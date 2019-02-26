Register
06:49 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UN Security Council chamber (File photo).

    UNSC to Hold Meeting on Venezuela Crisis Amid US Attempts to Escalate Pressure

    CC BY 2.0 / JD Lasica
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (313)
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council is set to hold a meeting on the situation in Venezuela on Tuesday while the United States and its allies escalate tensions via a multi-pronged strategy that combines sanctions with attempts to deliver the so-called aid.

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has refused to allow any US-sponsored aid into the country, calling it a "fake show" and accusing Washington of trying to use it as a ploy to oust him from power. Moreover, the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross have urged Washington not to deliver aid without the consent of the Venezuelan government.

    Meeting Agendas

    Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido conspired with the United States to try and force unauthorized humanitarian aid across Venezuela's borders on Saturday. The move led to border clashes and prompted Caracas to sever diplomatic and political relations with neighboring Colombia.

    On Monday, in the wake of the failure to deliver aid to Venezuela, US officials called for a UN Security Council meeting. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3:00 p.m. EST (8:00 p.m. GMT) at UN headquarters in New York.

    READ MORE: Independence, Democracy Form Spirit of Bolivarian Revolution — Venezuela’s FM

    The United States is expected to urge the Security Council to call for new presidential elections in Venezuela. Earlier in the month, media reported that the United States would like to submit its own draft UNSC resolution.

    Foreign Ministers of the Lima Group gather for a meeting concerning Venezuela, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019
    © AP Photo / Martin Mejia
    Lima Group Asks Intl Criminal Court to Provide Assessment of Venezuela Situation - Statement
    Russia had prepared its own draft document in support of Venezuela, calling on UN member-states to halt attempts to intervene in the Latin American country’s foreign affairs and stressing the need for a peaceful settlement to the crisis.

    South African Ambassador to the United Nations, Jerry Matthews Matjila, told Sputnik that any humanitarian aid to Venezuela must be with the agreement of the government of Maduro.

    Guaido and the opposition-led National Assembly disputed Maduro's May re-election victory. As a result Guaido declared himself interim president last month and was backed by the United States and several US allies, who are all now calling for new elections.

    US Multi-Front Offensive

    The scheduling of the Security Council session comes after the United States imposed more sanctions on Venezuelan officials while US and opposition leaders vowed to intensify efforts to deliver aid.

    Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department sanctioned four Venezuelan governors while Vice President Mike Pence announced that the United States would impose new, stronger sanctions against Venezuela’s government in coming days. He also called on the Lima Group countries to freeze the assets of Venezuela’s oil giant PDVSA.

    READ MORE: ‘We are Closer Now to US Military Intervention in Venezuela’ — Campaigner

    Pence visited Bogota, Colombia, on Monday where he met with Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, as well as other participants of the Lima Group to discuss the latest developments in Venezuela.

    A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a sign after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido's designated ambassador to Costa Rica Maria Faria took control of Venezuela's embassy, in San Jose, Costa Rica February 20, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Juan Carlos Ulate
    Caracas Accuses US of Economic Blockade, Warfare Against Venezuela
    During the meeting, Pence said that the United States will continue its efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance to Venezuela and will provide an additional $56 million to US allies in the region to help Venezuelan refugees.

    During the attempted delivery of humanitarian aid on the border with Colombia on Saturday, several trucks were burnt. However, no evidence has surfaced to support who is responsible for burning the vehicles.

    According to Luis Almagro, the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OAS), 335 people were injured as a result of clashes between law enforcement officers and protesters on Venezuela's borders with Colombia and Brazil.

    READ MORE: US Adviser Bolton Cancels Trip to South Korea to Focus on Venezuela Crisis

    Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., left, greets Jasilyn Charger, a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribal Youth Council, after Charger spoke to a group of supporters of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe who were rallying in opposition of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, during a rally by the White House, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2016, in Washington. Sanders also spoke at the rally.
    © AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
    Sanders' Refusal to Recognise Guaido May Cost Him 2020 Nomination - Florida Dems
    Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez dismissed allegations that there is an alleged humanitarian crisis and noted that, according to international law, foreign aid should only be delivered in cases of natural disasters and armed conflicts, unless the government requests it.

    Clashes on the border of Venezuela and Colombia continued on Sunday with the participation of Venezuelan migrants who were trying to get back into their country. Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia and a number of other states reaffirmed their support for constitutionally elected Maduro as Venezuela’s only legitimate president after the United States and several allies recognized Guaido.

    Topic:
    Political Crisis in Venezuela (313)

    Related:

    Guaido Plans to Return to Venezuela From Colombia This Week - Reports
    Independence, Democracy Form Spirit of Bolivarian Revolution - Venezuela’s FM
    Ottawa, Partners Mull Expansion of Sanctions Against Venezuela - Canadian FM
    Lima Group Asks Intl Criminal Court to Provide Assessment of Venezuela Situation
    Brazil Won't Allow US to Use Its Territory to Invade Venezuela - Reports
    Tags:
    meeting, pressure, humanitarian aid, UN Security Council (UNSC), Juan Guaido, Nicolas Maduro, United States, Venezuela
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse