Register
15:01 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. left. and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

    US, Israeli Gov't Unlikely to Provide Palestinians With Sovereign State - Prof

    © AP Photo / Thomas Coex
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennet said on February 24 that US President Donald Trump and PM Benjamin Netanyahu are planning to start working on establishing a Palestinian state after the 9 April election in the country.

    Sputnik spoke to Virginia Tilley, a professor of political science at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, to discover why the minister decided to mention this issue now.

    READ MORE: US Lawmakers Push Resolution to Recognise Israeli Sovereignty Over Golan Heights

    Sputnik: In your view, why did the minister decide to mention this plan now?

    Virginia Tilley: The timing is the only interesting part of this "plan." The most likely reason for it is that Israel is trying to pacify some tensions on its domestic front in preparation for open conflict with Iran. This is highly unlikely to work, because the US and even the Israeli government consistently underestimate Palestinian national determination to reject "solutions" that promise only continued subordination. But it may be that Kushner's ignorance and bias will allow him to try. For outsiders, the main meaning of this announcement could be that some aggression regarding Iran is looming.

    Sputnik: How likely is it that this plan will be accepted by the Palestinian government?

    Virginia Tilley: Until we see the plan, it's unwise to speculate too much. But it's unimaginable that Kushner and the Israeli government will present any plan that provides the Palestinians with a truly sovereign and viable Palestinian state. Israel would never tolerate such a capitulation and has no motive to do so, as the PA is presently very weak and Israel is under no serious diplomatic pressure from any party to do anything it does not want to do. We can therefore safely assume there is no chance of this plan's providing for the self-determination of the Palestinian people and, accordingly, there is no chance of its being accepted by the PA.

    READ MORE: Rouhani Blames 'Enemies' Israel, US For Trying to Create Division Among Iranians

    Sputnik: What impact can this proposal have on Israeli- Palestinian relations?

    Virginia Tilley: Regarding a two-state solution, none. The chances are zero that Kushner's plan will "divide Jerusalem" or provide the Palestinians with true  sovereignty over any part of the West Bank (including East Jerusalem). The plan can have no diplomatic impact, either. Assuming it proposes a "solution" the Palestinians cannot accept, the PA will reject the plan, as usual. Israel will then accuse the Abbas and the PA of being irrationally rejectionist, as usual. The rest of the world will be unimpressed and unconvinced by Israel's claim, but take no action on it, as usual.

    References in some media coverage to a "borders" proposal are too vague to analyze, but we can assume that any recommendation about borders emanating from Kushner will allow Israel to absorb more land. However, Kushner has suggested that his border proposal will relieve some economic stress on the Palestinian sector. This may mean dissolving some Area A borders that are presently operating to segregate Palestinian society from the Jewish-Israeli sector. Such a gesture at greater economic integration would clarify Israel's annexation strategy and force more people finally to recognize and admit that a two-state solution must be abandoned. In other words, the only significant possibility that this plan will have any meaningful impact at all would emerge from how it drives another nail into the coffin of the two-state solution.

    Civilians and armed forces members carry the flag draped coffins of Iranian Revolutionary Guard
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Rouhani Blames US, Israel For Deadly Attack on Iran's Revolutionary Guards - Reports
    Sputnik: What reaction can we expect over this proposal from Israeli right wing parties?

    Virginia Tilley: Not having seen the plan yet, we can't assess their reaction. We can only assume that the right wing parties would reject any division of Jerusalem or any transfer of land to a Palestinian state. But since the plan will not propose this, for reasons noted earlier, I don't expect it to be an issue.

    Sputnik: Do you expect this announcement to have any influence on Benjamin Netanyahu in the upcoming elections? If yes then what?

    Virginia Tilley: Although Bennett's claims about this plan are causing some consternation among the Israel's Zionist right-wing parties, their back-channel communications with Netanyahu will doubtless lay these fears to rest. I don't see Netanyahu having serious trouble cultivating his right-wing constituency just because Kushner has waltzed into the scene with a badly cooked peace proposal. 

    However, I do encourage observers concerned with Middle East peace not to obsess about "left wing" and "right wing" in Israeli politics. Although their extreme wings have different rhetorical styles, political views all across the Israeli political spectrum are largely identical regarding the Palestinian problem.

    The solution to Israeli-Palestinian problem is not to be found in US-sponsored plans. It will emerge from the people, when they insist on having their full rights as equal citizens in one country. The principal obstacle to that, presently, is international obsession with these periodic and always useless US-sponsored "plans."

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    WATCH: Syrian Army Finds Alleged US and Israeli-made Weapons Near Damascus
    Leaked Documentary Exposes Israeli Lobby's Impact on Western Media, US Lawmakers
    US Intel Chief Warns Israel: Iran Could Retaliate in Case of New Syria Strike
    Tags:
    two-state solution, state, sovereignty, Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Jared Kushner, Palestine, Israel, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse