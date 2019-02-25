Register
13:39 GMT +325 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nord Stream 2

    Austrian PM 'Challenging US for the Sake of Energy Security' - Economist

    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Austria will continue supporting the Nord Stream 2 project despite the US opposition to it. This is what Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said in an interview with the Austrian broadcaster ORF after a meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

    Sputnik has discussed this with Dr Mamdouh Salameh, international oil economist, visiting professor of energy economics at ESCP Europe business school, London.

    Sputnik: How crucial is the Russian-led Nord Stream 2 project for Austria's energy security now?

    Dr Mamdouh Salameh: It is very crucial. As you know Austria derives 14% of its gas needs from domestic production. Some of its needs come also from the European or the EU production as well, but the bulk of their needs come from Russian supplies and Nord Stream 1 and 2, when it is completed by the end of the year, it will add 55 billion m³ of additional gas to the European Union from which Austria benefits a lot.

    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline
    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Energy Expert: Austrian Government Has Taken Pragmatic Stance Towards Nord Stream 2
    If I quote the words of the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, he said: "Austria is interested in reliable energy supplies and will continue promoting the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project despite the negative stance of the United States on the issue". He's challenging the United States for the sake of energy security of Austria.

    Sputnik: I think the interesting point for this is that your normal German residents and I think there was a survey actually that 86% of Germans were in favour of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline not only has it created 30,000 jobs in Europe but it's also going to see significant cheaper gas supplies coming from Russia. The average man in the street is not really interested in this geopolitical warfare that we're going through globally that we've seen in the last the 3-4 years and the last two administrations. They're more interested in jobs, they're more interested in saving money and getting cheaper gas. It's a no brainer, how positive is the overall impact of the pipeline construction in real terms?

    Dr Mamdouh Salameh: The Nord Stream 2 is very vital not only for Germany's needs but also for the European Union. It will provide uninterrupted cheap piped Russian gas supplies to Germany and from there to the European Union.

    READ MORE: Chancellor Kurz: Austria to Continue Nord Stream 2 Support Amid Opposition by US

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: nord-stream2
    Analyst on Nord Stream 2: Austria Has Europe's Tacit Support, Able to Stand Up to US
    And Germany, in particular, needs more gas supplies in the coming years particularly with its diversification away from nuclear energy and from coal. So they will be needing a lot of supplies and the same logic applies to the growing gas market in the European Union. So I think the opposition by a few countries like Poland and Latvia and the Baltic States is not justified, and I think it is instigated by the United States.

    Sputnik: Now Germany's Energy Minister Peter Altmaier has recently said that Germany has no interest in sanctions against Russia. How much does it raise then the hope of normalisation of the ties between Russia and Germany, for example. We're living in sanctionised environment, we've had five years of sanctions against Russia. Do you think that this Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could be the vehicle that finally gets the sanctions to be ceased from Europe. What's your feeling about it?

    Dr Mamdouh Salameh: Well, I will answer it in two ways. European sanctions including German sanctions on Russia are only in support of American sanctions. The Europeans have no interest in sanctions against Russia, particularly, Germany who depends for more than 60% of its oil needs and 35% to 40% of gas needs on Russia. So there's no justification for the sanctions. Furthermore, the US sanctions on Russia, and they're thinking of adding more sanctions, haven't worked.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 Created 30,000 New Jobs in Europe - German-Russian Chamber of Commerce
    Since 2014, when the sanctions were imposed on Russia after the annexation of Crimea, which is part of Russia, the sanctions tried to destroy the Russian economy and affect any energy project. Nevertheless, Russia has emerged stronger from the sanctions. Russia is now the world's energy superpower, its economy has grown 2.3% last year, the diversification programme since the imposition of the first US sanctions in 2014 has enabled Russia to reduce its budget dependence on oil and gas imports [exports]  from 60% in 2014 to under 40% last year.

    READ MORE: US Intervention in Nord Stream 2 Will 'Skew' Market, Hurt Investment — Journo

    The Russian economy can now live with an oil price of $40 a barrel or less. Nord Stream and the TurkStream are unstoppable, and they will enhance the Russian presence in the European gas market.     

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Dr Mamdouh Salameh and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Pushing Own Interests in EU When Blasting Nord Stream 2 - Bavaria Minister
    Energy Expert: Austrian Gov't Has Taken Pragmatic Stance Towards Nord Stream 2
    Analyst on Nord Stream 2: Austria Has Europe's Support, Able to Stand Up to US
    US Intervention in Nord Stream 2 Will 'Skew' Market, Hurt Investment - Journo
    Tags:
    pipeline, construction, gas, Nord Stream 2, Sebastian Kurz, Russia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Capabilities of Russian Hypersonic Weapons
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse