Register
23:44 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Emmanuel Macron

    'It's a Political Stunt' - Analyst on Macron Downplaying France's Row With Italy

    © REUTERS / Stoyan Nenov
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The Italy-France ties have deteriorated since M5S and the right-wing Lega party coming to power in 2018, with migration becoming a contentious issue for the countries as Rome refused to welcome undocumented migrants rescued at sea by non-governmental organisations.

    Sputnik: Discord between France and Italy and France has been growing in the last few months, with France eventually recalling its ambassador from Rome. So how could such a diplomatic rift between France and Italy be described as ‘not serious’, as Macron claimed?  

    Nikola Mirkovic: I think they are serious. Don't forget that we do have two opposing blocks here: on one side [French President Emmanuel] Macron, who used to be a Rothschild banker, who is presented and defended by the pro-EU, pro-NATO elites in France; and on the other side, we've got [Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi] Di Maio and [Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Matteo] Salvini, who are coming from populist movements, who are anti-elite, anti-bankers, and of course they've got conflicting views on many subjects. I think it's important that they say that they want to discuss today, and they have always said that they're ready to discuss, but they're discussing really on matters where they are fundamentally opposed. This is why we've had so many tensions concerning migration, concerning Africa, concerning the future of Europe, which direction is the European Union supposed to take; and this is why we've got these tensions.

    Sputnik: President Macron said France and Italy must overcome their differences, because in the battle against nationalism “we need a strong Europe”. But is there more to his backtracking?

    Nikola Mirkovic: I think that now, just before the European elections, Macron is trying to calm down the situation: I think that he sees today (as a lot of pro-EU politicians see today) that there's going to be a surge in populist movements and anti-EU movements all across Europe. So that's why Macron is all of a sudden saying he wants to calm things down. He just wants to show that there aren't two different views on Europe, and he doesn't want to incarnate the pro-EU, pro-bankers, pro-Atlantic Council — everything that he does represent today. He wants to show himself as a major political player in Europe today.

    READ MORE: France-Italy Row: Contact Between the Two States Will Continue – Prof

    Don't forget that, when he was elected, many people thought that he was going to replace [German Chancellor Angela] Merkel, and this is not the case. I think he wants to show that he's somebody who is capable of leading Europe and discussing with everybody; and that's why he's saying all of a sudden, "Well, let's discuss with our friends from Italy." It's just a political stunt, because they are two worlds apart; there's no way that they can meet on many subjects. That's why he's just trying to play this Mr. President of Europe role right before the elections, because he needs a lot of votes and he needs to show that he's somebody who can cross the political divide to reunite Europeans — if that's possible. In any case that's his strategy.

    Sputnik: By playing down the diplomatic conflict between his country and Italy, it can be argued that Macron’s words do not exactly match the reality. What does French public opinion think of the president’s claims?

    Emmanuel Macron, presidente de Francia
    © AFP 2018 / Ludovic Marin
    M5S Politician: Macron 'Constantly' Meddles in Rome Affairs as Yellow Vest Row Deepens
    Nikola Mirkovic: He's a very good politician. And he knows exactly what to say — it depends on who he's talking to. He can have a right-wing conversation with somebody from the right-wing; he can have a centre conversation; he can go out in the streets and discuss with poor people, and say he understands what they're feeling; and the next day he'll be discussing with bankers on how to sell Aéroports de Paris — French airports, for example. So I think that people who are following what is really going on between France and Italy, they won't be fooled and they know exactly what's going on. But of course, he is a charming man, and he knows how to seduce quite well. So he probably has convinced some of the people, but not those who really are into politics and who are following the European political scene right now.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Matteo Salvini, Macron, Italy, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse