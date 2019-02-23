Register
13:52 GMT +323 February 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin

    'Everything Putin is Doing is in Defensive Direction' – Eurasia Centre Analyst

    © Sputnik / Aleksei Nikolsky
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Russia is not a threat to other nations and does not seek confrontation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual State of the Nation address to both houses of Russia’s parliament.

    President Putin also said that Russia wants peace, adding that Moscow's actions in military terms are aimed at ensuring the country's safety and are defensive in nature.

    He also criticised Washington's policies, calling them shortsighted, destructive, and undermining America's own interests.

    Sputnik has discussed Russian President Vladimir Putin's State of the Nation address with Earl Rasmussen, executive vice president of the Eurasia Centre.

    Sputnik: So Earl, what's your impression of the speech by Vladimir Putin?

    A recent media report about Washington’s plans to upgrade nuclear bombs in Western Germany resulted in Russia expressing concern, but the United States denied allegations of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF)
    © Photo : Pixabay
    US Exit From INF Treaty Poses Threat to Europeans – Russian Lawmaker
    Earl Rasmussen: I think it was very good. Obviously, the speech he gives every year is focused primarily on domestic but he did raise some issues on the international stage as well, rightly so. But I thought it was very good. He was addressing not only accomplishments but more so highlighting the key concerns of the country itself and identifying with many of those things initiatives or key objectives within his concerns; so basically he portrayed a vision to address some of those areas as well, which we don't usually hear here, but I thought it was very good how he blended that and how he covered so many different areas: from wages, to healthcare to education, to R&D, to housing, it was very covering.

    READ MORE: US Lawmaker Urges Congress to Pass Bill Stopping Trump From Leaving INF Treaty

    And then, obviously, he brought up a concern, rightly so, as far as specifically leading into that with the US INF withdrawal and the need to ensure a proper defence for Russia.

    Sputnik: I've spoken to two or three commentators, experts now about his speech today (on 20 February) they're all saying he's an excellent orator. He does know how to deliver a speech, there's no question about that. Now President Putin has warned of tit-for-tat responses to Washington's missiles in Europe, what's the idea behind the missiles and does the plan make NATO presence in the region obsolete, what's your take on that?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during annual news conference in Moscow, Russia December 20, 2018
    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Putin: Russia-US INF Tensions 'No Reason to Create New Cuban Missile Crisis'
    Earl Rasmussen: Both sides have criticised each other for years. The US has given very few details, they mostly complain about Russia's short-range 9M729 that it's known as. Although, they're not openly hearing detailed presentations on it. Similarly, Russia has echoed concerns on both the ballistic missile defence systems that were initially discussed 18 years ago and now are actually being implemented, the Aegis Ashore system essentially, as well as the use of unmanned aerial vehicles. You can probably say both are technically no violation, but they've broken the edge, but it's how you define and interpret the terms in the agreement and obviously it's a threat.

    So I think, rightly so, he needs to look at security of Russian and when you've got NATO expanding right up to your borders and now you're putting troops and missile systems in there, that basically is a US or NATO aggression, and you need to counter that to some degree. So I think everything he's doing is in a defensive direction, I don't see it an aggression side on Russia's point, but he's actually taken a defensive posture. Does it make NATO's presence obsolete? I do not think so.

    In this Aug. 29, 2017, file photo, Japan Air Self-Defense Force demonstrates a training to utilize the PAC-3 surface to air interceptors at the U.S. Yokota Air Base on the outskirts of Tokyo
    © AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
    Japan to Host US Missiles Despite Russian Claim That They Violate the INF Treaty
    When it does do it raising the concerns and it should raise within the Europe on the potential threats that these countries that may host these systems or be able to control or decisively engage the deployment of them, those countries potentially become targets. So the new systems Russia's having can probably knock those out quickly. I think it raises concern for Europe. Europe needs to speak up. I think Europe is against the INF withdrawal and I think they should speak up more clearly on them. Further on the missiles on the INF is yes, does it need to be modernised or updated, yes, but a complete withdrawal I think it's the wrong direction.

    Sputnik: It was interesting to hear President Putin. He went out of his way to reiterate when he was talking about the various missiles and armaments and the Avangard system that as far as President Putin was concerned he had no desire  to attack any country. He was only concerned about Russian sovereignty, his own country's people and his protection of the people and the resources. What do you think the key statements the mainstream media in America are going to highlight with regard to the things that he was saying, because after all he was promoting some specialist armaments technology that is being introduced. Have you got your view with regard to how and what they are going to focus on in terms of media attention in the US?

    (File) The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) launches a Standard Missile (SM) 6 during a live-fire test of the ship's aegis weapons system
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Naval Surface Warriors / 140619-N-ZZ999-901
    Washington's Decision on Quitting INF Treaty is Premature - Ex-Envoy to Russia
    Earl Rasmussen: You're absolutely right. He reiterated multiple times that there are no plans whatsoever to make any type of invasions or aggressive actions, it's purely defensive. But will the media here, the mainstream media highlight that? Most likely not, and they probably won't even focus on the domestic initiatives that he's launching but rather they'll focus on the missile systems that he has highlighted, on the defensive posturing and they'll twist that to say that it's the threats and more examples of Russian aggression, which I've yet to see in anything.

    READ MORE: NATO to Respond if Russia Doesn't Fulfill Duties Under INF Treaty — Stoltenberg

    But I would not be surprised if that's how the media twists the statements from a defensive posture versus the need to actually address updating our security agreements. You know the other part we haven't talked about that should be a concern is that the Strategic Arms [Reduction] Treaty ends in 2021 and there's been, from my understanding, very little progress on any discussions on that and that should be of concern for many countries around the world.

    The views expressed in this article are solely those of Earl Rasmussen and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Russia is a Peace-Loving Nation, Conducts Responsible Foreign Policy - Putin
    Putin: Russia-US INF Tensions 'No Reason to Create New Cuban Missile Crisis'
    French TV Channel Receives Parody Award for Fake News About Putin's 'Tiger Hunt'
    Russian President Putin to Give Annual Address to Federal Assembly
    Tags:
    Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), international, defence, Vladimir Putin, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 February
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Campaign Promises: Nothing But a Hill of Beans?
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse