Register
18:33 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, chats with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

    Trump's Cancellation of Additional China Tariffs Just a Delaying Move - Prof.

    © AP Photo / Andy Wong, File
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that Washington and Beijing could possibly agree on a trade deal in the coming weeks. Pompeo noted that a lot of progress has been made in US-China talks. Sputnik has discussed the possible deal with Dr Wendong Zhang, Assistant Professor of Economics and Extension Economist for Iowa State University.

    Sputnik: Now the preliminary reports say that China-US have a good chance of achieving this deal, yet some analysts say it will bring a little change that the US was hoping for. What’s your particular take on this assertion now?

    Dr Wendong Zhang: I think in general there is good progress made towards a trade deal, but my opinion changes when you’re looking at the different components of the trade deal. When it comes to Chinese willingness to buy more American products, especially agricultural products, I think China always has the ability and money to do that. My concern is, for example, for soybeans the peak purchase season is already gone for the 2018 crop. So this agreement, if signed, won’t do much for this year’s crop. And what China cannot do a whole lot is if US want China to give up support or pledges to not develop some critical technology component then, for example, the industrial subsidy for key technologies I think those are harder things to negotiate.

    READ MORE: Trump Demands China Lift All Tariffs on US Agricultural Goods

    In this Sept. 16, 2018, photo, American flags are displayed together with Chinese flags on top of a trishaw in Beijing. The American Chamber of Commerce in China says Beijing will dig its heels in after U.S. tariff hikes and appealed for a negotiated end to their trade battle
    © AP Photo / Andy Wong
    China's Commerce Minister Calls Trade Talks With US 'Extremely Difficult'
    Sputnik: The United States still wants China to honour certain pledges such as to buying more American products. How good are the chances that Washington will get what it wants from Beijing? We're still very much in the clear not withstanding what your previous answer was, do you think these pledges are going to be concluded and affected by the Chinese side?

    Dr Wendong Zhang: Yes, I think it’s always part of the Chinese plan that is back about half a year ago when China reached one plan when China agreed to buy 7 billion more of farm and energy products, especially agricultural products for soybeans, and for ethanol, and for potentially for corn, for China's new corn ethanol mandate there is a greater need for US products. So there is general interest by the Chinese to expand and maintain the relationship of between United States and China and agricultural exports is one critical thing. What China probably wants to do is, China also feels they are limited in terms of the ability to buy more high-tech machinery stuff that currently they cannot do due to national security reasons.

    READ MORE: EU Countries Stuck Between China and US

    Sputnik: It would be interesting to actually get your understanding on how this particular tariff  affected the two nations in the agricultural sector, what’s your knowledge of the damage that it’s done. Has it done significant damage to the American side? We're not hearing too much, obviously, President Trump is trying to keep this under wraps if there has been damage but what’s your knowledge that you can share with us?

    Dr Wendong Zhang: We have done extensive study and what we find is on the general economy side there’s no doubt that the Chinese economy will be hurt more, but I think the agricultural sector and agricultural states like Iowa where ISU is located will definitely be affected greatly. What we find is due to the trade war Iowa’s economy will lose about $1 to $2 billion out of the $190 billion pie that's about exceeding 0.5-1% of the state GDP due to the trade war with China. So it’s much higher damage relative to less than a quarter of a percent when you're examining economic impact on the general economy of the United States. So that's why we see a lot of more worries and concerns among the agricultural sector, and agricultural states like the heartland area.

    Sputnik: It’s similar, I suppose, to many relationships once it is damaged the love never tends to fully return and this is the same with China and America I suppose. What are the chances that not all tariffs will be removed as to maintain pressure on China? I can’t see the dynamics of returning to the previous status quo, what’s your particular take, will some tariffs still remain even after a negotiated settlement?

    FILE - In this Tuesday, March 14, 2017, file photo, United States Trade Representative-nominee Robert Lighthizer, foreground, looks at documents during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
    © AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta
    US-China Trade Deal Must Allow Unilateral Enforcement by Washington - Lighthizer
    Dr Wendong Zhang: I think that it is very likely actually that some of the tariffs will remain on, because especially during the later rounds of negotiations both sides will talk about that they want some sort of verification and some assurance and even if some of the tariffs are removed then there will always be a threat to say that if the other side didn’t do what we agreed on, then the trade war is back on. So even the most recent positive development is saying that it’s not a cancellation of the additional tariffs it is just a delaying move, if you read closely what President Trump is talking about from the US side. So I think it’s highly likely that we’re not seeing a full defuse of the trade war but some de-escalation.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    tariffs, trade talks, agricultural products, Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, United States, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Артисты во время выступления на Масленичных гуляниях в Москве
    Maslenitsa Celebrations in Moscow: Slavic Tradition With a Flavour
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse