo Cavalieri, Italy, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse