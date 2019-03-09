Register
08:31 GMT +309 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US and EU flags

    Prof on EU-US Tariffs: 'The Real Loser' Nowadays Is the United States

    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The EU and US have been holding talks in Washington amid concerns over tariffs. Sputnik discussed the negotiations between Washington and Brussels with Fabio Massimo Parenti, an associate professor of economic and political geography at the Lorenzo de'Medici Italian International Institute.

    Sputnik: What could be expected from the talks in Washington now and how difficult are the negotiations likely to be given the situation unravelling between the two continents?

    Fabio Massimo Parenti: It's difficult to predict because right now, the current state of affairs in US-European Union trade talks is on standby and there are many points of disagreement, as you mentioned in your introduction, and so now there is the hope that the United States doesn't insist too much on including also agricultural products because in that field there are too many borrows and obstacles. Hopefully, we should be able to reach a point of agreement in reducing mutually tariffs for industrial products, as was decided during the last meeting in July.

    Land in Austria
    CC BY 2.0 / Dmitry Karyshev
    Differences Over Agriculture Could Derail US-EU Trade Talks - Reports
    READ MORE: EU Countries Stuck Between China and US

    Sputnik: I think one of the most contentious points with regard to the opposing sides is the inclusion of the agricultural goods; the EU is opposing US efforts to include agricultural goods in the duty-free deal. What consequences would such move have for the EU, I mean, obviously it's going to be financially not as rewarding as it was before, what else can you add?

    Fabio Massimo Parenti: We have different scenarios in front of us in a sense that the main concern from the European side is that the Trump administration will raise tariffs on European cars. In this case, in comparison to the previous tariff on steel and aluminium and other products that didn't have an impact on the European economy, in this case the impact would be a big impact, surely consistent impact for the importance of the automotive industry in Europe, the important market of the United States, so we should hope that this tariff will not be put in place.

    On a bigger scale, the main scenario is that the European Union is moving quickly towards Asia, also as a partial alternative to the United States market. In fact, we can see a growing rate of trade volume between Europe and Asia and this is also embedded in the new Belt and Road Initiative, whilst the United States seems to be clearly after one year of this series of tariffs around the world the real loser.

    They're the real loser because macroeconomic data about the balance trade of the United States is against the Trump administration, the sign that says that the level of deficit is constantly increasing significantly reaching the highest level during the last 10 years, so the Trump administration policies in this field is a clear failure according to figures, whilst the rest of the world is moving in different directions, the same thing is happening with China. So it's important to find an agreement, there's still many obstacles but the real loser nowadays, according to my understanding, is the United States.

    Tourists reflected in a EU logo
    © Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
    US Reverses Diplomatic Downgrade of EU Mission in Washington - Ambassador
    READ MORE: EU-US Trade Talks: Brussels' 'Strategy is Now of Strategic Patience' — Professor

    Sputnik: It would appears so in terms of recent economic reports that have come out obviously the trade war between US and China, for example, it's been written by economists that it's hurting in the US economy significantly in terms of the agricultural sector. What about the agenda that Donald Trump has now in turning to the European Union? It's said that he's highly unlikely to launch a trade war with the EU; there are obviously issues within the EU in terms of its strategy. France is strongly involved in its agricultural products, whereas Germany has got the car industry. Each country has got their specific agenda, so I don't suppose that helps the European Union stance particularly when it comes to setting a uniform agenda against the US; what's your take on it?

    Fabio Massimo Parenti: If we look at different sectors, you're completely right, distinguished in the highest impact in Germany for automotive industry, even though the supply chain involves East Europe and South Europe as well. The agricultural sector is a point that identifies European Union member states in a completely different way in comparison to the United States. We have been concerned how through time, in spite of the liberalisation process in trade agreements, a strong protectionist approach (has been applied) to the agricultural sector.

    Above all, for cultural considerations, we have a precautionary principle that is applied to those products that can be considered hypothetically dangerous for common and public health. This is the case of the agricultural products coming from the United States; many of these products do not satisfy or match European Union standards for food quality. So I think that there is no space for negotiations, according to our political approach.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Targets Huawei, TurkStream, Threatening EU's Sovereignty - Economist
    EU States at Odds Over US Call to Take Back Jihadists From Syria
    Moscow Says US, EU Trying to Bypass UN on Venezuela as Paris Insists on New Vote
    Iran Criticises EU Trade Mechanism Aimed at Bypassing US Sanctions
    US VP Pence Demands EU Recognize Guaido as Venezuela President
    Merkel: Disarmament Efforts Must Include US, Russia, EU and China
    Tags:
    economy, European Union, Donald Trump, Washington, United States, Brussels
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse