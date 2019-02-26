Register
22:31 GMT +326 February 2019
    A Facebook panel is seen during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 20, 2018

    Psychotherapist Urges Facebook Moderators With PTSD to Undergo Therapy

    A recent report by The Verge revealed that Facebook content moderators use alcohol, drugs and having sex at work to cope with the stress of viewing a myriad of violent videos and photos posted on the site. A former member of staff told the media outlet he was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and general anxiety.

    Sputnik discussed the post-traumatic stress disorder some of the Facebook moderators might have as a result of their work with Diana Parkinson, a psychotherapist and hypnotherapist.

    Sputnik: What is post-traumatic stress disorder?

    Diana Parkinson: Post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD, is a psychiatric syndrome that develops after exposure to life-threatening events or extremely frightening events. And so there are changes in the brain: it alters the cognitive processes, it affects memory, attention, problem-solving, everything. It affects our ability to function in a healthy way.

    READ MORE: Facebook Content Moderators Use Drugs, Sex at Work to Cope With PTSD — Report

    Sputnik: What's the impact of violent visual and audio stimuli on the brain?

    Social media
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Very Big Brother-esque: Facebook Tracks Users "Dangerous" for the Company
    Diana Parkinson: They can have a permanent effect and permanent damage, because we become inured.

    We become familiar with it, it becomes a twisted normal. And so the more that we see it, in a way, the less shocked we are; because our brains adjust to it, that this becomes the new normal, even though we know it's not normal. And of course, it's that clash, if you like, of the prior knowledge that this is wrong to this "but I keep seeing this all the time." There are obviously lots of people doing this or being involved in this.

    READ MORE: Top Facebook Executives' Strictly Confidential Court Files Leaked Online

    Sputnik: In the report, it emerged that Facebook moderators took drugs and drank alcohol at work, and even had sex in office bathroom stalls in the attempt to cope with what they saw each day. These are clearly only palliatives — so how can moderators deal with the issue in a healthier, more effective way?

    Diana Parkinson: They should be perhaps doing it for shorter spells of time, and then doing something completely different. There should be a proper therapy set-up immediately after each shift, perhaps a group or one-to-one support to debrief really the person from what they've seen. That would be the only way.

    It needs to be handled properly, and people need to be rotated, so that it's not a daily bombardment; because there's a point when the pathways of the brain have been so distorted you can't get them back.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

