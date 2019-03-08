Register
21:48 GMT +308 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    March for Scottish independence in Edinburgh

    Westminster is Determined Not to See Scotland Independent - SSP Co-Spokesman

    © Photo : Tommy Sheridan
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Deputy Scottish First Minister Keith Brown has said that Scotland could hold a referendum on Scottish independence, with or without permission from Westminster. However Nicola Sturgeon maintains that there would need to be the same legal agreement in place as there was in 2014 for Scotland to hold IndyRef2.

    Sputnik spoke to Colin Fox, national co-spokesperson for the Scottish Socialist Party, who said that we cannot have a second referendum without Westminster granting Section 30, and this is unlikely to happen. He suggests employing a different tactic to generate support for Indyref2.

    Sputnik: How problematic will it be for indyref2 that the UK may not grant another section 30?

    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.
    © AFP 2018/ Oli Scarff
    Save Scotland From the British Union - Not Britain From Brexit
    Colin Fox: Well it's a big problem because without a Section 30 order a referendum is neither legal nor binding. So this Section 30 order refers to the 1998 Scotland Act that set up the Scottish parliament and decided which powers would be reserved to Westminster and which powers would be devolved to Holyrood.

    So the constitution is clearly one of those that is reserved to Westminster and therefore any referendum, including the one we had in 2014, needs to have the legal permission from Westminster for it happen. Otherwise it's non-binding, it's consultative, it's meaningless and therefore everybody can ignore any result that accrues from it, so it's pretty crucial, yes.

    Sputnik: Could we see Scotland hold an unofficial referendum? Deputy SNP leader Keith Brown has suggested that the Scottish Government might do this regardless of the Westminster position…

    Colin Fox: Yes I think Keith Brown is right and wrong; of course we could do it, but it would be meaningless. It wouldn't mean a thing. It would not be legal, nobody needs to abide by it and the 'No' side would abstain; why would you participate in a referendum you don't want and a referendum that has not point or purpose?

    READ MORE: Brexit Delay Could Lead to a Second Referendum — PM Theresa May

    Unlike in 2014, both sides were in favour of a referendum, this time there isn't a majority of support even for a referendum, leaving aside the idea of what that outcome would be. I'm afraid in this instance at least Keith Brown is wrong and Nicola Sturgeon is right.

    I'm not in favour of a pretty pointless…it's almost reducing the independence debate to an Edinburgh festival show. This is serious and I think often my colleagues in the SNP often underestimate the British state — they're absolutely determined not to see Scotland independent and they'll do almost anything to stop that from happening. That being the case — never underestimate your enemies — that's been my experience in politics.

    Sputnik: Under what circumstances could we see Westminster grant a section 30 order do you think?

    Colin Fox: I don't see any. People talk about if it was a Corbyn-led Westminster government instead of Theresa May — but it wouldn't make a blind bit of difference. Labour is as opposed to independence as the Tories are. People then say 'well what if Jeremy Corbyn had a minority government and relied on the SNP for support?' — they still wouldn't grant an independence referendum because it's in the DNA of the Unionist parties to oppose it.

    A pro Independence supporter wearing a Guy Fawkes mask bearing St Andrew's Cross holds a flag during a rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland (File)
    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    Independent Scotland Should Definitely Have its Own Currency - Professor
    I see my colleague and friend Dennis Canavan has talked a little bit mysteriously about a 'plan B'; in that regard I think he's right. If they don't allow a Section 30 order then the independence movement needs to decide which strategy it employs to in effect, force the question. And for me, we need to get a majority for independence.

    Support for independence has never yet been in majority terms, we're still a minority. Once we get that majority support, if they won't allow us a binding legal referendum we have other tactics to employ, such as the use of civil disobedience.

    READ MORE: Scholar on Brexit: If There's Delay, It Would Be Opposed, Challenged, Questioned

    The majority make it clear that we're not going to comply with the rules and regulations our 'oppressors' — if you want to use that word — in London insist we must follow. So there are other tactics we can employ and there have been other tactics used by independence supporters in Scotland over the last 50 years, and maybe we need another one.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Related:

    Independent Scotland Should Definitely Have its Own Currency - Professor
    Raytheon Plans to Open New Manufacturing Facility in Scotland Within 2 Years
    'Hardcore Huntress' From US Faces Charges For Killing Goat in Scotland - Reports
    Tags:
    independence, Brexit, Westminster, Scottish Socialist Party, Jeremy Corbyn, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    This Week in Pictures: 2 - 8 March
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Deficit Don’s Dilemma
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse