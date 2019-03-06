Extending Article 50 'Would be Disastrous for the Future of the UK' – Analyst

With the EU looking unlikely to accept any proposed amendments to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal, speculation is now rife that Britain’s departure from the bloc could be delayed.

Would this be a bad idea, and should Britain just cut its losses and revert to WTO rules instead? Sputnik spoke with Eddie Bone from Campaign for an English Parliament to discuss the pressing matter.

Sputnik: Will the UK leave the EU without a deal and would it be a good outcome?

Eddie Bone: There are always benefits and they’ve always been there right from 2015 when we decided to have the referendum.

We’d end our payments to the EU, it would end the uncertainty of our relationship with the EU and put it on a more sure footing like the relationships that we have with the US and China, we could control our own spending on public services, so we could actually use that money in a way that we feel is beneficial to our own economy, we could raise or decrease our taxes in any way that we decided was beneficial and we could negotiate our own fishing agreements and rebuild our fishing industry.

There are so many benefits that were discussed, but what we’ve got now is political elite who have created uncertainty so they can overturn Brexit and remain with the EU, and they’re losing sight of those benefits.

I’m not concerned at all with a no-deal; as we’d just go on to WTO agreements, so I hope that clarifies what the benefits are, and why we cannot lose sight of those benefits.

Sputnik: Would extending Article Fifty be a political disaster?

Eddie Bone: I think it would be disastrous for the future of the UK. It would have far reaching consequences, and what we’ve got to realise; is that it was the people of England who overwhelmingly voted for coming out of the EU, so you have a very different situation in Northern Ireland and Scotland.

If you delay or not trigger Article Fifty on March the 29th; then you’re going to have the beginnings of an English movement that will see the benefits of an independent England.

Sinn Fein have said that they think a no-deal would cause chaos in Ireland and that they should unite, so it will go down to a broader poll; it’s just a matter of when they take that opportunity, so the consequences are far reaching and it’s not just about the relationship between the UK and the EU anymore, it’s actually about how the UK governs itself.

Do we have a foreign policy that is for the whole of the UK that Britain follows and accepts? Or do we go our own way and determine our own relationships with foreign powers? That is the question that is being avoided, because the British government knows that it didn’t take that seriously enough in the beginning.

