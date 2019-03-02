Register
16:54 GMT +302 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A tourist carrying a Union Flag umbrella walks in the rain during a spell of wet weather, next to The Tower of London, in London, Britain January 15, 2017.

    Campaigner on Brexit: To Remain a Democracy UK Needs to Leave on 29th of March

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage has announced that he will lead a pro Brexit protest march from Sunderland to London, in response to the British government’s continual failure to ensure the UK’s departure from the EU. Will this combined with further cabinet resignations be enough to coax Prime Minister Theresa May into getting her act together?

    Sputnik spoke with political Campaigner Michael Swadling for more…

    Sputnik: Should the UK just revert to WTO rules instead of extending Article Fifty?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on at the EU parliament headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Brexit Mess: UK PM Had Habit of Kicking Tough Decisions Into Long Grass - Journo
    Michael Swadling: I wouldn't characterise it as cutting our losses; I would characterise it as honouring democracy and honouring what we voted for in June 2016.

    It would've been great if we could have got a free trade deal with the EU, but clearly they are completely intransigent so that's not an option, so to remain a democracy in this country we need to leave the EU on the 29th of March, and that would mean reverting to WTO rules for that.

    Sputnik: Do the British public have the right to be outraged by the failure of the politicians to negotiate a Brexit deal?

    Michael Swadling: There's a simmering anger at what's happening, and there's a right to be angry. Since 1832 with the Great Reform Act; we have had a series of laws passed extending the franchise further and further in this country, making us more democratic.

    READ MORE: Prof on May's Brexit Deal: Little Chance of Getting Her Amended Plan Through

    In recent years we've seen greater use of referenda to make big constitutional choices; when there's one the establishment don't like, they are throwing away our democracy. There should be anger, there should be problems, and these people are effectively declaring war on the British people.

    Sputnik: How bad a job has Prime Minister Theresa May done in negotiating Brexit?

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Corbyn Backs Second Referendum After Commons Rejects Labour's Brexit Amendments
    Michael Swadling: Theresa May has negotiated in bad faith throughout this process. She's constantly lied to her own cabinet members, her own party and to the British public.

    She stood on a manifesto in 2017 saying that we would leave the customs union and the single market, and that was a complete and utter lie, nothing Theresa May says can be taken at face value, she's a proven liar to those closest to her, and the people she's there to represent.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Michael Swadling and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Farage to Lead Brexit March Across England to Counter 'Westminster Traitors'
    Spain May Grant Brits 400,000 Residence Permits in Case of Hard Brexit - Reports
    UK Shops Bracing For Brexit By Lowering Food Standards, Cutting Options – Report
    UK Has 'Awful' IT Record: Brexit Chaos Brings Tech Border Issue - Politician
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', deal, negotiations, Brexit, World Trade Organization (WTO), European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    This Week in Pictures: 23 February - 1 March
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse