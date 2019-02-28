Register
07:21 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May looks on at the EU parliament headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 7, 2019.

    Brexit Mess: UK PM Had Habit of Kicking Tough Decisions Into Long Grass - Journo

    © REUTERS / Yves Herman
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    British Prime Minister Theresa May has further outlined her desire to push her Brexit deal through parliament by giving MPs the chance to delay the UK’s departure from the EU or officially take a no deal scenario off the table. But it this just yet another farcical decision from the country’s leader?

    Sputnik spoke with journalist Marcus Stead for more insight on the issue.

    Sputnik: Will Article Fifty be extended if no deal is agreed?

    Marcus Stead: What a complete and utter mess we are in. The seed of this was sewn when the Conservative Party made Theresa May Prime Minister, not through a proper leadership contest; but via a coronation in effect.

    She was a remain supporter at the referendum, her heart has never been in it, and her nickname when she was home secretary was “Theresa Maybe”, because she was seen as dithering and indecisive, and she’s had a habit of kicking tough decisions into the long grass, and those traits have continued as Prime Minister.

    Участники акции против Brexit у здания парламента Великобритании в Лондоне
    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    'Not Impossible That a Revised Deal Could Get Through' – Analyst on Brexit Talks
    It’s likely that the real drama will take place between the 12th and 14th of March, and based on Theresa May’s statement on Tuesday; three things will happen.

    There will be a meaningful vote in the House of Commons by the 12th of March on the latest version of Theresa May’s deal, and if it fails to secure a Commons majority; the following day she will ask the House of Commons about leaving with no deal.

    It seems likely that the House of Commons will reject no deal; however no deal would still be the default legal position, unless something else then happens. For that reason; if no deal is rejected, Theresa May will propose a short extension to Article Fifty on March the 14th.

    Any extension of Article Fifty would require the consent of all twenty seven member states, and that is by no means guaranteed, and there are certain questions that they would be asking, how long would the extension be for?

    There are elections for the European Parliament between the 23rd and 26th of May, and if there is even the slightest prospect of the UK still be a member of the EU by that stage; the UK would surely have to play a part in those elections.

    A Union flag flies from a pole in front of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known as Big Ben, near the Houses of Parliamnet in central London on January 28, 2019
    © AFP 2018 / Tolga AKMEN
    UK to Survive No-Deal Brexit, But Disruptions for Economy Inevitable - Trade Minister
    If that happens; it seems likely that Nigel Farage’s new pro-Brexit party would do very well indeed; the proportional representation electoral system works in his favour, and a very large number of voters in the UK would use that as an opportunity to give the entire political establishment a good kicking.

    What would the purpose of extending Article Fifty be? What could they hope to achieve in that short period? Is there a realistic prospect of a deal in that time? What could be agreed by then that couldn’t be agreed beforehand? Or is the main purpose of an extension to more adequately prepare for a no deal?

    Sputnik: Would reverting to WTO rules be as bad as people claim?

    Marcus Stead: There are many risks attached to no deal, and I’ve never been blasé about this. All the various agencies; whether it’s to do with medicine or technology, would have to be replicated in the UK, because they are currently EU agencies, UK versions would have to be created.

    My understanding is that the civil service only even began preparing for that as recently as last December. There’s a little bit of breathing space between now and the 12th of March, and as former Prime Minister Harold Wilson famously said; “Twenty four hours is a long time in politics”, and indeed it is.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Farage Threatens to Boycott Brexit 'Final Say' After Labour Backs Fresh Poll
    On that basis two weeks is a very long time indeed. It’s not impossible that Theresa May could reach a new agreement with the EU that is satisfactory, both to her own back benchers and to the wider party and country, on or before that March the 12th deadline.

    That would mean finding a solution to the Northern Ireland backstop issue; particularly the aspect that currently states that it would not be time limited and would require the consent of the EU to end it. There are also other aspects of her original EU withdrawal agreement that give concern to the backbenchers, the backstop is far from the only issue.

    As enormous as that defeat in the House of Commons was; it’s not impossible that with significant concessions, a revised deal could get through, if the Brexiteers on her own backbenches sense that enough progress has been made, and they may prefer an imperfect deal to the prospect of Article Fifty being extended, and yet more uncertainty.

    Alternatively; there’s a second way of looking at this which has been overlooked somewhat. By Tuesday evening I was hearing that hard-line Conservative Brexiteers were actually feeling somewhat upbeat and there’s a reason for this.

    Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, gestures as she delivers a keynote election speech in Glasgow, Britain April 29, 2015
    © REUTERS / Russell Cheyne
    Scottish National Party Tables Brexit Amendment Ruling Out No-Deal Scenario
    They know deep down that a no deal Brexit could have been very destructive to the UK, not least because of the lack of contingency planning, but also to their own reputations as politicians. For that reason; they can vote down Theresa May’s plan, because within forty eight hours of that vote, it will be announced that there will be a three month extension to the UK’s departure from the EU, which gives time for the Prime Minister to negotiate the kind of Brexit they want, or to prepare properly for no deal.

    That does of course depend on whether the twenty seven EU member states would back an extension, and I’m not as convinced as some analysts are, that that will happen, so I do it with caution. In real terms; the possibility of a no deal Brexit, all be it a deferred one has not diminished as a result of the events of the last few days.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Marcus Stead and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Lawmaker Suggests Macron Trying to Play 'Hard Man' With UK's Stalling Brexit
    'Not Impossible That a Revised Deal Could Get Through' – Analyst on Brexit Talks
    British MPs Vote on Brexit Amendments as Article 50 Deadline Approaches (VIDEO)
    Running Down the Clock: What Are the Five Commons Amendments on Brexit?
    Scottish National Party Tables Brexit Amendment Ruling Out No-Deal Scenario
    UK to Survive No-Deal Brexit, But Economy Disruptions Inevitable - Trade Min.
    Tags:
    backstop solution, no deal, Tories, delay, vote, rejection, Brexit, Marcus Stead, Theresa May, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse