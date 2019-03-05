US Dems ‘Almost Guarantee Second Trump Victory' With Toothless New Probe

The latest move by the US House Judiciary Committee to launch an investigation into allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice by US President Donald Trump is actually a huge "trap" for Democrats themselves, Jim Kavanagh, editor of thepolemicist.net, told Sputnik.

"This is a trap that the Democrats have gotten themselves into now," Kavanagh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Monday. "They control the [US] House [of Representatives], they've ginned up all this excitement over this… their base expects them to do something, and they want to impeach Trump, but they're not going to be able to impeach Trump."

"There's nowhere to go with this; they know that an impeachment either leads to defeat… or success, which is going to give them [US Vice President Mike] Pence," he added.

​Over the weekend, Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) revealed that a request for documents had been submitted to more than 60 entities and individuals in Trump's orbit.

"We have sent these document requests in order to begin building the public record," Nadler said in a statement. "We will act quickly to gather this information, assess the evidence and follow the facts where they lead with full transparency with the American people."

Various current and former Trump administration officials have been hit with document requests, including Steve Bannon, Sean Spicer, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort, Roger Stone, Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner, among others.

Kavanagh told hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou that the committee's investigation will "almost guarantee a second Trump victory, because they're going to alienate so many people who they've given nothing to."

Prior to the announcement from Nadler, Time Magazine contributor Renato Mariotti published an article titled, "Why the Mueller Report Might Disappoint Almost Everybody." In it, Mariotti claims that the Russiagate investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller was never about collusion, and that it was "primarily a counterintelligence investigation."

​"It's really very strange what they're trying to do," Kavanagh said. After years of trying to track down collusion, and breathless reporting on the hunt, suddenly, ahead of what does indeed promise to be a "disappointing" final report, the investigation was never about collusion at all, some mainstream outlets are trying to convince readers.

"What he's trying to do is to say… ‘It's your fault for thinking this had something to do with collusion,'" Kavanagh said. "This guy at least, and most people on the Democratic side, are going to switch the thing and say, well, ‘Oh [Mueller] can't prove collusion, but that was never the point.'"

According to Kavanagh, even if Democrats can't get Trump on collusion, it's highly likely that they're going to go after POTUS on campaign finance violations linked to hush payments made prior to the 2016 presidential election to Trump's alleged mistress Stormy Daniels.