Register
15:01 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban delivers his annual state of the nation speech in Budapest, Hungary, February 10, 2019. Banner reads Hungary first!

    Viktor Orban Has Big Influence on Western European Politics - Hungarian Journo

    © REUTERS / Bernadett Szabo
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    During the 20 March gathering, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban and his ruling Fidesz Party could face “renewed calls” for their expulsion from the European People’s Party (EPP), according to The Guardian. Sputnik discussed this with Mariann Őry, journalist and political analyst, Head of Foreign Desk at Magyar Hírlap, a Hungarian daily newspaper.

    Sputnik: How high are the chances that Viktor Orbán could be expelled from the European People’s party?

    Mariann Őry: It's unlikely, because those who really want to expel Fidesz from the EPP — the liberal Scandinavian and BENELUX member parties — are by far not the majority. They are of course the loudest, but there are many silent parties. Jean-Claude Juncker is strongly supported by Angela Merkel, so it's not surprising that her CDU party is angry about the Hungarian government's information campaign. But the CDU — a dominant force of the EPP — hasn't performed well in the last German elections (national and state elections). Viktor Orban has a big influence on Western European politics, he is popular among the voters who are putting pressure on their leaders, especially regarding migration policy, and the so-called "right-wing populist" parties (FPÖ, Lega etc) are getting stronger, while "traditional people's parties" are losing momentum.

    READ MORE: Hungary PM May Face More Calls for Expulsion From EPP Amid His Row With Juncker

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel smiles during a joint news conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at the EC headquarters in Brussels March 4, 2015
    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Merkel Voices 'Full Solidarity' With Juncker Amid Growing Rift With Orban's Party
    Sputnik: What would be the consequences of that for Hungary and for Orban personally?

    Mariann Őry: I really don't think that Viktor Orban should be too worried about being expelled from the EPP, but even if it happens, he would have strong allies in Europe, happy to co-operate with him.

    Sputnik: What could be the consequences of that for the outcome of the European parliament elections in May?

    Mariann Őry: It's highly unlikely that the EPP would make any final decision regarding Fidesz before the elections in May. The liberal Scandinavian member parties don't represent the majority of the parties, not to mention the European right-wing conservative voters. In many cases, it's the NGOs, the Greens, the liberals who are demanding the EPP to expel Fidesz, Soros-funded NGOs have been making campaign to bully the EPP — why would the leadership of the EPP listen to forces who actually want them to lose the elections? I don't think any leader of the EPP would seriously think that expelling Orban from the EPP would bring them better results at the elections  — on the contrary. As for the possible consequences of this unlikely scenario in Hungary: Fidesz voters wouldn't really care about the EPP's decision because Orban's anti-migration and pro-sovereignty policy is widely supported in Hungary.

    Child
    CC0
    PM Orban on Migration as Way to Tackle Low Fertility: 'Fewer Children Born in Europe, We Want Hungarian Babies'
    Sputnik: How deep are the divisions within the bloc and what are the main reasons for disagreement?

    Mariann Őry: The EPP is a very big party family with many, different parties. I think that they have the same divisions we see in the EU in general. In the EPP's case, the East-West ideological division is very visible. The BENELUX and Scandinavian parties wouldn't even count as right-wing by CEE standards I think. The way of thinking of Western-Northern members parties and those of our region are very different. Fidesz has good connections to most EPP member parties of our region.

    Sputnik: How well is the European People’s party expected to perform at the upcoming elections?

    Mariann Őry: According to all the polls the EPP will still be the strongest group in the European parliament, but they will lose many seats. It will be very important how the CDU performs. Viktor Orban said several times that he doesn't want to leave the EPP, but instead, he hopes to guide back the party family to it's conservative, Christian democratic roots. We will see how the status quo will change in the EPP after the elections in May.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    European People’s Party (EPP), Viktor Orban, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse