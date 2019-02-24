Register
08:23 GMT +324 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pipes for the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline

    Energy Expert: Austrian Gov't Has Taken Pragmatic Stance Towards Nord Stream 2

    © Sputnik / Sergey Guneev
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said after a meeting with Donald Trump that Vienna will continue supporting the Nord Stream 2 project despite the US opposition. Sputnik discussed this issue with Justin Dargin, an international energy expert.

    Sputnik: How profitable is the Nord Stream 2 project for the Austrian energy security?

    Justin Dargin: Fundamentally, the Austrian government has taken a pragmatic stance towards Nord Stream 2. Chancellor Kurz indicated that he was amenable to purchasing gas supplies on a cost competitive basis. Therefore, if Russian gas supplies are likely to be less expensive than other gas supplies, Russian gas would be the preferred option for Austria. Furthermore, Austria has been experiencing dynamic gas demand increases, and Russian gas, in particular has supplied this growth. Based on the fact that OMV and Gazprom have had a stable and mutually beneficial working relationship for a long period, it is exceedingly unlikely that Austria would view Russian gas as a threat rather than a viable supplier to meet its gas demand requirements.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: nord-stream2
    Analyst on Nord Stream 2: Austria Has Europe's Tacit Support, Able to Stand Up to US
    Sputnik: What could be the impact of Vienna's defiance to the United States opposition to the venture?

    Justin Dargin: As the US Ambassador, Richard Grenell, announced to European countries last year, there is the potential for sanctions to be applied to European companies involved in Nord Stream 2. The potential for sanctions to be applied to European companies, as well as the resumption of sanctions on Iran, the Trump Administration's support of nationalistic parties in Europe and his distrust of multilateral institutions, has caused many European countries to attempt to find means to circumvent the ability of the US to apply financial and economic penalties on its companies.

    That being said, President Trump and Chancellor Kurz seem to share similar political outlooks in terms of populism and immigration. Yet, despite the congruence of their personal political aims, Austria, being a small country, lacks the ability to change the strategic direction of US policy on Russian gas exports to Europe. Due to Austrian support of Nord Stream 2, if the US applied sanctions against European companies, Austrian companies would not be exempt.

    Sputnik: What effect could the latest amendments to the EU gas directive have on the project?

    Justin Dargin: The European Commission is mostly against the Nord Stream 2 project as it considers the project as potentially weakening security of supply by increasing reliance upon Russian gas. Additionally, the European Commission believes that by diverting Russian gas away from Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 could splinter the single market by granting Gazprom a significant degree of influence over the European gas market. It is possible that the application of the amendments would discriminate against third party projects, such as Nord Stream 2, and instead of clarifying EU rules, would create more regulatory uncertainty in the EU energy market and potentially deter future gas export projects.

    Nord Stream 2
    © Photo: Nord Stream 2
    Nord Stream 2 Created 30,000 New Jobs in Europe - German-Russian Chamber of Commerce
    Sputnik: Washington and Poland have said they are opposed to the project as it will increase Europe's dependence on Russia. How justified is their opposition to the project? What is the main driver of their negative stance towards Nord Stream 2?

    Justin Dargin: The opposition of the US and Poland towards Nord Stream 2 has several dynamics. Overall, Polish and American opposition encompasses historical, geopolitical, energy, financial and security issues.

    The US and Poland feel that the development of Nord Stream 2 would grant Russia a great degree of influence in the European gas market, which in their view, could cause the EU to acquiesce more readily to what they perceive as Russian geopolitical aims. Poland, since the end of Socialism, has felt threatened by Russia, which seems to be predicated somewhat on a psychological basis. However, Poland states its opposition in terms that the development of Nord Stream 2 would disrupt European security of supply and give Gazprom unbridled monopoly power. In terms of the US, in addition to its security perspective, desires to develop a energy market relationship with the EU by the marketing of its LNG exports. If the EU were to reduce its intake of Russian gas, American companies would hope to fill the gap.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speaker do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Nord Stream 2 to Be Built Despite EU Gas Directive Amendments - Russian Envoy
    Halting Implementation of Nord Stream 2 Project 'Impossible' - Bundestag Member
    Journo: Berlin Routinely Imposes its Will on EU, Will Do So With Nord Stream 2
    Merkel's Successor: Russia's Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Can't Be Cancelled
    Macron’s Decision to Skip Munich Conference Unrelated to Nord Stream 2 – Envoy
    Tags:
    Nord Stream 2, Nord Stream AG, United States, Russia, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse