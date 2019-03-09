UKIP Founder on PM's Brexit Deal: Fail to Get Majority If No Amendments Are Made

Sputnik: Will the Prime Minister be able to force Brussels to make concessions on the Irish backstop, and therefore get her Brexit deal through parliament?
If there's no concessions made by Brussels then the withdrawal deal will probably fail to get a majority in the Commons again, after that; nobody's quite sure what will happen.
They may ask for an extension, but that depends on how long they ask for and of course it depends on whether the twenty-seven European Union member states and the European Parliament agree to it.
Sputnik: Why is the British government so reluctant to revert to WTO rules?
Alan Sked: I don't understand it, because most of the economists are now saying that it wouldn't be as bad as many thought it would be, but I think the government's viewpoint, which is mainly made up of remainers, is that if we go to WTO rules, then we really are out.
