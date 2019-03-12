Register
10:05 GMT +312 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Logo of Google on the front door of the new Google European tech center in Zurich, Switzerland

    Time to Pay: Scholars on Why France, EU Went After Google, Facebook, Amazon

    © AP Photo / Keystone, Walter Bier, file
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    On 6 March Paris introduced a digital tax targeting American big tech companies, including Google, Facebook and Amazon. Speaking to Sputnik, European and US scholars explained the rationale behind the effort and possible consequences of the EU resistance to Silicon Valley giant's dominance in the European market.

    France has become the first EU state to spearhead the imposition of additional taxes on Silicon Valley giants and with good reason, tax and cyber experts told Sputnik.

    "US companies are the super-champions of web services provided to EU citizens", said Damien Moras, Founder of VAT4U, Europe's leading online VAT recovery solution. "However, according to the European Commission, their average tax rate of these big firms in the EU is between 8.5 percent and 10.1 percent compared to 20.9 percent and 23.2 percent for European companies in general. This is an average of nearly 14 points less. This situation is rightfully a very hard pill for many EU citizens to swallow".

    Deep-Rooted Animosity Between the EU and Silicon Valley

    The EU has repeatedly tried to impose restrictions on US-based companies. In January, France fined Google Inc €50 million ($56.2 million) for violations of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

    Amazon logo
    © AFP 2018 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    France Hits Google, Amazon, Facebook with 3% Digital Tax
    On 20 February, EU member states approved a revamp of the union's copyright rules which would force Google and Facebook to pay publishers for news snippets as well as filter out copyright-protected content on YouTube and Instagram.

    On 6 March, the French government introduced a 3-percent digital tax targeting internet flagships like Google, Facebook and Amazon. According to France's Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, the tax will bring 500 million euros ($565 million) per year to the country's budget. A similar initiative by the EU failed in 2018 amid fears from some bloc members that the US Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) would retaliate.

    Commenting on the issue, Moras noted that "first of all, regarding GDPR, it is important to highlight that ever since it came into effect, it has affected all companies — irrespective of size, industry or scale".

    As for Paris' 3-percent digital tax, he opined that although it was aimed at compensating for the inequality of tax treatment, the benefit of the initiative was unlikely to outweigh "the negative echo that it could have across the Atlantic". "The US tends to be sensitive and reactive to any tax initiative that is driven against its firms", he warned.

    Facebook
    CC BY 2.0 / Stock Catalog
    Majority of EU States Favour Copyright Deal Targeting Facebook, Google
    He highlighted that Google and Facebook represented 60 percent of the global online advertisement market, while 50 percent of the e-commerce was managed by Amazon. Additionally, Google controls 90 percent of the online search market, Moras stressed.

    "Therefore, introducing this tax might be very popular since it inspires justice but also seems to be more a symbol than a solution", the economist suggested.

    Ebong Eka, a certified public accountant, international bestselling author and tax Expert based in the Washington, DC area, echoed Moras: "The EU and France's goal to introduce a digital tax on US tech companies could strain trade relations [between the US and the EU]".

    He suggested that following the Trump Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), "that reduced the corporate tax rate to 21 percent [from 39 percent], tech companies may now reconsider how they navigate the EU landscape", as the average EU corporate tax rate amounts to around 22.5 percent.

    Rich Tehrani, a futurist and corporate advisor on cybersecurity, communications, blockchain and Io, holds a different opinion.

    Having said that "the animosity between the EU and Silicon Valley" was deeply rooted, the cyber expert rejected the assumption that the bloc's initiatives would affect US-EU trade relations. According to Tehrani the reason is that the Silicon Valley and the White House are not "very close" due to Big Tech's purported "censorship of conservative viewpoints".

    "The US in general has also become concerned about these giant tech companies being tech monopolies", he added.

    Why Did France, EU Decide to Go After GAFA?

    When asked why the EU lawmakers had decided to go after the Silicon Valley giants amid the euro turbulence, migration crisis and Brexit problems, Ebong Eka opined that it was all about the money in the first place.

    "The answer is simple — money and tax revenue", he said. "Many of these EU nations have focused on social programs in recent years that they now have to pay for in the present time".

    Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, arrives to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron after the Tech for Good Summit at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Wednesday, May 23, 2018. French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to persuade Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other internet giants to discuss tax and data protection issues at a Paris meeting set to focus on how they could use their global influence for the public good
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Mark Zuckerberg Outlines New Plan to Build 'Privacy-Focused' Facebook
    He suggested that "with Facebook, Google, Amazon etc generating increased profits both domestically and abroad, the EU would like to siphon off a bit of extra revenue for their own countries".

    According to Rich Tehrani the issue is far more sensitive for EU member states: "They have always seen US tech companies as a threat to their culture", the cybersecurity expert presumed. "You may recall in 2003 that France even banned the word e-mail because it was too 'English' and instead decided to use courriel".

    "Interestingly, in a way, France invented the modern Internet with its Minitel service. They have to be mighty annoyed that they never were able to leverage this service for global tech dominance. They shut it down in 2011", Tehrani recalled admitting that "competing with Big Tech companies these days is becoming increasingly difficult".

    For his part, Damien Moras suggested that the bloc's decision hid Europe's failure to tackle a series of challenges.

    First, according to the economist, the EU has failed to build "a strong landscape in the e-economy".

    "More than complaining about the fact that the GAFA [Google, Amazon, Facebook, and Apple] are not paying their fair share in taxes, we should ask ourselves why the EU, the first global economy, is not able to create European players with an ambition comparable to Google or Facebook?" Moras asked.

    The second flaw is the union's inability to maintain "tax harmonization for a common future".

    "If France is willing to put in place this tax on its own, the reason is that other EU member states do not want to put it in place at an EU level", he elaborated. "The tax dumping promoted by some member states and this lack of tax harmonization illustrates the limits of our current system to take unified decisions for building the foundations of a long-term relationship".

    Will the EU Push the Matter Through?

    Neither one of the three experts doubted that the French tax initiative would be adopted.

    "Knowing that the government has a clear majority in the French Assembly, and that that the population is in favour of this measure, I do not see why it could, and would, not be adopted", Moras said.

    Boxes move down a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center
    © AP Photo / David Zalubowski
    Amazon to Reconsider Moving Its HQ to New York Due to Local Opposition - Reports
    Similarly, neither one of them believe that GAFA would be able to appeal against the EU and France's rulings as a violation of freedom of speech.

    "They could but I doubt they will have a legal foothold regarding restrictions on speech", Eka remarked.

    According to the scholars, if the specific regulations are implemented by France and the bloc in general the Big Tech will be forced to abide by them.

    "If a specific tax law is passed to target these tech companies, it will be difficult to see how they avoid paying", Tehrani opined. "If they do find a way around them, this would likely anger lawmakers who could make things even tougher for them".

    Still, according to Moras, at this stage, one may expect that the Silicon Valley giants will attempt "to lobby and strongarm the authorities into not going ahead with implementing such regulations".

    "The real question, in this situation, is whether European authorities will be pressured into not moving forward. Time will tell", he concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    France Hits Google, Amazon, Facebook with 3% Digital Tax
    Opening PDF Files in Google Chrome Could Lead to Personal Info Leakage - Blog
    Law Expert on Parental Control: Google Exposing Our Children to Serious Harm
    Facebook to Set Up 'Operations Centre' to Fight Fake News in Indian Elections
    Mark Zuckerberg Has ‘Panic Chute’ in Facebook Conference Room – Reports
    British Gov't May Force Facebook to Implement Strict New Age Checks - Report
    Tags:
    Silicon Valley, market, cybersecurity, taxes, internet, Amazon, Apple, Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Facebook, Google Inc, European Union, Emmanuel Macron, Donald Trump, Europe, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Charming Contestants in Russia's National Guard Moscow-2019 Beauty Pageant
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse