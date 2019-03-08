Register
21:48 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A knife seized by UK police during Operation Ballymore. Thirty five people have been arrested following a series of linked arrest warrants, as part of a long-running operation targeting suspects involved in drug-dealing and violence in Hackney borough.

    Prof: UK Not Addressing Problem of Crime Rise Among Youth But Covering it Up

    © Photo : Metropolitan Police
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The UK's Shadow Home Secretary, Diane Abbott, has stated in an interview with British media that hardcore pornography and video games are contributing to the rise in violent crime by desensitising young people to vicious behavior. With more on this story, Sputnik spoke to Dr Mehzeb Chowdhury from Durham University.

    Sputnik: Britain's Shadow Home Secretary has stated in an interview with British media that hardcore pornography and video games are contributing to the rise in violent crime by desensitising young people to vicious behavior. How significant is this and is it true?

    Mehzeb Chowdhury: It's very significant because it's coming from a source that people trust, people believe they should trust, but it's difficult to make a direct correlation between a user's online or virtual activity and their actions in the real world. There simply isn't enough data to support claims like this and it's not the first time that this has happened either.

    Sputnik: Whilst it's clear that there has been a significant rise in violent crime across Britain — I disagree with this rather odd statement from Diane Abbot. However, something that I do agree with, Abbott also accused the government of being too weak on tech giants such as Google and Twitter, saying the social media firms should be compelled to take down extreme content more quickly. Is this case do you think? Should tech giants be more responsible?

    Knife attack
    CC0
    Prof on UK Knife Crime Policy: None of Government Propositions Target Underlying Issues
    Mehzeb Chowdhury: I think the issue has been at the forefront for about a year after the fake news debate and Facebook publicly having to come out and Mark Zuckerberg having to go to Congress in the US to testify. There is a responsibility obviously for social media platforms to have some community standards, but it's also about people having the right to express themselves. For music, in particular, these days, you don't need to have a record label signing in order to release your music.

    Anyone can sign up with a nominal fee and release music and that's perpetuated the myth that music genres like the drill music scene have contributed to the increase in stabbings in London; while Spotify and other platforms have been blamed for not taking this kind of music down.

    The music or the content — you cannot draw a straight line between what has been posted and the effect it had on the individual and whether they were already going to do whatever they eventually did, and the tragic event would have happen regardless of the social media posts, the music, whether they played video games, and it's just something that people use as a scapegoat.

    READ MORE: UK Police Demand Extra Funds, Search Powers to Tackle Stabbings Surge — Reports

    Maybe for infrastructural failings for cuts to the police or healthcare not being provided or healthcare costs being cut. It's difficult, but there is no empirical research to suggest that any of the claims being made are actually fact. Researchers at Oxford University published research just this year where they found that there was no link between the games that they were playing and aggressive behavior. Any claims being made about video games contributing to aggressive behavior among young people is simply not fact

    Sputnik: Looking aside from the comments she made, what sort of solutions do we need to see to protect young people from violent crime and content? 

    Knife
    CC BY 2.0 / István Berta / 1414271824597
    UK Initiative to Ban Convicts From Social Media Won't Stop Knife Crime - MP
    Mehzeb Chowdhury: I think it might actually have a detrimental effect because I mentioned drill music and real musicians claim that the increase in people carrying knives is because of the deep mistrust for the establishment. So a lot of music genres, a lot of the media that's now being criticized are actually listened to by people who think they have been some way marginalized or are on the fringes of society.

    Banning this type of content might actually push them towards maybe the dark web where regulation is even more difficult. Monitoring is difficult. If we do that, then we're not actually addressing the problem, but we're actually just covering it up so that we can feel like we've done something but the problem still remains in the shadows.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Stop Chasing Twitter Transphobes & Focus on Knife Crime - BoJo to UK Police
    Researcher on UK Knife Crime: 'Response to Vulnerability Young People Feel'
    UK Home Secretary Slams London Mayor Sadiq Khan Over Violent Crime Remark
    Tags:
    crime, Congress, Diane Abbott, Mark Zuckerberg, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse