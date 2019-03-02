Register
18:23 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Pakistan army soldier stands guard at hilltop post at a forward area on the Line of Control (LOC), that divides Kashmir between Pakistan and India. (File)

    India Has Garnered Global Support to Push Pakistan to Act on Terror- Ex-Diplomat

    © AP Photo / Anjum Naveed)
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (56)
    0 10

    India has succeeded in gaining international support in mounting pressure on Pakistan to take concrete action against terrorist operations launched from its soil, as is evident from China's changed approach in dealing with the India-Pakistan conflict, says former Indian diplomat Skand Tayal.

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Relations between India and Pakistan, two nuclear-armed South Asian countries that neighbour regional powerhouse China, took a turn for the worst in the last fortnight when India chose to retaliate against the 14 February suicide bombing that killed at least 40 security personnel in Pulwama in the Indian-controlled part of Kashmir. Launching an aerial operation on terror camps inside Pakistani territory, India sought to convey a strong message that it would not be a mute spectator to acts of terrorism. What ensued was a flurry of allegations and counter-allegations, with aerial engagements between the air forces of the two countries at the backdrop. Sputnik spoke to former Indian diplomat Skand Tayal and sought his views on what India-Pakistan relations might look like after the current tension recedes and what equation China could choose to have with each of the neighbours.

    Sputnik: How do you view India-Pakistan ties in the present context?

    Skand Tayal: The main issue between India and Pakistan now is terrorism. Whatever India has done is to dismantle the terror infrastructure in Balakot and other places. Pakistan also retailed and then after international pressure, released Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthamam. But the core issue of terrorism is still there, and Pakistan has to take some very strong steps against terrorists such as Masood Azhar. Pakistan also needs to act against terrorist camps on their soil.

    READ MORE: Non-Action Against Cross-Border Terror No Longer Acceptable to India — Analyst

    Sputnik: Do you think Pakistan is going to act against the terrorists and the terror infrastructure in the near future owing to mounting international pressure?

    Skand Tayal: Pakistan has a dubious history of never fulfilling its promise that it will act against terrorists and terror outfits. In 2004, then President Pervez Musharraf gave a commitment that Pakistan would rein-in the terror outfits. But in 2008, Pakistan-based terror outfits carried out the ghastly attack on Mumbai. What Pakistan is doing in Iran is a known fact. Pakistan is fomenting terrorism in Afghanistan. Therefore, Pakistan always assures the international community that it will take action against terrorism emanating from its soil, but fails to deliver on those commitments. But after the Pulwama attack, India has been quite successful in building pressure on Pakistan in cooperation with the international community. Pakistan's financial situation is bad and the country needs urgent financial help from China and Saudi Arabia. If these countries are supporting India this time, then New Delhi will be able to put pressure on Pakistan to take action against the terrorists.

    Newspaper
    © Sputnik /
    Indo-Pak Conflict: Media Endorsing Jingoism Did More Harm Than Good, Editor Says
    Sputnik: Do you think India's strategy of garnering international support and isolating Pakistan has worked?

    Skand Tayal: Yes. India's strategy of international lobbying to isolate Pakistan and put pressure on it has been praiseworthy and, to a large extent, successful. Currently, even China is not openly supporting its all-weather ally Pakistan. Not a single country has so far denounced India's air strike against the terror camps inside Pakistani territory; I think Pakistan should learn a lesson from this experience. 

    READ MORE: MiG-21 Shooting Down Pakistan's F-16 Could Soil Lockheed's $20Bln Indian Dream — Scholar

    Sputnik: How do you see the China factor in India-Pakistan relations playing out in the aftermath of the ongoing hostilities?

    Skand Tayal: There is no doubt that China has openly supported Pakistan on many occasions. In fact, China is Pakistan's all weather friend. China has supported Pakistan even on the matter of Masood Azhar. The world has seen how China on many occasions vetoed the proposal to designate Masood Azhar a global terrorist. However, the recent statement by China during the RIC meeting that breeding grounds of terrorism should be eliminated was seen as a major plus point for India. Secondly, China has not blamed or denounced India after the Indian Air Force struck alleged terror camps in Balakot, Pakistan. In fact, the statements from China have been very balanced. The US, UK and France have again put up a proposal before the UNSC against Masood Azhar. Now we have to wait till 12 March to know what China's stand will be.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the contributor and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (56)

    Related:

    India Not Planning New Airstrikes Near Border With Pakistan - Envoy to Moscow
    India’s PM Modi Calls For Nation’s Unity Amid Tensions With Pakistan
    Pakistan to Begin Dialogue With India Whenever New Delhi Ready - Ambassador
    WATCH Footage of Handover of IAF Pilot Captured by Pakistan to India
    Tags:
    military confrontation, terrorism concerns, Terrorism, conflict, war, Narendra Modi, Imran Khan, India, China, Islamabad, Beijing, New Delhi, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fahion Awards
    Army as Lifestyle: Russian Army Uniform Fashion Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse