Register
13:08 GMT +326 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brexit: ‘There’s a Lack of Confidence in the Government All Around’ – Analyst

    CC0
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Daily Telegraph has reported that UK Prime Minister Theresa May is considering delaying Brexit for up to two months. The newspaper cited Downing Street officials who have drawn up a series of options over the weekend in order to prevent cabinet resignations and drum up support from lawmakers concerned about the possibility of a no-deal Brexit.

    Earlier in February, Theresa May promised that the government would make a statement to parliament on 26 February if no significant progress in talks is achieved and if the lawmakers refuse to approve the current deal by then.

    Sputnik talked about a possible delay of Brexit with Adam Garrie, a geopolitical analyst and director at Eurasia Future, based in the UK.

    Sputnik: In your view, how high are the chances that the UK’s withdrawal date will be postponed?

    Adam Garrie: On the face of it, it seems highly likely, to borrow an infamous phrase, that May will in fact postpone; even before the recent reports from The Telegraph, there’ve been a lot of whispers and murmurs that the only way to get something done that would avoid the so-called no-deal Brexit, a Brexit on WTO terms, would be to delay the actual withdrawal, which is supposed to happen on 29 March and a deal is supposed to be in place by mid-March. That seems to be increasingly unlikely, because the clock is ticking, and it’s ticking increasingly fast. On the other hand though, there’s a counterintuitive explanation for what’s going on. Publically, May has always stated that the 29th will be the day and that she doesn’t want to delay and that she has no intention of doing anything but either exiting on that day with, ideally her plan and her view, or, if need be, a so-called no-deal Brexit. So, there is a possibility that she is allowing these reports to be leaked only for her to then appeal to the Brexiteers and say “Look at me, I am heroically sticking to my promise in spite of the fact that many people want me to delay — aren’t I a great Brexiteer after all”. Many hard-core Brexiteers are actually very sceptical, and always have been, of May’s premiership. So, those are the two explanations. On the face of it, it would seem like a delay is inevitable; but on the other hand, she might be allowing these stories to penetrate the general consciousness in order for her to then look heroic by opposing them.

    READ MORE: UK PM May Mulls Plan to Delay Brexit by Two Months – Reports

    British lawmaker Jeremy Corbyn waves to a member of the audience prior to addressing a meeting during his election campaign for the leadership of the British Labour Party in Ealing, west London, Monday, Aug. 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Thought of Corbyn Negotiating Brexit Deal 'Impossible to Imagine' - Commentator
    Sputnik: If this delay happens, will it help to decrease chances of a no-deal Brexit and to what extent?

    Adam Garrie: If there is a delay, the singular aim of the delay would be to get some sort of deal between the UK and the EU and avoid the so-called WTO Brexit. So, if May does actually go for a delay and if those who have long been advocating for a delay, in one form or another, are to get their way, then absolutely it increases the chances of some sort of formal exit deal and likewise decreases the chances that the UK will so-called crash out.

    Sputnik: How much support would Mrs. May receive from her party if she continues pushing her deal as it is?

    Adam Garrie: That’s the proverbial 64-million-dollar question. Her party has two wings and they both dislike each other very much. There’s the right-wing, pro-Brexit side of the party that would view any delay as a betrayal, these are the kinds of people who in many ways are closer to the perspective of Nigel Farage than the perspective of anyone on the front benches of any party in the UK’s House of Commons at this time. However, there’s a left wing of her party which is either overtly pro-EU, or otherwise totally against a no-deal Brexit; three of these people have already left the Conservative Party to join a new, as of yet unformed, party, but a grouping which now exists. And one of its main goals is either to delay Brexit, water Brexit down, and some would say to stop Brexit altogether. So, May is not prone to gambling in her personal life, she is quite austere in that sense; but she’ll certainly be looking at the various political gambles that can be taken. She has to ask herself, and almost certainly is asking herself, whether there is a greater danger of splitting the party by alienating the pro-Brexit right, or whether the danger is greater if she were to say that “no, the 29 March we’re leaving with no deal if nothing can happen in the next couple of weeks”. And that could well lead to, some are saying upwards of 100 defections, from the left of her party to this new, as of yet undefined, group. So, it’s all about the party-political arithmetic for her, while at this point it seems more likely that the left of her party would be alienated by a WTO Brexit, she at the same time can’t discount that she could alienate quite a few of her right-wing MPs, and there are lots of them, who might well defect and go to Nigel Farage’s newly formed Brexit party. So, it’s not easy days for Theresa May, I’d put it that way.

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Labour Party to Support New Brexit Referendum if Parl't Drops Alternative Plan
    Sputnik: Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that Mrs. May is forcing MPs to choose between her deal and no deal at all. What are your thoughts on that?

    Adam Garrie: That is actually an accurate statement, because she’s not particularly allowing for other options. So, in that sense, even though Corbyn’s own Brexit camp’s proposing new ways of getting around the issue have not really gone anywhere, in terms of that specific statement, he is actually telling an objective truth.

    READ MORE: ECB President Draghi Criticises Brexit, Says EU Protects Members’ Sovereignty

    Sputnik: What is the public opinion in Britain saying about the possibility of a Brexit delay and how much confidence is there in the government?

    Adam Garrie: There’s a lack of confidence in the government all around; it’s an unpopular government; even with Theresa May’s DUP colleagues providing the confidence and supply that she requires, it’s still a minority government and the first numerical minority government that Britain has had since 1978, that’s a long time in parliamentary politics. So, confidence is low, but in terms of public opinion, I would say that it’s still roughly split along the exact same lines that it was in 2016. In other words, 52 percent of the country, maybe slightly less around 51, would feel a total sense of shock and betrayal if Brexit is delayed, because that would be seen as an attempt by those in power to either water Brexit down or give an opportunity for those who want no Brexit at all to actually get their way. On the other hand, close to 50 percent, probably just under 50 percent, of Britain as a whole would welcome the delay because of the same reasons; they view a watering down of Brexit or a possibility of no Brexit at all as a positive thing. So, UK-wide it really is 52 percent one way and 48 percent another way, and it’s also very regional. In Scotland it’s overwhelmingly pro-EU, pro-watered down Brexit as a second best, in the Midlands of England and in Northern England it’s the complete opposite – many of those voters think the harder the Brexit the better; Southern England is a bit more mixed, but London itself is incredibly pro-Brexit. So you see that it’s regionally controversial, but in terms of the country as a whole, there is still a slight quorum, a slight majority in favour of Brexit by any means.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of the Year 2019
    Under the Sea: Underwater Photographer of 2019 Awards
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse