Register
05:21 GMT +303 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anti Facebook Stickers

    Trend Established? Defensive Cybersecurity Agencies Turn to Offensive - Prof

    CC BY 2.0 / Mike Mozart / Anti Facebook Stickers, Ello
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    112

    US Cyber Command, part of the Department of Defense cyber operations, reportedly launched a cyberattack against alleged Russian internet trolls during the 2018 midterm elections. The Washington Post reported that the US had blocked internet access for Russia's Internet Research Agency.

    Anonymous US officials told The Post that the purported activities of alleged internet trolls were disrupted on 6 November, the day of the election, as well as shortly afterward.

    Previously, US prosecutors claimed that the agency had allegedly engaged in a widespread campaign to sow discord and interfere with the US political and electoral processes, including the presidential election, since 2014.

    Special Counsel Robert Mueller indicted 13 individuals and three companies connected to the agency, including 12 of its employees. The indictment included Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman, dubbed by Western media as Russian President Vladimir Putin's 'chef', and his company Concord Consulting.

    Whatsapp
    CC0
    WhatsApp Glitch Allows Users to Go Round Facebook’s New Safety Controls
    According to the prosecutors, the agency’s employees allegedly posed as Americans and posted propaganda online in an attempt to sow divisions in the US over social and racial issues and help elect Donald Trump.

    Sputnik talked about the alleged cyberattack on the Internet Research Agency with Mark Gregory, an Associate Professor in Network Engineering from RMIT University in Australia.

    Sputnik: Professor, in your view, why is the information about the alleged US cyberattack against Russia's Internet Research Agency being released only now?

    Mark Gregory: The information is being released now because we are seeing a number of countries update their local legislation to take into account what they would term to be offensive material or politically-oriented material that’s appearing on social media.

    So a number of countries have taken quite a while to catch up, and as part of the process of catching up, the governments have been announcing actions, as this one was, to shut down a troll factory.

    They’ve been announcing it as part of the process of updating their legislation. What we are really seeing is governments trying to bring this area of the Internet and the way that the Internet works into line with expectations within each of the different jurisdictions.

    YouTube Logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    YouTube Silences 'Filthy' Comments, Predatory Behavior Still an Issue - Pundit
    Sputnik: How realistic is it that this attack could indeed have taken place? I mean is it technically possible to remotely disrupt the Internet access of a foreign entity?

    Mark Gregory: Oh yes it most certainly is.

    There’s a number of different technical approaches that can be adopted and have been adopted, now not just in this particular case, but in a number of cases where governments have acted against entities that they believe are trying to be disruptive during events like elections, so this is now becoming quite a common occurrence and what we're seeing is governments are actually advertising the fact that their cybersecurity agencies are no longer just defensive agencies, that they are now taking offensive action against criminals and foreign actors that they believe are carrying out actions that are illegal within their country.

    Sputnik: 13 individuals and three companies were indicted by Robert Mueller over interference in the US election. Professor, how much influence could this number of individuals and companies had over the outcome of US elections?

    Twitter app on a mobile phone
    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Twitter Ascribes Alleged Shadow Banning of Prominent Republicans to Glitch
    Mark Gregory: Well what we are saying is with social media, it’s possible to have quite a large effect on the way the people perceive some sort of an international event, whether it be an election or something that’s happened, for example, a criminal act or some type of problem between nations.

    So it’s a matter of the multiplying effective that social media has, and we're seeing that there is quite a large effort at the moment happening to try and get the social media companies to address the way that this has been working.

    But to be honest, and to be fair to the social media companies, this is a learning exercise for everyone, the social media companies haven’t been aware of the way that their platforms have been used, and so for them, this is also a learning exercise.

    So what we’re seeing, is if you like, a mad dash by governments to update legislation, by social media companies around the world to update their platforms to be able to shut down this type of activity before it becomes a problem.

    Sputnik: Donald Trump's long-time lawyer Michael Cohen said during his Congressional testimony that there was no Russia collusion. Professor, why in your view, this issue is still on the agenda?

    Mark Gregory: I think, in that particular case he indicated that he was not aware of any specific interaction between the President and Russian authorities.

    He’s one individual, I think that the investigation is much broader, of course, because there’s a need to identify whether there was more people involved in this activity than what Michael Cohen knew.

    (File) In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, a sign at the specialty clinic at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, alerts patients to a measles outbreak in the area
    © AP Photo / Amy Forliti
    'They Also Left Dinosaurs Out': Netizens Mock Report Blaming Russian Trolls for Measles Outbreak
    What we are seeing now is this is part of the move by governments around the world to try and understand exactly what is happening and how is it happening and, of course, some countries like the United States and other countries have specific laws against this type of action occurring.

    In my country, Australia, just recently the government has been pursuing one of the social media companies about a particular webpage on that social media company that it wasn’t authorised under what we call our Electoral Act.

    So for the first time the government has come into the media and said that there are now pursuing the social media company about this, because if webpages are going to appear then they’re going to have to be authorised under the Electoral Act.

    So that’s really big step because it means they’ll be able to shutdown unauthorised webpages and groups very quickly, and I think what we are seeing with the United States government is really a hangover from a period of time where, I think, the legislation and the laws were clearly defined in a way that the social media companies were able to understand exactly what their role was in this process.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Mark Gregory and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    ‘In The Now’ Responds After Beating Facebook Blacklisting (VIDEO)
    Psychotherapist Urges Facebook Moderators With PTSD to Undergo Therapy
    Tommy Robinson Banned From Facebook and Instagram
    Facebook Content Moderators Use Drugs, Sex at Work to Cope With PTSD – Report
    NATO Tricks Own Troops Into Spilling Sensitive Data Using Facebook, Instagram
    Tags:
    malicious activity, trolls, information campaign, social media, legislation, Mark Gregory, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse