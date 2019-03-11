Traditional Power Parties in Europe Have Abandoned Decent Politics - Analyst

Sputnik: How surprised are you by the results of the poll and was it predictable, do you think?
Lode Vanoost: Well, of course, these are polls, not the actual results, but they give a tendency. First of all, I have to say that the rise of the extreme right parties is something that's not started yesterday, it started already way back in the 1990s, long before there was even a refugee crisis, but it sort of got over a critical threshold and they got in the mainstream, and so what we now see is the real breakthrough.
The second thing is, of course, that the mainstream media have totally abandoned any critical role that they are supposed to play within society.
Sputnik: How much is this part of the overall trend of the increase of right-wing populism in Europe? What's your thought on that? Populism does seem to be spreading, doesn't it?
Now what I see in the mainstream media is that sort of their analysis, if you call it analysis, is what you now see as extreme left-wing populism and extreme right-wing populism and then they sort of say that the extremes touch each other in a circular way, but the thing is, what they do have in common is they have resistance to the neoliberal project of the European Union for the moment, but the way that they see out of it is totally different.
What you should do is talk about the real problems and the real problems are known, they are social, they are economical and, of course, nobody, even me, is denying that there's also this crisis with the influx of refugees. But if you look at the numbers and if you look at the costs to it and if you compare that with the fiscal paradise, the money that's hidden in the fiscal paradises, it comes to nothing, so this is all a consequence of political choices that have been made, that are being made that go against the interests of common ordinary people.
But that is all gone, so for the moment what we see in the mainstream is these poor refugees who will steal your social security money, so you should vote for us and then your problem will be solved. But at the same time, these parties will trust social security in another way, so that situation is pretty bleak for the moment; gloomy.
Sputnik: How much could the great representation of right-wing parties in the European Parliament affect European politics in general? Is it going to see a change in strategy from the European political regime or is there going to be a pushback?
Lode Vanoost: It depends on how you use the term pushback; I'm absolutely certain that the traditional parties are going to, in their discourse and their rhetoric, are going to lean even more to the right, but at the same time they're going to take measures to make it more difficult for these extreme parties to function.
