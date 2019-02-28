Register
21:14 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldier keeps vigil during patrol along the fenced border with Pakistan in Ranbir Singh Pura sector near Jammu February 26, 2019

    Journalist Unions in India & Pakistan Worried About Media Jingoism

    © REUTERS / Mukesh Gupta
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The National Alliance of Journalists in India along with the Pakistan-based India Peoples Forum for Peace and Democracy have taken serious note of the war-mongering going on in the mainstream media of both countries.

    Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, senior scribes from both neighbouring countries are calling for saner voices to prevail over hawkish rhetoric and have called on the mainstream media to stop peddling jingoistic propaganda. 

    An Indian Air Force (IAF) MIG-21 passes near Sukhoi-30 fighter jets before a drill for Air Force Day celebrations in Kalikunda IAF airbase around 170 km west of Kolkata on September 29, 2011
    © AFP 2018 / DIBYANGSHU SARKAR
    'Trigger-Happy' Elements in India & Pakistan May Ratchet Conflict Up – Activist
    While the National Alliance of Journalists in India has called for an end to the jingoistic reporting of the situation, Pakistan-India Peoples' Forum for Peace and Democracy (PIPFPD) has been forced to cancel its scheduled meeting on 15-17 March in Lahore, Pakistan, which was expected to be attended by delegates from both countries, after it equivocally condemned "war-mongering" from both sides.

    "The forum took a serious note of the high emotional outpouring and war-mongering on both sides further giving rise to fundamentalists and extremists elements," said a resolution passed by the PIPFPD led by senior Pakistani journalist I A Rehman.

    Rehman has been at the forefront of Pakistani media efforts to subvert hardline elements taking over the media discourse in the country. The resolution calls the current situation an "unfortunate reality."

    READ MORE: Pakistan's Envoy Blames US for 'Emboldening' India Amid Kashmir Escalation

    "In the current circumstances, peace activists are threatened and space for people to people dialogue is highly squeezed," the Rehman-led body said.

    The Indian side has expressed its regret for the fact that the media, particularly satellite channels, are pushing for war and extreme nationalism. 

    "High pitched anchors and non-objective reporting by some section of the media especially the television anchors are taking a toll on the situation and we have called for this practise to stop," S K Pande, the president of Delhi Union of Journalists (DUJ), told Sputnik.

    Indian soldiers and Kashmiri onlookers stand near the remains of an Indian Air Force aircraft after it crashed in Budgam district, on the outskirts of Srinagar on February 27, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Tauseef MUSTAFA
    #SayNoToWar Trending on Twitter in India and Pakistan
    The DUJ and the National Union of Journalists are together planning to frame a resolution to condemn the practise of jingoism in Indian media, he added.

    India and Pakistan have long had rocky relations, but the situation worsened after a terror attack on Indian security personnel on 14 February when a suicide bomber, driving an explosive-laden vehicle, rammed into an Indian paramilitary convoy, killing over 40 soldiers.

    The escalation of tensions has already resulted in Indian airstrikes on Pakistani territory, as well as air fights between the two countries, leading to the capture of an Indian pilot.

    The views and opinions expressed by speakers in this article are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UN Urges India, Pakistan to De-Escalate Tensions in Disputed Kashmir Region
    India Submits Data on Terrorists They Targeted in Kashmir to Pakistan – Reports
    Pakistan-India Conflict Unlikely to Escalate Into Full-Scale War - Analysts
    India Urges Pakistan to Immediately Release Pilot Arrested Over Kashmir Incident
    Tags:
    rumor mill, war, news, India, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Karate Training Exercises in Iraq
    Female Self-Defence Iraqi Style: Karate Training Exercises in the Mountains
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse