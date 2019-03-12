'Too Much Analysis Breeds Paralysis' - Politician Quotes MLK on Brexit

With the British Parliament set to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal this evening, the EU has stated that legally binding alterations have been made. Will this be enough to finally get the proposals through?

Sputnik spoke with former London mayoral candidate Winston McKenzie about May's deal, as well as the possible extension of Article 50.

Sputnik: Will Theresa May be able to get her Brexit deal through Parliament?

Winston McKenzie: I always remember Dr Martin Luther King and his human rights challenge for freedom in 1964 in Alabama, when he said "Too much analysis breeds paralysis", and that's exactly the situation we find ourselves in — we are in a paralysed situation.

We have a Parliament that wants to stay in the EU and a general public that wants to leave. The consensus of opinion amongst people is that we should leave; we voted out and they are voting in, it's so simple.

None of them has the balls to initiate any form of the deal; none of them.

Sputnik: Will Article 50 be extended?

Winston McKenzie: All they're doing is trying to kick it into the long grass, in six months or one years' time, we'll be in exactly the same position because they are all feckless politicians leading us down a dark alley.

They've realised that we've woken up, and we understand the nonsense they've been feeding us, we understand where we stand in Europe, we understand that we never were a voice at the table. We are now in a situation whereby they want to stay in, we want to come out, and there is no specific opportunity or any politician to stand up and say: "Look, we are Great Britain, this is what we demand".

Why are we kowtowing to Brussels when we are in the driving seat?

