Register
02:53 GMT +305 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    President Donald Trump hugs the American flag as he arrives to speak at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019.

    US Dems ‘Almost Guarantee Second Trump Victory' With Toothless New Probe

    © AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The latest move by the US House Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump is actually a huge "trap" for Democrats themselves, Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, told Sputnik.

    "This is a trap that the Democrats have gotten themselves into now," Kavanagh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday. "They control the [US] House [of Representatives], they've ginned up all this excitement over this… their base expects them to do something, and they want to impeach Trump, but they're not going to be able to impeach Trump."

    "There's nowhere to go with this; they know that an impeachment either leads to defeat… or success, which is going to give them [US Vice President Mike] Pence," he added.

    ​Over the weekend, Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) revealed that a request for documents had been submitted to more than 60 entities and individuals in Trump's orbit.

    "We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record," Nadler said in a statement. "We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people."

    US President Donald Trump speaks about a state of emergency from the Rose Garden of the White House February 15, 2019 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2018 / Brendan Smialowski
    Trump Calls New US House Probe Hoax, But Promises to Cooperate

    Various current and former Trump administration officials have been hit with document requests, including Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner, among others.

    Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the committee's investigation will "almost guarantee a second Trump victory, because they're going to alienate so many people who they've given nothing to."

    Prior to the announcement from Nadler, Time Magazine contributor Renato Mariotti published an article titled, "Why the Mueller Report Might Disappoint Almost Everybody." In it, Mariotti claims that the Russiagate investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was never about collusion, and that it was "primarily a counterintelligence investigation."

    ​"It's really very strange what they're trying to do," Kavanagh said. After years of trying to track down collusion, and breathless reporting on the hunt, suddenly, ahead of what does indeed promise to be a "disappointing" final report, the investigation was never about collusion at all, some mainstream outlets are trying to convince readers.

    "What he's trying to do is to say… ‘It's your fault for thinking this had something to do with collusion,'" Kavanagh said. "This guy at least, and most people on the Democratic side, are going to switch the thing and say, well, ‘Oh [Mueller] can't prove collusion, but that was never the point.'"

    According to Kavanagh, even if Democrats can't get Trump on collusion, it's highly likely that they're going to go after POTUS on campaign finance violations linked to hush payments made prior to the 2016 presidential election to Trump's alleged mistress Stormy Daniels.

    Related:

    With 15,000 Personnel, Trump’s Space Force Would Be Smallest Service Yet
    Trump Prolongs Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Ukraine - White House
    South Korea Will Seek New Talks Between Pyongyang, US After Trump Walked Away
    Farage Rips May's Deal as 'Surrender', Says PM 'Not Made of Same Stuff' as Trump
    Trump Blames Cohen Hearing for Failure of North Korea Summit
    Tags:
    House Judiciary Committee, US House of Representatives, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Bribe 'Em Like Bibi
    Bribe ‘Em Like Bibi?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse