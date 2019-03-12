Register
17:50 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This March 21, 2018, file photo shows Boeing's first 737 MAX 9 jet at the company's delivery center before a ceremony transferring ownership to Thai Lion Air in Seattle

    Boeing 737 MAX Crashes Unlikely to Hurt Firm's China Market Share - Analysts

    © AP Photo / Elaine Thompson
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik), Tommy Yang - Despite the fact that Chinese aviation authorities have decided to ground all Boeing 737 MAX planes from domestic flights on Monday, two deadly crashes in recent months involving the US aircraft maker’s popular narrow-body airplane are unlikely to hurt its market share in China in the long term, experts told Sputnik.

    A Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines crashed shortly after takeoff on Sunday, killing 157 people on board. The tragic accident marked the second deadly crash in less than five months that involved Boeing’s hot-selling aircraft, which has been developed as the US aircraft maker’s answer to the A320 Neo from its European rival Airbus. In October 2018, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by the Indonesian airline Lion Air crashed also shortly after takeoff, killing 189 people.

    Boeing 737-800
    CC BY 2.0 / Nikos Koutoulas
    UK, Norway, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Oman Latest to Bar 737 MAX 8 Flights
    The consecutive crashes involving the recently delivered Boeing 737 MAX 8 have raised questions on whether the aircraft itself had issues that contributed to the accidents, despite the fact that investigations on the causes of both crashes are still underway. Aviation authorities in China, Ethiopia and Indonesia have grounded the Boeing 737 MAX planes, while Cayman Airways from the Cayman Islands and Jet Airways from India took similar actions.

    Major US air carriers such as Southwest Airlines and American Airlines, who are key customers of Boeing 737 Max planes, have decided to continue to operate flights with the aircraft in question. Panicked customers flooded social media accounts of those US airlines with questions over the planes used in their upcoming flights, as part of their efforts to avoid flying on board the Boeing 737 MAX.

    Restore Reputation

    Despite facing an uphill battle in restoring the general public’s confidence in its flagship aircraft, Boeing is unlikely to lose its market share in China, which is expected to become the world’s largest aviation market by 2022, political analysts told Sputnik.

    "Many previous models of aircraft have also been involved in tragic accidents. As long as investigation results can prove that the airplanes do not have obvious quality issues, I don’t think it’ll be a problem. The investigations could root out design flaws with the aircraft, because many other countries are flying the same aircraft on a daily basis. The two accidents could just be a coincidence. I don’t think it’ll have a major impact on China’s future purchases of aircraft from Boeing", Zhang Baohui, the director of the Center for Asian Pacific Studies at Hong Kong's Lingnan University, told Sputnik.

    READ MORE: Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet After Deadly Ethiopia Crash

    Boeing 737 MAX
    CC BY 2.0 / Aka The Beav / Boeing 737 MAX roll-out
    India's Jet Airways Stops Flying Its Boeing 737 Max After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
    The expert stressed that Boeing has to take swift actions to try to restore its reputation and credibility among consumers.

    "Boeing has to take measures as soon as possible to resolve this problem. It has to address the questions raised globally and come up with an answer through thorough investigations. Most of the planes from Boeing are still very safe. Even when there was an issue with a specific model, it was not like global consumers would abandon Boeing’s planes altogether", he said.

    Other Chinese aviation experts argued that Boeing’s market share in China could be affected if it does not handle the crisis with the deadly crashes properly.

    "If this [the crisis with the crashes] is not handled properly, it will undoubtedly hurt Boeing’s business reputation. It could leave an impression among Chinese consumers that all of the planes from Boeing 737 series are not safe, because average consumers can’t really tell the difference between different models of Boeing aircraft. In the narrow-body aircraft market segment, you only have two choices today, A [Airbus] or B [Boeing]. If handled improperly, it could hurt Boeing’s market shares", Zou Jianjun, a professor at the Civil Aviation Management Institute of China, told Sputnik.

    Not Leverage

    Ethiopian Federal policemen stand at the scene of the Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 302 plane crash, near the town of Bishoftu, southeast of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia March 11, 2019
    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    ‘No One Is 100 Percent Sure’: Safety of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Questioned Following Two Fatal Crashes
    Amid heated trade negotiations between China and the United States, the swift decision from Chinese aviation authorities to ground all 737 MAX planes in the country has raised questions on whether Beijing is trying to seek additional leverage in the trade talks, as aircraft from Boeing is a key part of US exports.

    However, Professor Zhang from Lingnan University dismissed the notion that China’s decision to ground Boeing 737 MAX planes is related to the ongoing trade talks.

    "I don’t think it’s related to the trade talks, as many other countries have also grounded the Boeing 737 MAX. If China wants to buy more US airplanes as part of its commitment to address the trade imbalance, it can choose other aircraft models from Boeing. This is not the only product from Boeing. That’s why I believe China’s decision is not related to the trade talks. I don’t think it is part of China’s effort to put more pressure on the United States", he said.

    READ MORE: Boeing Confident in 737 MAX Safety After Ethiopia Deadly Crash — CEO Statement

    Airbus A321
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Russia's Ural Airlines Lands in Baku Over Pilot's Suspicion of Bomb on Board
    During US president Donald Trump’s visit to China in November 2017, Boeing signed a $37 billion agreement to sell 300 airplanes to China Aviation Supplies Holding Company. According to the latest figures from Boeing, 104 out of the 122 unfilled orders from China are the 737 MAX planes. As of January 2019, a total of 76 Boeing 737 MAX planes have been delivered to various customers in China, the figures from Boeing showed.

    Professor Zou from the Civil Aviation Management Institute of China stressed that Beijing’s decision to ground all Boeing 737 MAX came from its commitment to safety in air travel.

    "From our perspective, safety is the top priority. That’s why the Chinese aviation authorities were the first to found all Boeing 737 MAX. When it comes to the quality of an airplane, whether it is safe has always been the primary concern", he said.

    The expert added that the Boeing’s experience with the 737 MAX has offered important lessons for China’s upcoming domestically developed C919 narrow-body passenger aircraft, which strive to compete with Airbus and Boeing in global markets. The Chinese aircraft manufacturers need to demonstrate the safety and trustworthiness of the C919 to global customers during trial flights, the expert stressed.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boeing in Trouble After Second Fatal Crash with Nearly 200 Deaths
    India's Jet Airways Stops Flying Its Boeing 737 Max After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
    Boeing to Upgrade Software Across 737 MAX Fleet After Deadly Ethiopia Crash
    Safety of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Questioned Following Two Fatal Crashes
    Tags:
    market, Plane crash, Boeing 737 MAX, Lion Air, Ethiopian Airlines, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Snowy Fairytale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Snowy Fairy-tale: What Life is Like in Remote Siberian Village
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse