Register
08:32 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Venezuela's oil company PDVSA

    Journo: Reason for Aggression Against Venezuela Is to Knock It Out of Oil Market

    © AFP 2018 / Juan Barreto
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 12

    Venezuela’s self-proclaimed president Juan Guaido has said that Venezuela’s expulsion of the German ambassador constitutes a threat to Germany. Sputnik spoke about the latest developments in Venezuela with Patrick Henningsen - Journalist and Founder of 21stCenturyWire.com.

    Sputnik: What's your take now on Juan Guaido's latest comments on the expulsion of this German diplomat posing a threat to Germany?

    Patrick Henningsen: I think this is getting into murky waters from a legality point of view, and this really all comes down to how you define what the authority is of what the United States and its allies deem as the interim president of Venezuela and if this interim president who's been appointed by fiat by the United States, and by all the looks of it strong-arming its allies into compliance on this issues, as it does with sanctions across the board with other countries including Russia, Syria, Iran and now Venezuela. It does set a very dangerous precedent, I can't understand how anybody would accept this level of, I don't know how to describe it, but it's unprecedented and the fact that they're trying this on is amazing.

    In this photo released by Colombia's presidential press office, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, is escorted by Air Force Gen. Luis Carlos Cordoba, right, and Colombian Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo during a welcome ceremony for him at the military airport in Bogota, Colombia, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
    © AP Photo / Colombian presidential press office / Efrain Herrera
    Guaido Claims Venezuelan Gov't Threatening Germany After Envoy's Expulsion
    Sputnik: Patrick, do you feel that the EU is likely to follow Guaido's call for tougher sanctions against Maduro now?

    Patrick Henningsen: I don't know, this is a difficult area again for the same reasons. I don't see how the EU legally has any grounds for sanctions against Venezuela; in fact, they probably don't. If this went to an international court or any kind of international tribunal I'm sure they would have to rule in favour of the government in Caracas because they're a sovereign nation represented in the United Nations.

    So could we possibly see the embryonic beginnings of a some sort of an international body of arbitration to deal with the issue of sanctions? This is meant to be done at the UN level, but the UN seems to be toothless on this issue, and so the United States has just been free to wage freehand economic warfare and economic statecraft, punitive sanctions against anybody who deems to be a target and has managed somehow to get some of these allies on their side. The reason they're on the US's side on these issues is because they themselves as allies of the US don't want to be the target of secondary sanctions. So the United States is not only threatening its enemies, it's also threatening its allies and that's the main point of this story.

    READ MORE: EU Hopes Expulsion of German Ambassador From Venezuela Can Be Reconsidered

    Sputnik: What effect have these sanctions actually had against Maduro and his government or is it just being felt by the population of Venezuela, what's your understanding?

    Supporters of Juan Guaido, self-proclaimed Interim President of Venezuela, wave flag during a rally, in Caracas, Venezuela
    © Sputnik / Leo Alvarez
    Venezuela Declares German Envoy Persona Non-Grata Over 'Interference in Internal Affairs'
    Patrick Henningsen: We just have to look at other case studies to find out what the answer to that question is. A similar policy has been  waged against Russia, it's been waged against Iran, it's been waged against Syria, it's also been waged against countries like Cuba as well, so what's going to happen is this is part of a bigger overall geopolitical theme of the winding down of globalisation, winding down of the international multilateral institutions, like the World Trade Organization and so forth. The United States is taking a wrecking ball to everything it possibly can in terms of multilateral institutions and reforming agreements on a bilateral basis. So the United States will be striking multi-bilateral deals and so what this is going to have a cumulative affect of is the sort of balkanization of the global map economically into sort of regional trading blocs, or bilateral trading blocs.

    When I say bilateral it could also means small multilateral clusters like Venezuela will be teaming up with Russia, China, Iran, Bolivia and some of its allies in the region, Nicaragua and Cuba, and forming these kind of like nonaligned movement-type multilateral agreements on a smaller basis. So the United States will want to basically cut off Venezuela from as many markets as it can globally, especially the oil market. That's actually the reason for this aggression, in my opinion, against Venezuela and Iran, as they manage effectively to knock them out of the oil market, so the United States is going to pick up the short end of that supply.

    Saudi Arabia and other countries will benefit as well, Russia will benefit from that as well. But the problem is that Venezuela has a very weak fundamental economy in terms of producing its own food; they don't have a booming agricultural sector, they rely on so many different imports, so they're going to suffer in ways that may be Iran won't; it is slightly more resilient in developing its domestic economy having been under sanctions for 20 years. Russia has developed a resilient domestic manufacturing sector and has solidified its banking sector and reduced overall debt levels on corporations; all of those things have made Russia resilient to sanctions and to the oil shock that has devastated other countries such as Venezuela.

    Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami attends the swearing-in ceremony of the new board of directors of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA in Caracas, Venezuela January 31, 2017
    © REUTERS / Marco Bello
    Justice Dept Charges Ex-Venezuela Vice President for Violating Sanctions Regime
    READ MORE: German Minister REVEALS Why Guaido Wasn't Arrested Upon His Return to Venezuela

    Sputnik: Patrick, I have been discussing this theme with Dmitry Babich, radio Sputnik's political analyst, and referring to a situation where the lawmakers within Venezuela have made a judgment that if Guaido actually left the country and then came back, he was likely to be arrested for not complying with the judgment, now that occurrence has actually happened, he's come back to the country and he has not been arrested, is that showing a sign of weakness of Maduro and his government now?

    Patrick Henningsen: It's quite the opposite, it's a sign of strength because he is being accused of being a brutal dictator by the United States and his allies and in any other country if a dissident like that threatened to overthrow the US government and struck deals and was declared president of the United States by China and Russia, they'd be arrested as soon as they arrived at Kennedy Airport, so the fact that he's allowed to walk shows that Venezuela is not a closed society like it's been depicted in international media, they're not the brutal dictator authoritarian regime that's advertised, and that's proof positive. So I think it works long-term into the benefit of the Maduro government in Caracas, I think it does benefit them long-term.

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Oil Market to Be 'Well-Supplied' Before More Sanctions Hit Iran - US Envoy
    Russian, Saudi Energy Ministers Discuss Oil Market, Bilateral Ties - Ministry
    Tehran: Any State Trying to Take Away Iran's Oil Market Share Will 'Pay for It'
    OPEC Launches Mobile App With Monthly Oil Market Data - UAE Energy Minister
    India-China Join Hands to Counter OPEC’s Dominance in Asian Oil Market
    Analyst: 'If Singapore Meeting Goes Wrong It Could Be Really Bad for Oil Market'
    Tags:
    oil markets, United Nations, World Trade Organization (WTO), Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Russia, Cuba, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse