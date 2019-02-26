Register
00:05 GMT +327 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This file photo taken on March 29, 2017 shows a pro-remain protester holds up an EU flag with one of the stars symbolically cut out in front of the Houses of Parliament shortly after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced to the House of Commons that Article 50 had been triggered in London on March 29, 2017.

    Support for New Brexit Vote 'a Major Shift' in Labour's Policy - Commentator

    © AFP 2018 / OLI SCARFF
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    In a significant shift in the party’s much-criticised policy, Britain’s opposition Labour party has said it is committed to backing an amendment to deliver a second Brexit referendum. David Lindsay, a political commentator, has talked to Sputnik on the developments.

    Sputnik: Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn has said Labour is prepared to back another EU referendum to prevent a "damaging Tory Brexit". How significant is this and what affect will it have on Brexit?

     

    David Lindsay: Think it's very significant indeed I mean it is a mark shift in the policy of the Labour Party; now the matter goes to the floor of the House of Commons and it will be interesting to see whether this will happen, there may be just enough Labour MPs opposed to this to cancel out the conservatives who would be in favor of it. We are looking now at yet another absolutely knife-edge vote on the phone if an Official Opposition amendment for a second referendum where indeed to be tabled.

    READ MORE: Farage Threatens to Boycott Brexit 'Final Say' After Labour Backs Fresh Poll

    Sputnik: On the other side of the house, Theresa May is facing the threat of a revolt by Remain-supporting ministers as she chairs a crucial cabinet meeting on her Brexit negotiations. Following Labour’s movement for a second referendum, could we see the PM follow suit and also include the option of a second referendum in her Brexit strategy?

    David Lindsay: I don't think she'll go for a second referendum. She's very opposed to it. The interesting point is that insisting on the ruling out of a new deal Brexit, that many ministers and particularly the seniority of those who work in the Daily Mail on Saturday cannot be in revolt will they be sacked. What they're doing is articulating what the government and indeed the Prime Minister must really be thinking or if she would sack them. This is a strategy for announcing that she intends to rule out a no deal Brexit without her actually having to do it to make it look as if she's had to do at the party management purposes or what have you. This must be her view all those people will be out of a job

    Sputnik: There are talks of article 50 being extended if a deal is not met. How likely is this and again, what effect would this have on both Corbyn and May’s Brexit strategy?

     

    Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street on her way to Parliament to offer MPs a vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal
    © AP Photo /
    May Offers UK MPs Chance to Vote On Delaying Brexit or Leaving With No Deal
    David Lindsay: I think it's already been agreed. There are ships that have set sail for this country for Japan and officially don't know whether they be allowed to unload when they get there whether or not they'll be a trade agreement. There are ships that have set sail from Japan for Britain in the same position and South Korea, also in Taiwan… there is no way that anyone would ensure that, yet every one of these ships is fully insured as far as I can tell it has already been raised by the people who decide these things there is going to be an extensive article 50 possibly even to the end of the year so the quite a prolonged one and everybody needs to know this and things like the city has already been informed. If that was not the case then people like Llyods of London would not be insuring those ships and they are.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    commentator, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse