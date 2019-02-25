Register
23:06 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018 photograph, relief workers unload aid carried into Yemen by the Saudi military in Marib, Yemen

    'UK's Main Goal is to Create Jobs on Blood of Yemeni & Saudi Civilians' - Journo

    © AP Photo / Jon Gambrell
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Brexit Day on 29 March looming, Theresa May touched down in Egypt to take part in a summit between European countries and the Arab League. During the talks, the British prime minister addressed the Yemeni humanitarian crisis.

    Sputnik discussed the current state of the Yemeni humanitarian crisis as well as the UK and US policy toward the country with journalist Hussain Albukhaiti. 

    Sputnik: UK Prime Minister Theresa May has pledged £200 million to help victims of the civil war in Yemen. However, the UK has become the biggest European arms supplier to Saudi Arabia. What do you think of Britain being willing to provide humanitarian aid to Yemen, despite still selling arms to those who play an active role in the country's civil war?

    Saudi army artillery fire shells towards Houthi positions from the Saudi border with Yemen April 13, 2015
    © REUTERS / Faisal Al Nasser
    Yemen Debacle Shows It’s ‘Certainly Time’ for US Congress to Reclaim War Powers
    Hussain Albukhaiti: This is adding insult to injury, because the United Kingdom is the backbone, one of the main reasons for this whole situation in Yemen. The UK voted for Resolution 2216 in 2015 and has actually imposed this blockade on Yemen with up to 250,000 Yemeni civilians there, most of them being children who starved to death there, [and died] from cholera, from dysentery, from malaria. All this is because of the Saudi-led coalition's war and blockade in Yemen, which is fully backed by the United Kingdom and the United States. And for them to say that they are going to give Yemen some money — I think, that's a fraction of the money of the profit that the United Kingdom has made from this war.

    READ MORE: Yemeni Prime Minister Blames Houthis for Attacks in Violation of Peace Treaty

    Sputnik: Theresa May called for European countries to do more. In November, Germany announced that it would not export any more arms to Saudi Arabia, partially due to Saudi Arabia's potential implication in the Khashoggi murder. But when UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt visited Berlin last week, he urged Germany to rethink the ban, as that could damage its economic credibility. Are we witnessing once more a case of double standards here?

    Hussain Albukhaiti: Yes. This is exactly the foreign policy of the United States and of the United Kingdom. And you can see it crying out loud: for instance, even in human rights violations, for example in Iran and other countries. But when you look at Saudi Arabia, which has actually chopped to death a journalist in their consulate… since Saudi Arabia is actually an ally of the United Kingdom, it doesn't matter what it does to its people, it doesn't matter what it does to its neighbours, like Yemen. The main goal of the United Kingdom is to create jobs on the blood of Yemeni [and] on the blood of Saudi civilians. This is the main thing, it's the profit. So I pray that the British people will take a stand against their government to stop supplying weapons [to Saudi Arabia] — because it's not about making profit, it's about saving civilians, either in Yemen or in other countries.

    READ MORE: 'Phase 1': Yemeni Conflict Parties Reach Agreement on Forces Redeployment — UN

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    humanitarian crisis, Theresa May, Yemen, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    From Lady Gaga to Kendall Jenner: Best of Vanity Fair 2019 Oscar Party
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Missile warhead in silo
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok