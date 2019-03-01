Register
08:02 GMT +301 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Head of Advocacy and Policy with the leading children’s rights organisation said that the problem of children being trafficked and then forced into working in the illegal drugs trade is not new to the UK.

    'No Quick Fixes': UK Needs Changing Mindset to Tackle Surged Child Gangs - Prof

    © East News / PhotoNonStop RM
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a major new report published by the Children's Commissioner Anne Longfield, over 27,000 children in England say they identify as gang members despite only a small number being on the radar of authorities.

    Sputnik spoke with Professor Stephen Case from Loughborough University for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: how significant are these findings?

    Stephen Case: The significance or problem for these kinds of stats and headlines is that they are interpreted to suggest that there's a problem with children's behavior in society, which we need to respond to through controlling and punitive punishment led kind of measures such as this new knife crime as both its being mooted by the secretary.

    What that does, at least in part is take our attention away from the root causes of these problems. What we should be asking first and foremost is why are so many children in the need to join gangs? What is common about these types of children that are joining gangs because that will get us to part of the answer and commonality tends to be around disadvantage disaffection minority group membership, living in socially deployed neighborhoods and things like this being a victim of crime.

    A national campaign has been set up in the UK to try and stop the closure of children's centres
    © Photo : National Save Our Children's Centres
    'It's Like They Don't Care': UK Government Ignoring Children's Centre Closures
    We need to be looking at that, first and foremost. We need to stop medicalizing and individualizing the problem of gang membership and the knife crime that follows from it, and start to look at what is it that adults are doing that are pushing children into these types of behaviors into these kinds of identities and then we can have a more meaningful conversation about what we can do about it.

    Sputnik: The symptoms of gang culture and gang violence in the UK have been rapidly getting worse year on year now for some time. Despite clever slogans from politicians very little has changed… do politicians really understand what the root causes of gang culture and knife crime?

    Stephen Case:  No. I think that politicians such as our current Home Secretary either refuse to understand, willfully misunderstand or do understand, but ignore these root causes, because they don't allow for quick wins. They're not easy solutions. Changing what I call toxic environments is not an easy solution to a social problem.

    It's a long term expensive strategy, which doesn't suit political agenda and certainly doesn't fit within a current with the current in the current climate of austerity. So now, I don't think they really do understand the problem or will acknowledge their own role in creating or exacerbating it.

    Posters comparing lethal amounts of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil, are on display during a news conference about the dangers of fentanyl, at DEA Headquarters in Arlington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    UK Fentanyl Gang Sold Deadly Drugs on Darkweb to Customers All Over the World
    Sputnik: What urgent solution and policy changes should we be seeing from the government to tackle gang culture in the UK?

    Stephen Case:  There are no quick fixes. There are no easy solutions that the difference between urgency and kind of speed in addressing these kinds of issues.

    One thing that I would certainly suggest is that the government back away from this knife crime ASBO agenda that they have, because it's going to exacerbate the situation it's going to criminalize more and more young people urgent and timely measures and feel about reinvesting in communities reinvesting in services such as policing and community measures and neighborhood provision education and training social care — actually getting to the heart of the root causes of these kinds of problems.

    Children in gangs, children who commit knife, children crime who use of substance use as part of gangs; they fit a profile of a particular working class, like an ethnic minority, immigrant, socially deprived neighborhoods, histories of being in care, histories of abuse and neglect and trauma and all these kinds of issues that need to be addressed actually through investment outside of a youth justice system.

    It’s about a philosophy of not criminalizing further because it only makes the problem worse for children for communities and makes it more expensive, put more pressure on the youth justice system, we need to change the mindset.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Stephen Case and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Cultural Factors? UK Home Secretary Reveals Why Pakistanis Join Grooming Gangs
    UK Border 'Weaknesses' Could Be Exploited by Crime Gangs if No EU Deal Reached
    MP Calls On UK Gov't to Tackle 'County Lines' Drug Gangs Like Terrorism
    Sex Grooming Gangs in UK: Society Protects Perpetrators, Not Victims – Author
    UK Home Secretary Launches Probe Into Ethnic Origin of Child Grooming Gangs
    Tags:
    children gangs, crime rates, crimes, risks, society, Stephen Case, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse