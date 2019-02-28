Register
10:26 GMT +328 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Palestinians and foreigners march towards Israel's controversial separation wall between the West Bank village of Bilin near Ramallah and the Israeli settlement of Modiin Ilit during a demonstration against settlements in the area, on February 17, 2017

    Academics on Why Palestinians Have No Illusions About Trump's 'Peace Plan'

    © AFP 2018 / ABBAS MOMANI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Palestinians have no illusions about the Trump administration's much-discussed peace plan, academics of Palestinian origin Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh and Kamel Hawwash told Radio Sputnik, casting doubts on reports that Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu are about to establish a Palestinian state.

    As Israeli legislative elections near, the political struggle escalates. On 24 February, Naftali Bennet, the Israeli education minister and co-chairman of the Hayamin Hehadash Party, claimed that after the election Prime Minister Netanyahu is going to establish a Palestinian state, in accordance with US President Donald Trump's still-veiled peace initiative.

    On 25 January the Israeli education minister continued to verbally attack the prime minister, citing the Monday interview by US special envoy and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner on Sky News Arabic.

    "The American peace plan is very detailed and will focus on drawing the border and resolving the core issues," Kushner said, referring to the decades-long Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

    Retired Israeli military chief Benny Gantz, left, smiles with Yair Lapid, head of the Yesh Atid party as they launch joint list for the upcoming Israeli elections in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Gantz-Lapid Alliance Important Game-Changer in Israel Snap Election - Scholars
    According to Bennet, Kushner's words indicate that "the day after the elections, the Americans will push the Netanyahu-Lapid-Gantz government to allow the establishment of a Palestinian state on Route 6, to agree to the division of Jerusalem — and Netanyahu will be forced to acquiesce".

    As The Times of Israel explained, the education minister was referring to "a possible (though not particularly likely)" coalition of Netanyahu's Likud, the new "Blue and White" alliance (Kahol Lavan) led by Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz. 

    Commenting on Bennet's statements, Netanyahu suggested that the education minister was "stressed and a bit confused" ahead of the elections.

    Speaking to Radio Sputnik, Dr Mazin Qumsiyeh, a professor at Bethlehem University, and a Palestinian activist, cast doubt on the purported Trump-Netanyahu plan to establish a Palestinian state.

    Dr Qumsiyeh pointed out that the Trump administration had long been adhered to the right-wing agenda and is unlikely to suddenly make a U-turn. To illustrate his point, the Palestinian activist recalled Trump's 2017 decision to move the US Embassy to Jerusalem thus recognising the city as Israel's capital.

    "In order to keep their appearance, so to speak, they keep talking about a peace plan. Now a peace plan, of course, can be a pacification plan, or can be a surrender plan, or can be anything else, but to call it a peace plan as such, at this moment there's really no peace plan or peace ideas for the US," the professor said, presuming that the new peace plan cited by Jared Kushner would benefit Israel.

    A man walks past a Likud election campaign billboard, depicting U.S. President Donald Trump shaking hands with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem February 4, 2019
    © REUTERS / Ammar Awad
    Israel's Left 'Wants to Define New Borders After Peace Negotiation' – Journo
    Likewise, the academic expressed scepticism about the probability of successful peace negotiations between the Palestinian Authority and Israel after the elections.

    Professor Kamel Hawwash, a British-Palestinian academic, writer, and chair of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, echoed Dr Qumsiyeh, saying that "to put Netanyahu and Palestinian state in the same sentence is pretty wrong".

    According to Hawwash, Bennet's statement should be taken "with a pinch of salt".

    The academic noted that the Trump administration had already started implementing its "peace plan" by recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital "without [any] agreement from the Palestinian side".

    "So, neither the Israelis nor the Americans can be trusted about delivering a Palestinian state, especially because they are not talking to the Palestinians themselves; the Palestinians are the people with whom Israel needs to make peace and you can't do this without talking to them," the British-Palestinian academic emphasised.

    Hawwash further suggested that "Israel is not really interested in giving up any land and especially giving up its control over Jerusalem and the entrances into the Palestinian areas from Jordan and is besieging Gaza".

    As for Trump's peace plan, "it would be quite surprising if there is a just solution put on the table after the Israeli elections, especially because the Americans have refused to talk to the Palestinians", he opined.

    "I think the prospects for this deal to fail are pretty high," Hawwash concluded.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Israel Claims Iran Tried to Hack Its Missile Warning System
    Israel Burying 'Nuclear Waste With Radioactive Content' in Golan - UN Report
    Gantz-Lapid Alliance Important Game-Changer in Israel Snap Election - Scholars
    Bible Proves Long-Lost City of Atlantis is in Israel, Researcher Claims
    Israel Will Never Do Harm to 'Friendly Iranian People' – Ex-Diplomat
    Tags:
    Palestinians, peace plan, elections, Likud Party, Jared Kushner, Benjamin Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett, Donald Trump, Israel, United States, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse