20:56 GMT +326 February 2019
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.

    Corbyn's Plans for New Brexit Vote to Harm Party's Support - EU Lawmaker

    © REUTERS / Francois Lenoir
    Opinion
    0 01

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's announcement that his party might support a second Brexit referendum will likely alienate the party's supporters in the north of England, David Coburn, a member of the European Parliament and the newly established Brexit Party, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    As the lawmaker explained, large parts of the north of England voted to leave the European Union in 2016, what might potentially cripple the opposition party's chances in future elections.

    "[Corbyn] might be popular in the Labour party but not among Labour voters. And, I think, sensible people realize that in the north of England the vast majority of Labour voters want out of the European Union… They are deeply unhappy with Labour as it is, so to add 'insult to injury' by trying to keep us within the European Union, in spite of stating in the general election they were going to respect the results of the referendum, they are now going ahead with wanting to stay in. So if they do this, it's going to be catastrophic for the Labour party," Coburn warned.

    Coburn added that Corbyn's five-point plan to renegotiate May's deal was already tantamount to abandoning Brexit altogether, an outcome that also was likely to deal a blow to the party.

    "We've got to get out of [the customs union] and the single market. That's what the referendum was about. If you defy the British people… I do not think that's a very good idea. But the Labour party are desperate to have an election, so they can take over, but I think that in any general election the Brexit party are going to steam right over Labour in the north of England and, I think, steam over the Tories as well," Coburn argued.

    Speaking about the recent resignation of several Labour lawmakers, Coburn suggested that Corbyn's party was going through really hard times.

    "The Labour party is falling apart and seems to be falling apart very happily at the moment," Coburn claimed.

    La bandera de Venezuela
    © REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian
    UK Labour's 'Socialism' is Simply Imperialism 'For the Many' – FRFI Spokesperson
    The comment refers to the Monday's Corbyn statement, saying that his party would support a second Brexit referendum if Prime Minister Theresa May failed to adopt his party's approach toward Brexit, which sought changes to the political declaration agreed on by London and Brussels. The requirements for "a permanent and comprehensive customs union with the bloc" and "close alignment with the single market underpinned by shared institutions and obligations" were among Corbyn's five demands.

    READ MORE: May Offers UK MPs Chance to Vote On Delaying Brexit or Leaving With No Deal

    The United Kingdom is set to leave the European Union on March 29. While London has managed to negotiate a withdrawal deal with Brussels after months of intense talks, the agreement has faced a wave of criticism in the United Kingdom and mounting calls for a second Brexit referendum, with the parliament so far refusing to endorse the deal due to the controversial provision on the Irish border backstop. On Sunday, May pushed back the parliament vote on Brexit, expected this week, to March 12.

    READ MORE: Brexit: ‘There's a Lack of Confidence in the Government All Around' — Analyst

    The views and opinions expressed by in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    referendum, resignations, Brexit, European Union, Customs Union, Tory, UK Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
