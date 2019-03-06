Register
10:19 GMT +306 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017

    ‘Migrants in AfD Are Becoming More and More Visible' - AfD Member

    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A Syrian who sought asylum in Germany, Kevork Almassian, has been given a job in an office of an MP from the Alternative for Germany party.

    After receiving a degree in international relations from the University of Kalamoon near Damascus, Almassian moved to Lebanon to continue his studies in 2010. According to reports, Almassian now plans to apply for a German passport.

    Kevork Almassian, who describes himself as a journalist and political commentator, runs the English-language Syriana Analysis YouTube channel, which has more than 27,000 subscribers.

    Bjoern Hoecke, chairman of the Alternative fuer Deutschland (AfD) in the German state of Thuringia, leaves after a press statement in Erfurt, central Germany, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo / Jens Meyer
    German Authorities Put AfD Under Scrutiny for Suspected 'Anti-Constitutional Orientation'

    Sputnik has discussed the issue with Joachim Paul, a member of parliament in Rhineland-Palatinate and deputy leader of the AfD in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate.

    READ MORE: EU Elites Aim to Turn Bloc Into Centralised State Against People's Will — AfD MP

    Sputnik: A lot of media outlets have portrayed it as very surprising that a Syrian refugee has been given a job in your party. What is your attitude toward this?

    Joachim Paul: We can see that the AfD is not a racist type of party at all. Especially the state media have an interest to portray AfD as a racist or right-wing party, we are not. Mr Almassian is by far not the only example of a migrant joining the AfD. For example, we have a Kurdish candidate in Brandenburg, she is of Kurdish origin and now she has German citizenship.

    In our state Rhineland-Palatinate, we have Attila Sonal, he is the chairman of the party branch in [a] city with about 100,000 people living there; he is a German citizen and he came to Germany from the Turkish minority in Greece. So, you can see that Mr Almassian is not the only example, and it shows that we have a significant number of migrants joining us in our fight for change in Germany.

    READ MORE: German Establishment Scared of AfD Success in European Elections — MP

    Sputnik: Indeed. One wonders why this particular case has been causing so much media attention. Could it just be linked to the attitude towards the AfD party and its portrayed image?

    Gender
    CC0
    AfD Party Member: There Are More Important Tasks in Politics Than Third Gender
    Joachim Paul: Sure. Leftist parties have a certain image of migrants put forward in the political light. It's just their image of migrants who have actually no choice [but] to stick to leftist ideas. And now we see that there are a lot of migrants who say that Germany has to pay attention to the migration policy and who are sceptical about mass immigration. They say that Germany should pick their migrants and should change the migration policies. And that's what leftist parties don't want. So, now we have an example, a migrant who says "I have a totally different view on migration policy in Germany and a different view concerning the situation in Syria". That's what leftist parties don't like. That is the reason for this media attention, I guess.

    READ MORE: AfD Probe Impact: It Will be More Likely That More People Will Vote for Us' — MP

    Sputnik: In this particular case, Mr Almassian does not hide his support for Syrian President [Bashar] Assad. How has this supported this particular image?

    Joachim Paul: We have to say that the rule of Bashar Assad is certainly not a democracy in Westminster style, as we have in Great Britain, Germany and Austria, for example. But on the other hand, we have to say and we have to recognise that minorities, especially the Christian minority, could live there in peace and harmony and by living as Christians, going to churches and things like this. But this is all gone and now we have Islamists, extremists ruling there and they are actually responsible for the civil war we have there. So, Mr Almassian can stick to this opinion, I have no problem with this. I guess we have to change our view [of] the Syrian situation anyway and it can be [an] advisor to our party, and our party is a party that wants to also change the foreign policy.

    Sputnik: Can reports and cases like this impact the upcoming elections?

    Joachim Paul: Maybe; we shouldn't overestimate the impact on the elections that are coming. We have the European elections in May, in Rhineland-Palatinate we have municipal elections; but on the other hand, migrants in the AfD are becoming more and more visible. And this is a great example that shows that our party is not an extremist party; we are not a racist party. We are a conservative liberal party, and migrants [can] come into Germany on a legal basis.

    READ MORE: ‘There's Demand for a Right-Wing European Bloc and We'll Achieve It' — AfD

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    migrants, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse