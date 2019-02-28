Register
13:26 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    People burn firecrackers to celebrate after Indian authorities said their jets conducted air strikes on militant camps in Pakistani territory, in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2019

    India-Pakistan: Author Sees Opportunity for Lowering Tension Amid Chaos

    © REUTERS / Adnan Abidi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)
    0 0 0

    Tensions between the two nuclear powers escalated on Wednesday as both countries said they had shot down each other's fighter jets over the disputed Kashmir region. Pakistan said it shot down two Indian jets and captured a pilot, while India said it lost one plane and shot down a Pakistani jet.

    Pakistan's airstrike was a demonstration of Pakistan's "desire and readiness for self-defense", the country's foreign ministry said in a statement.

    This comes a day after India launched a strike against militants in Pakistan. New Delhi says those raids were in retaliation for the 14 February militant attack in the Indian-administered part of Kashmir, which had left over 40 Indian soldiers dead.

    READ MORE: Trump Says US Was Involved in Mediating Indian-Pakistani Conflict

    Sputnik discussed the growing tensions between India and Pakistan with Nitin Gokhale, a journalist, author and national security analyst.

    Sputnik: What is your assessment of the current conflict between India and Pakistan? How dangerous is this escalation?

    Nitin Gokhale: The tension is high at the moment, and, certainly, there is concern everywhere that it will get out of hand or it will climb the escalation ladder. But in the last 24 hours or the last 12 hours, I would say that there have been some developments which point towards a possibility of de-escalation after India issued a statement that said that it kept a window of opportunity for any kind of compromise or any kind of de-escalation.

    An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu February 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    Pakistan and India Exchange Fire in Kashmir - Indian Defence Ministry
    This afternoon, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a statement saying that a war isn't in anybody's interest and let's talk and let's try and do any kind of reconciliation that's possible. And despite the fact that today the two air forces almost had a dogfight over Indian airspace in the morning. Both sides have lost at least one aircraft, and one of the Indian pilots is in Pakistan's custody as we speak. Therefore, I see that in this chaos there is an opportunity for lowering the tension in the coming 48 to 72 hours.

    Sputnik: India's Foreign Ministry says the airstrike was absolutely necessary due to what it said was Pakistan's inability to destroy terrorist infrastructure. What is your take on this? Was this violation of Pakistani airspace justified?

    Nitin Gokhale: It was justified because for years, especially after the Punjab attack, India had asked Pakistan for big action against Jaish-e-Mohammad leader and these soldiers, the terrorists southward. And yet, Pakistan didn't take any visible action or show any intent to do anything against them. And then India had definite information intelligence from both its human intelligence sources and technical intelligence that the same outfit was trying more suicide attacks in the coming weeks and days.

    READ MORE: Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation

    And therefore India had to take the preventive actions. Therefore India didn't use this term; it was a non-military preventive action against a specific target, not against the Pakistani military or against Pakistani civilians. Therefore I think it was very well-justified.

    Sputnik: New Delhi has repeatedly accused Islamabad of harbouring terrorists, while Pakistan denies the charges. However, Pakistan has recently confirmed that it is ready to cooperate with New Delhi on the Kashmir attack. In view of this, how likely is the situation to get worse?

    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975
    © AP Photo /
    DoD Urges India, Pakistan to Cease Military Actions After Kashmir Air Skirmishes
    Nitin Gokhale: I don't think the situation will get worse. As I've mentioned, it has got to the lowest possible stage, and therefore it is in Pakistan's interest to cooperate with India. The world has started to recognise that Pakistan is the harbourer of terrorist outfits, and a supporter and an equipper of terrorist outrage. Therefore Pakistan must take action because if you see the reaction of global powers, nobody has condemned India's actions, nobody has come out in support of Pakistan.

    In fact, in the trilateral statement today by India, China, and Russia in China, they talked about uprooting terrorism, and every country must try and uproot terrorism from their soil. Similarly, the US allows the big action; France has supported India, and so has Australia. Pakistan is feeling the pressure to act against terrorist outfits and their proxies. I think they will become very able to do so in the coming weeks and months.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Conflict Between India, Pakistan Escalates Over Exchange of Airstrikes in Kashmir (36)

    Related:

    #SayNoToWar Trending on Twitter in India and Pakistan
    India Urges Pakistan to Immediately Release Pilot Arrested Over Kashmir Incident
    India Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Recent Escalation, Targeting of Military Posts
    Tags:
    journalist, tensions, Indian Air Force (IAF), Asif Ghafoor, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse