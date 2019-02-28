Register
02:38 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Michael Cohen, formerly a lawyer for President Trump, leaves his hotel Monday, July 30, 2018, in New York.

    Trump's Check to Cohen Is ‘Smoking Gun Moment' From Ex-Lawyer's Testimony

    © AP Photo / Richard Drew
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111

    The copy of a reimbursement check from US President Donald Trump to his former longtime lawyer Michael Cohen is "the real smoking gun moment" from the testimony the attorney gave to the House Oversight Committee, Ted Rall, an award-winning editorial cartoonist and columnist, told Sputnik.

    "To me, the real smoking gun moment is really that check from Donald Trump to Michael Cohen… to compensate him for the money that for the longest time the administration claimed and the campaign claimed that Cohen, out of the goodness of his heart, took out of a home equity loan in order to pay [Trump's alleged mistress] Stormy Daniels," Rall told Sputnik Radio's Loud & Clear on Wednesday.

    "Here's this visual that's going to be on the front page of newspapers… and it's going to be all over the internet later today, and that's just really hard to avoid," he continued. "You can't run from that check… that check shows violation of campaign finance laws."

    ​Cohen on Wednesday appeared before the committee to offer up his testimony in an open session following his closed-door testimony Tuesday.

    During the Wednesday hearing, Cohen offered lawmakers various documents, including a copy of a check Trump wrote to his former lawyer, reimbursing him in installments for the $130,000 hush payment issued to keep Daniels quiet about her alleged affair with Trump in 2006.

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo/ Craig Ruttle
    WATCH LIVE: Former Trump Attorney Michael Cohen Testifies Before Congress

    It should be noted that Trump has repeatedly denied that he had an affair with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

    Other documents forked over to officials included copies of statements from 2011 to 2013 that Trump gave to financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, and letters that Cohen wrote at the direction of Trump to prevent educational institutions from releasing Trump's transcripts, among others.

    Rall told hosts John Kiriakou and Walter Smolarek that while the Trump administration has previously denied any and all accusations that campaign finance laws were violated during Trump's 2016 presidential bid, there's just no way that they can continue on that path.

    "They can't [deny it]," the editorial cartoonist said. "There's that famous signature on that check — that iconic Trump signature that he likes to show off for the cameras."

    "There's just no getting around it. I mean, the president absolutely broke the law. The question is now, ‘Is he going to pay any price for it?'" he added.

    Michael Cohen
    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Michael Cohen Says He Has No 'Direct Evidence' Donald Trump Colluded With Russia

    When asked about whether or not Cohen's testimony would have any impact on the ongoing special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller into allegations the Trump team colluded with Russia during the election, Rall pointed out that investigators already knew about everything Cohen was planning to reveal to the committee.

    "Unless there's some startling new development, this is the beginning of the Mueller investigation winding down, and a report will be forthcoming," he told Smolarek. However, he did also indicate that things could still shift, should someone come forward with damaging evidence against Trump.

    "You just never know," he said.

    Cohen also stated during his congressional testimony that there won't be a "peaceful transition of power," if Trump loses the 2020 presidential election. Cohen is scheduled to appear in for a private hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday.

    The now-debarred former New York lawyer pleaded guilty in August 2018 to eight charges, which included tax fraud and making false statements. The eighth charge, for excessive campaign contributions, was tied to the hush payment made to Daniels. Cohen is set to begin serving his three-year prison sentence in May.

    Related:

    Claims of Alleged Crimes Made by Cohen Lies to Reduce Prison Sentence - Trump
    GOP Congressman Sends Intimidating Tweet to Michael Cohen Ahead of Testimony
    Cohen to Accuse Trump of Alleged Committed Crimes in His Testimony – Reports
    US House Launches Plan to Oust Trump With Testimony From Cohen – Lawmaker
    Ex-Trump Attorney Cohen to Testify Before House Oversight Panel on February 27
    Tags:
    Congressional Testimony, US House Oversight Committee, Michael Cohen, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse