Zarif's Diplomacy Irritated Bolton, Pompeo, Netanyahu - Iranian Analyst

Sputnik: What’s your take on Zarif’s sudden resignation announcement?
Mehran Haghirian: Zarif’s devotion to advancing the national interests of Iran in a non zero-sum manner allowed the country to forge meaningful relations with European and Asian countries, and at the same time, his intellect and charisma garnered international admiration and led him to be amongst the most favorite, recognized, and history making foreign ministers in world history (and amongst the most followed on social media).
No Iranian can deny this man’s service to the country, or ignore the significance of his background, experience, and charm in advancing Iran’s national interests. No one in the int’l community who seeks peace and stability can be happy of his departure either.
READ MORE: 'Good Riddance': Netanyahu Takes Parting Shot at Iran's Departing FM Zarif
Sputnik: How likely is President Rouhani to accept this resignation?
Mehran Haghirian: President Rouhani himself is unlikely to accept Dr. Zarif’s resignation due to the fact that he has repeatedly illustrated and stated his admiration for what he has done at the foreign ministry in advancing Iran’s foreign policy and national interests. Furthermore, President Rouhani is clearly aware of the popularity and support Dr. Zarif has garnered in the past 5-6 years and this point has been further reinforced by the outpouring of support by ordinary Iranians as well as high-level officials in the Majles and foreign ministry following the announcement of his resignation last night.
Sputnik: What changes will this bring to Iran’s foreign policy, is it likely to become more hardline?
Even if Amirabdollahian or others that are not in Zarif’s inner circle are nominated to replace him, we still cannot assume that Iran will have a more hardline foreign policy as the foreign minister will pursue President Rouhani’s directives and foreign policy approach.
READ MORE: US Policy Towards Iran to Remain Unchanged Despite Zarif Resignation — Pompeo
Sputnik: How will this move affect the future of the Iran nuclear deal?
The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.
All comments
Show new comments (0)