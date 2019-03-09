Register
09 March 2019
    UKIP Founder on PM's Brexit Deal: Fail to Get Majority If No Amendments Are Made

    Prime Minister Theresa May retains her confidence that she can force concessions over the Irish backstop and get her Brexit deal through parliament. Sputnik spoke about Brexit developments with UKIP founder Alan Sked.

    Sputnik: Will the Prime Minister be able to force Brussels to make concessions on the Irish backstop, and therefore get her Brexit deal through parliament?

    Alan Sked: It doesn't look likely and all the noise coming from Brussels is that they want to keep the backstop, and that she has to come up with new ideas; it's always possible that they'll be frightened by the thought of no deal and therefore come to a last minute compromise, but there doesn't seem to be much indication of that so far.

    If there's no concessions made by Brussels then the withdrawal deal will probably fail to get a majority in the Commons again, after that; nobody's quite sure what will happen.

    They may ask for an extension, but that depends on how long they ask for and of course it depends on whether the twenty-seven European Union member states and the European Parliament agree to it.

    If we don't leave on the 29th of March; a lot of people will feel that they have been deliberately misled, frustrated and deceived, and I think there would be large protests.

    Sputnik: Why is the British government so reluctant to revert to WTO rules?

    Alan Sked: I don't understand it, because most of the economists are now saying that it wouldn't be as bad as many thought it would be, but I think the government's viewpoint, which is mainly made up of remainers, is that if we go to WTO rules, then we really are out.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

